TFT Set 11 early Patch 14.5 notes: All week 2 PBE balance changes

Big changes to Teamfight Tactics Set 11 occurred during Inkborn Fables PBE testing that led to the official launch through Patch 14.5, from Encounters and Augments to champions and traits.

Recommended Videos

Heading into the official launch of TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables, the devs shipped the second-to-last big PBE patch on March 12. Not every balance change within the update was ideal, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, using the Augment Venerable Piggy Bank as an example. All changes that need adjusting will be done through the next major update.

The Patch 14.5 PBE notes are a compilation of balance changes, starting from March 12 to the official launch of TFT Set 11 on March 19. Stats are subject to change and will be updated once the information becomes public.

Patch 14.5 PBE system changes

Roll down for champions. Image via Riot Games

System adjustments to the champion pool and rolling chances were initially made with the launch of the Set 11 PBE. The March 12 Inkborn Fables PBE patch reverted the Level Nine to 10 changes to the live server values. A 1.5-second buffer was added for Armories, Augments, and other choices before interaction. This was shipped to help prevent mis-clicks from taking place.

TFT Encounter changes

There are over 80 Encounters within TFT Set 11. Updates to board visuals took place during PBE testing, along with direct balance changes to specific Encounters.

TFT Encounter Patch 14.5 PBE balance change Ashe see your opponent for the remainder of the game Disabled Ashe see your future opponent’s next three rounds Ashe see your opponent for the remainder of game

Patch 14.5 PBE trait changes

Traits matter in Set 11. Image via Riot Games

The Exalted trait was buffed through players getting XP/Gold when their bench is full of Exalted units. Dragonlord units had their attack speed nerfed, along with Duelist champions. Multiple levers were adjusted for the Fated and Storyweaver traits, along with balance changes to Inkshadow items. All TFT Set 11 traits and updated stats can be found through the trait cheatsheet.

Set 11 TFT trait Patch 14.5 PBE balance changes Altruist Armor and magic resistance adjusted to 10/35/60 Arcanist Arcanist AP changed to 20/45/80/125 Arcanist Teamp AP changed to 20/20/40/125 Behemoth Armor and magic resistance adjusted to 25/55/80 Dragonlord Team attack speed was nerfed to 12/25/25/45 percent Dryad Base health increased to 250 and HP per stack was changed to 2/6/10 Dryad Ability power was changed to 15/30/65 Duelist Attack speed per stack was adjusted to 5/9/13/18 percent Duelist Damage reduction was changed to 0/0/12/18 percent Exalted Base damage amp increased from two to four percent Fated Total bonus changed to 100/200/300/300 percent Fortune The win penalty was reduced from 20 to five percent Heavenly Multipliers at two-star were reduced to 30 percent and three-star multipliers were reduced to 50 percent. Heavenly The trait multiplier was changed to 100/115/135/165/200/240 percent Invoker Mana regeneration was adjusted to 5/20/35 Mythic The health percentage was changed to 10/20/30 percent Mythic AD and AP were changed to 12/22/35 percent Porcelain Attack speed was adjusted to 30/60/125 percent Porcelain The health percent was changed to 10/20/30 percent Sage Ability power at breakpoint of five changed from 70 to 75 Sniper Damage per Hex was changed to 7/15/30 percent Umbral Execute was changed to 10/18/18/40 percent Umbral Shield amount was changed to 200/500/1000/1000

Patch 14.5 Fated champion bonus changes

Set 11 Fated TFT champion Patch 14.5 Fated bonus balance changes Ahri Ability Power buffed from 25 to 30 Yasuo Shield bonus nerfed from 400 to 350 Kindred Attack speed bonus reduced to 18 percent Thresh Armor and magic resistance increased to 25 Syndra Damage bonus reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Patch 14.5 Inkshadow item changes

Set 11 Inkshadow item Patch 14.5 balance changes Tattoo of Bombardment Attack damage was reduced to 20 percent and missile attack damage was reduced to 65 percent. Tattoo of Force Armor and magic resistance was reduced to 30 while the charge damage was nerfed from 300 to 250. Knock-up and damage will now occur during the first attack after charging instead of immediately. Tattoo of Fury Attack speed nerfed from 40 to 25 percent Tatoo of Protection Health reduced from 450 to 250 Tattoo of Toxin AD and AP reduced from 35 to 25 percent Tattoo of Vitality Health reduced from 350 to 250

Patch 14.5 Storyweaver balance changes

Scaling ability power for Storyweaver units per champion star level was adjusted at each breakpoint.

Storyweaver breakpoint Stage scaling per champion star level Three Changed to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 Five Changed to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 Seven Changed to 10/10/10/12.5/15

Kayle was also nerfed at Stages Two and Three, with buffs applied during the later Stages. Her wide ability form Scroll of Force was increased in range while Kayle will no longer lose mana from her first attack after casting.

Patch 14.54 PBE champion changes

Buffs and nerfs galore. Image via Riot Games

PBE balance changes to TFT Set 11 champions included buffs to units like Ahri, Zoe, Galio, Lillia, and Sylas. Nerfs were applied to overperformers like Volibear, Diana, Rakan, Morgana, and Udyr.

