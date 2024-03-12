Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Set 11 early Patch 14.5 notes: All week 2 PBE balance changes

Stay up to speed on all of the TFT Set 11 PBE balance changes.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:10 pm
Riven sitting with a sword next to her
Image via Riot Games

Big changes to Teamfight Tactics Set 11 occurred during Inkborn Fables PBE testing that led to the official launch through Patch 14.5, from Encounters and Augments to champions and traits. 

Recommended Videos

Heading into the official launch of TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables, the devs shipped the second-to-last big PBE patch on March 12. Not every balance change within the update was ideal, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, using the Augment Venerable Piggy Bank as an example. All changes that need adjusting will be done through the next major update.

The Patch 14.5 PBE notes are a compilation of balance changes, starting from March 12 to the official launch of TFT Set 11 on March 19. Stats are subject to change and will be updated once the information becomes public. 

Patch 14.5 PBE system changes

TFT champions and Pengu
Roll down for champions. Image via Riot Games

System adjustments to the champion pool and rolling chances were initially made with the launch of the Set 11 PBE. The March 12 Inkborn Fables PBE patch reverted the Level Nine to 10 changes to the live server values. A 1.5-second buffer was added for Armories, Augments, and other choices before interaction. This was shipped to help prevent mis-clicks from taking place. 

TFT Encounter changes

There are over 80 Encounters within TFT Set 11. Updates to board visuals took place during PBE testing, along with direct balance changes to specific Encounters. 

TFT EncounterPatch 14.5 PBE balance change
Ashe see your opponent for the remainder of the gameDisabled
Ashe see your future opponent’s next three roundsAshe see your opponent for the remainder of game

Patch 14.5 PBE trait changes

Alune casting spell over flower, she's, Aphelios' sister, also joined TFT in Set 11. Image via Riot Games
Traits matter in Set 11. Image via Riot Games

The Exalted trait was buffed through players getting XP/Gold when their bench is full of Exalted units. Dragonlord units had their attack speed nerfed, along with Duelist champions. Multiple levers were adjusted for the Fated and Storyweaver traits, along with balance changes to Inkshadow items. All TFT Set 11 traits and updated stats can be found through the trait cheatsheet.

Set 11 TFT traitPatch 14.5 PBE balance changes
AltruistArmor and magic resistance adjusted to 10/35/60
ArcanistArcanist AP changed to 20/45/80/125
ArcanistTeamp AP changed to 20/20/40/125
BehemothArmor and magic resistance adjusted to 25/55/80
DragonlordTeam attack speed was nerfed to 12/25/25/45 percent
DryadBase health increased to 250 and HP per stack was changed to 2/6/10
DryadAbility power was changed to 15/30/65
DuelistAttack speed per stack was adjusted to 5/9/13/18 percent
DuelistDamage reduction was changed to 0/0/12/18 percent
ExaltedBase damage amp increased from two to four percent
FatedTotal bonus changed to 100/200/300/300 percent
FortuneThe win penalty was reduced from 20 to five percent
HeavenlyMultipliers at two-star were reduced to 30 percent and three-star multipliers were reduced to 50 percent.
HeavenlyThe trait multiplier was changed to 100/115/135/165/200/240 percent
InvokerMana regeneration was adjusted to 5/20/35
MythicThe health percentage was changed to 10/20/30 percent
MythicAD and AP were changed to 12/22/35 percent
PorcelainAttack speed was adjusted to 30/60/125 percent
PorcelainThe health percent was changed to 10/20/30 percent
SageAbility power at breakpoint of five changed from 70 to 75
SniperDamage per Hex was changed to 7/15/30 percent
UmbralExecute was changed to 10/18/18/40 percent
UmbralShield amount was changed to 200/500/1000/1000

Patch 14.5 Fated champion bonus changes

Set 11 Fated TFT championPatch 14.5 Fated bonus balance changes
AhriAbility Power buffed from 25 to 30
YasuoShield bonus nerfed from 400 to 350
KindredAttack speed bonus reduced to 18 percent
ThreshArmor and magic resistance increased to 25
Syndra Damage bonus reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Patch 14.5 Inkshadow item changes

Set 11 Inkshadow itemPatch 14.5 balance changes
Tattoo of BombardmentAttack damage was reduced to 20 percent and missile attack damage was reduced to 65 percent.
Tattoo of ForceArmor and magic resistance was reduced to 30 while the charge damage was nerfed from 300 to 250. Knock-up and damage will now occur during the first attack after charging instead of immediately.
Tattoo of FuryAttack speed nerfed from 40 to 25 percent
Tatoo of ProtectionHealth reduced from 450 to 250
Tattoo of ToxinAD and AP reduced from 35 to 25 percent
Tattoo of Vitality Health reduced from 350 to 250

Patch 14.5 Storyweaver balance changes

Scaling ability power for Storyweaver units per champion star level was adjusted at each breakpoint.

Storyweaver breakpointStage scaling per champion star level
ThreeChanged to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15
FiveChanged to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15
SevenChanged to 10/10/10/12.5/15

Kayle was also nerfed at Stages Two and Three, with buffs applied during the later Stages. Her wide ability form Scroll of Force was increased in range while Kayle will no longer lose mana from her first attack after casting.

Patch 14.54 PBE champion changes

Irelia preparing for battle
Buffs and nerfs galore. Image via Riot Games

PBE balance changes to TFT Set 11 champions included buffs to units like Ahri, Zoe, Galio, Lillia, and Sylas. Nerfs were applied to overperformers like Volibear, Diana, Rakan, Morgana, and Udyr.

One-cost TFT champions

One-cost championPatch 14.5 balance change
AhriPrimary spell damage buffed to 260/390/585
AhriSecondary spell damage buffed to 120/180/270
Cho’GathShield from spell buffed to 280/350/420
DariusMana buffed from 0/40 to 0/30
DariusOn hit damage buffed to 90/135/200
JaxSpell damage nerfed to 250/375/560
SivirSpell duration extended from five to eight seconds

Two-cost TFT champions

Two-cost championPatch 14.5 balance change
JannaShield from spell nerfed to 120/150/200
NeekoHealing from spell changed to 275/300/350
NeekoSpell damage reduction reduced to 30/30/35 percent
ShenMana buffed from 40/90 to 25/75
TeemoSpell damage changed to 420/630/1000
YorickArmor and magic resistance increased to 50

Three-cost TFT champions 

Three-cost championPatch 14.5 balance change
DianaHealing from spell nerfed to 250/300/375
DianaZone on hit damage nerfed to 75/110/170
IllaoiMana nerfed from 0/80 to 30/90
IllaoiShield from spell reduced to 325/400/500
SorakaAbility power per team health lost was reduced from 10 to eight
SorakaAoE damage was nerfed to 125/185/290
VolibearHealing from spell will now scale with ability power
VolibearHealing from spell nerfed to 140/170/210
VolibearSmall damage from spell nerfed to 35/50/80 and large damage nerfed to 80/120/185
YoneArmor and magic resistance increased to 50. Attack speed increased to 0.9
YoneAttack speed bonus from spell reduced from 80 to 65 percent
ZoeMana changed from 20/60 to 0/60
ZoePrimary spell damage buffed to 250/375/580