One-cost TFT champions

One-cost champion Patch 14.5 balance change Ahri Primary spell damage buffed to 260/390/585 Ahri Secondary spell damage buffed to 120/180/270 Cho’Gath Shield from spell buffed to 280/350/420 Darius Mana buffed from 0/40 to 0/30 Darius On hit damage buffed to 90/135/200 Jax Spell damage nerfed to 250/375/560 Sivir Spell duration extended from five to eight seconds

Two-cost TFT champions

Two-cost champion Patch 14.5 balance change Janna Shield from spell nerfed to 120/150/200 Neeko Healing from spell changed to 275/300/350 Neeko Spell damage reduction reduced to 30/30/35 percent Shen Mana buffed from 40/90 to 25/75 Teemo Spell damage changed to 420/630/1000 Yorick Armor and magic resistance increased to 50

Three-cost TFT champions

Three-cost champion Patch 14.5 balance change Diana Healing from spell nerfed to 250/300/375 Diana Zone on hit damage nerfed to 75/110/170 Illaoi Mana nerfed from 0/80 to 30/90 Illaoi Shield from spell reduced to 325/400/500 Soraka Ability power per team health lost was reduced from 10 to eight Soraka AoE damage was nerfed to 125/185/290 Volibear Healing from spell will now scale with ability power Volibear Healing from spell nerfed to 140/170/210 Volibear Small damage from spell nerfed to 35/50/80 and large damage nerfed to 80/120/185 Yone Armor and magic resistance increased to 50. Attack speed increased to 0.9 Yone Attack speed bonus from spell reduced from 80 to 65 percent Zoe Mana changed from 20/60 to 0/60 Zoe Primary spell damage buffed to 250/375/580

Four-cost TFT champions

Four-cost champion Patch 14.5 balance change Annie Attack damage reduced from 65 to 55 Annie Spell damage adjusted to 150/225/2500 Annie Health during transformation AP ratio changed to 300/350/1500 Ashe Mana nerfed from 20/80 to 20/90 Galio Base spell bonus armor and magic resistance buffed to 175/200/1000 Galio Ally shields from spell reduced to 160/200/2000 Galio Spell duration at three-star reduced from four to two seconds Morgana Spell damage nerfed to 265/400/1600 Kayn Armor and magic resistance increased to 70 Kayn AD percentage from second spell buffed to 240/240/600 percent Lillia Primary spell damage buffed to 220/330/900 Lillia Mega spell damage buffed to 360/540/1600 Lillia Small orb damage changed to 100/150/350 Lillia Self heal on cast changed to 120/140/500 Ornn Mana buffed from 100/140 to 80/120 Sylas Armor and magic resistance increased to 60 Sylas Primary spell damage buffed to 200/300/1000 Sylas Swipe spell damage adjusted to 90/135/450 Sylas Self heal on cast changed to 120/140/500

Five-cost TFT champions

Five-cost champion Patch 14.5 balance change Hwei Spell damage nerfed to 200/300/1000 Irelia Attack speed to attack damage ratio increased from 50 to 70 percent Rakan Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60 and mana nerfed to 30/90 Rakan Spell damage adjusted to 200/300/2000 Rakan Shield per target hit changed to 160/200/600 Udyr Attack speed reduced to 0.95 Udyr Ram Shield changed to 300/375/3000 Udyr Tiger Strikes attack speed changed to 60/70/500 percent Xayah Mana buffed from 30/100 to 30/90 Xayah Attack damage percentage from Feather recall buffed to 50/50/500 percent

Patch 14.5 PBE Augment changes

New and evergreen Augments were adjusted. Image via Riot Games

Close to 100 TFT Augments were added to Inkborn Fables during PBE testing. Many were adjusted during the March 12 PBE patch.

Silver TFT Augments balance changes

Silver Augment Patch 14.5 balance changes Fine Vintage Exclusive with Salvage Bin Pick of the Liter No longer disabled with a fix Sharing is Caring Gold per round increased to two but gold will not drop during PvE rounds

Gold TFT Augments balance changes

Gold Augment Patch 14.5 balance changes Call to Adventure AP gained increased to two and health gained increased to 12 Drop Blossom Ability damage amp increased from 25 to 30 percent Epoch Number of rerolls reduced to three Epoch Plus Number of rerolls reduced to three Ethereal Blades Ability damage amp increased from 90 to 100 percent Extended Duel Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 10 percent It’s Going to be Epic Player health per epic champion reduced from three to two Keepers One Shield increased from 150 to 175 Keepers Two Shield increased from 220 to 260 Long Shot Distance to gain Sniper’s Focus increased to 1,200 Lucky Paws Ability damage increased to 300 percent Midnigh Siphon Maximum health percentage damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent My Heart Will Go On Disabled Raid Boss Health bonus reduced to 20 percent Raid Boss Armor and magic resistance share increased from 12 to 20 percent Raining Gold Gold reduced to nine Raining Gold Plus Gold reduced to 18 Scoreboard Scrapper AD and AP gained per round increased to 1.5 percent Trash to Treasure The number of component Anvils increased to three Twin Terror One Attack speed increased to 35 percent and health buffed to 350 Twin Terror Two Attack speed increased to 50 percent and health buffed to 500 Venerable Piggy Bank Gold per loss increased to three Wrath of the Moon Damage amplification per second increased from three to four percent

Prismatic TFT Augments balance changes