Four-cost TFT champions

Four-cost championPatch 14.5 balance change
AnnieAttack damage reduced from 65 to 55
AnnieSpell damage adjusted to 150/225/2500
AnnieHealth during transformation AP ratio changed to 300/350/1500
AsheMana nerfed from 20/80 to 20/90
GalioBase spell bonus armor and magic resistance buffed to 175/200/1000
GalioAlly shields from spell reduced to 160/200/2000
GalioSpell duration at three-star reduced from four to two seconds
MorganaSpell damage nerfed to 265/400/1600
KaynArmor and magic resistance increased to 70
KaynAD percentage from second spell buffed to 240/240/600 percent
LilliaPrimary spell damage buffed to 220/330/900
LilliaMega spell damage buffed to 360/540/1600
LilliaSmall orb damage changed to 100/150/350
LilliaSelf heal on cast changed to 120/140/500
OrnnMana buffed from 100/140 to 80/120
SylasArmor and magic resistance increased to 60
SylasPrimary spell damage buffed to 200/300/1000
SylasSwipe spell damage adjusted to 90/135/450
SylasSelf heal on cast changed to 120/140/500

Five-cost TFT champions

Five-cost championPatch 14.5 balance change
HweiSpell damage nerfed to 200/300/1000
IreliaAttack speed to attack damage ratio increased from 50 to 70 percent
RakanAttack damage reduced from 70 to 60 and mana nerfed to 30/90
RakanSpell damage adjusted to 200/300/2000
RakanShield per target hit changed to 160/200/600
UdyrAttack speed reduced to 0.95
UdyrRam Shield changed to 300/375/3000
UdyrTiger Strikes attack speed changed to 60/70/500 percent
XayahMana buffed from 30/100 to 30/90
XayahAttack damage percentage from Feather recall buffed to 50/50/500 percent

Patch 14.5 PBE Augment changes

Sett showing off muscles
New and evergreen Augments were adjusted. Image via Riot Games

Close to 100 TFT Augments were added to Inkborn Fables during PBE testing. Many were adjusted during the March 12 PBE patch.

Silver TFT Augments balance changes

Silver AugmentPatch 14.5 balance changes
Fine VintageExclusive with Salvage Bin
Pick of the LiterNo longer disabled with a fix
Sharing is CaringGold per round increased to two but gold will not drop during PvE rounds

Gold TFT Augments balance changes

Gold AugmentPatch 14.5 balance changes
Call to AdventureAP gained increased to two and health gained increased to 12
Drop BlossomAbility damage amp increased from 25 to 30 percent
EpochNumber of rerolls reduced to three
Epoch PlusNumber of rerolls reduced to three
Ethereal BladesAbility damage amp increased from 90 to 100 percent
Extended DuelOmnivamp reduced from 15 to 10 percent
It’s Going to be EpicPlayer health per epic champion reduced from three to two
Keepers OneShield increased from 150 to 175
Keepers TwoShield increased from 220 to 260
Long ShotDistance to gain Sniper’s Focus increased to 1,200
Lucky PawsAbility damage increased to 300 percent
Midnigh SiphonMaximum health percentage damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent
My Heart Will Go OnDisabled
Raid BossHealth bonus reduced to 20 percent
Raid BossArmor and magic resistance share increased from 12 to 20 percent
Raining GoldGold reduced to nine
Raining Gold PlusGold reduced to 18
Scoreboard ScrapperAD and AP gained per round increased to 1.5 percent
Trash to Treasure The number of component Anvils increased to three
Twin Terror OneAttack speed increased to 35 percent and health buffed to 350
Twin Terror TwoAttack speed increased to 50 percent and health buffed to 500
Venerable Piggy BankGold per loss increased to three
Wrath of the MoonDamage amplification per second increased from three to four percent

Prismatic TFT Augments balance changes

Prismatic AugmentPatch 14.5 balance changes
Binary AirdropDisabled
Build a BudGold reduced to three
Cybernetic Uplink ThreeNo longer available at Stage 2-1
related content
Read Article Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11
Yasuo in zen pose
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 12, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Ashe hanging onto roap
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Alune in TFT League of Legends
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11
Yasuo in zen pose
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot shares ‘last major’ PBE Patch notes for TFT Set 11
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 12, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Ashe hanging onto roap
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 PBE patch sets up for large update, fixing Inkshadow and Fortune bugs
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Alune in TFT League of Legends
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Is the TFT PBE down? How to check server status
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 8, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.