TFT Set 11 early Patch 14.5 notes: All week 2 PBE balance changes
Stay up to speed on all of the TFT Set 11 PBE balance changes.
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:10 pm
Image via Riot Games
Big changes to Teamfight Tactics Set 11 occurred during Inkborn Fables PBE testing that led to the official launch through Patch 14.5, from Encounters and Augments to champions and traits.
Recommended Videos
Heading into the official launch of TFT Set 11 Inkborn Fables, the devs shipped the second-to-last big PBE patch on March 12. Not every balance change within the update was ideal, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, using the Augment Venerable Piggy Bank as an example. All changes that need adjusting will be done through the next major update.
The Patch 14.5 PBE notes are a compilation of balance changes, starting from March 12 to the official launch of TFT Set 11 on March 19. Stats are subject to change and will be updated once the information becomes public.
Patch 14.5 PBE system changes
System adjustments to the champion pool and rolling chances were initially made with the launch of the Set 11 PBE. The March 12 Inkborn Fables PBE patch reverted the Level Nine to 10 changes to the live server values. A 1.5-second buffer was added for Armories, Augments, and other choices before interaction. This was shipped to help prevent mis-clicks from taking place.
TFT Encounter changes
There are over 80 Encounters within TFT Set 11. Updates to board visuals took place during PBE testing, along with direct balance changes to specific Encounters.
TFT Encounter
Patch 14.5 PBE balance change
Ashe see your opponent for the remainder of the game
Disabled
Ashe see your future opponent’s next three rounds
Ashe see your opponent for the remainder of game
Patch 14.5 PBE trait changes
The Exalted trait was buffed through players getting XP/Gold when their bench is full of Exalted units. Dragonlord units had their attack speed nerfed, along with Duelist champions. Multiple levers were adjusted for the Fated and Storyweaver traits, along with balance changes to Inkshadow items. All TFT Set 11 traits and updated stats can be found through the trait cheatsheet.
Set 11 TFT trait
Patch 14.5 PBE balance changes
Altruist
Armor and magic resistance adjusted to 10/35/60
Arcanist
Arcanist AP changed to 20/45/80/125
Arcanist
Teamp AP changed to 20/20/40/125
Behemoth
Armor and magic resistance adjusted to 25/55/80
Dragonlord
Team attack speed was nerfed to 12/25/25/45 percent
Dryad
Base health increased to 250 and HP per stack was changed to 2/6/10
Dryad
Ability power was changed to 15/30/65
Duelist
Attack speed per stack was adjusted to 5/9/13/18 percent
Duelist
Damage reduction was changed to 0/0/12/18 percent
Exalted
Base damage amp increased from two to four percent
Fated
Total bonus changed to 100/200/300/300 percent
Fortune
The win penalty was reduced from 20 to five percent
Heavenly
Multipliers at two-star were reduced to 30 percent and three-star multipliers were reduced to 50 percent.
Heavenly
The trait multiplier was changed to 100/115/135/165/200/240 percent
Invoker
Mana regeneration was adjusted to 5/20/35
Mythic
The health percentage was changed to 10/20/30 percent
Mythic
AD and AP were changed to 12/22/35 percent
Porcelain
Attack speed was adjusted to 30/60/125 percent
Porcelain
The health percent was changed to 10/20/30 percent
Sage
Ability power at breakpoint of five changed from 70 to 75
Sniper
Damage per Hex was changed to 7/15/30 percent
Umbral
Execute was changed to 10/18/18/40 percent
Umbral
Shield amount was changed to 200/500/1000/1000
Patch 14.5 Fated champion bonus changes
Set 11 Fated TFT champion
Patch 14.5Fated bonus balance changes
Ahri
Ability Power buffed from 25 to 30
Yasuo
Shield bonus nerfed from 400 to 350
Kindred
Attack speed bonus reduced to 18 percent
Thresh
Armor and magic resistance increased to 25
Syndra
Damage bonus reduced from 12 to 10 percent
Patch 14.5 Inkshadow item changes
Set 11 Inkshadow item
Patch 14.5 balance changes
Tattoo of Bombardment
Attack damage was reduced to 20 percent and missile attack damage was reduced to 65 percent.
Tattoo of Force
Armor and magic resistance was reduced to 30 while the charge damage was nerfed from 300 to 250. Knock-up and damage will now occur during the first attack after charging instead of immediately.
Tattoo of Fury
Attack speed nerfed from 40 to 25 percent
Tatoo of Protection
Health reduced from 450 to 250
Tattoo of Toxin
AD and AP reduced from 35 to 25 percent
Tattoo of Vitality
Health reduced from 350 to 250
Patch 14.5 Storyweaver balance changes
Scaling ability power for Storyweaver units per champion star level was adjusted at each breakpoint.
Storyweaver breakpoint
Stage scaling per champion star level
Three
Changed to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15
Five
Changed to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15
Seven
Changed to 10/10/10/12.5/15
Kayle was also nerfed at Stages Two and Three, with buffs applied during the later Stages. Her wide ability form Scroll of Force was increased in range while Kayle will no longer lose mana from her first attack after casting.
Patch 14.54 PBE champion changes
PBE balance changes to TFTSet 11 champions included buffs to units like Ahri, Zoe, Galio, Lillia, and Sylas. Nerfs were applied to overperformers like Volibear, Diana, Rakan, Morgana, and Udyr.
One-cost TFT champions
One-cost champion
Patch 14.5 balance change
Ahri
Primary spell damage buffed to 260/390/585
Ahri
Secondary spell damage buffed to 120/180/270
Cho’Gath
Shield from spell buffed to 280/350/420
Darius
Mana buffed from 0/40 to 0/30
Darius
On hit damage buffed to 90/135/200
Jax
Spell damage nerfed to 250/375/560
Sivir
Spell duration extended from five to eight seconds
Two-cost TFT champions
Two-cost champion
Patch 14.5 balance change
Janna
Shield from spell nerfed to 120/150/200
Neeko
Healing from spell changed to 275/300/350
Neeko
Spell damage reduction reduced to 30/30/35 percent
Shen
Mana buffed from 40/90 to 25/75
Teemo
Spell damage changed to 420/630/1000
Yorick
Armor and magic resistance increased to 50
Three-cost TFT champions
Three-cost champion
Patch 14.5 balance change
Diana
Healing from spell nerfed to 250/300/375
Diana
Zone on hit damage nerfed to 75/110/170
Illaoi
Mana nerfed from 0/80 to 30/90
Illaoi
Shield from spell reduced to 325/400/500
Soraka
Ability power per team health lost was reduced from 10 to eight
Soraka
AoE damage was nerfed to 125/185/290
Volibear
Healing from spell will now scale with ability power
Volibear
Healing from spell nerfed to 140/170/210
Volibear
Small damage from spell nerfed to 35/50/80 and large damage nerfed to 80/120/185
Yone
Armor and magic resistance increased to 50. Attack speed increased to 0.9
Yone
Attack speed bonus from spell reduced from 80 to 65 percent
Zoe
Mana changed from 20/60 to 0/60
Zoe
Primary spell damage buffed to 250/375/580
Four-cost TFT champions
Four-cost champion
Patch 14.5 balance change
Annie
Attack damage reduced from 65 to 55
Annie
Spell damage adjusted to 150/225/2500
Annie
Health during transformation AP ratio changed to 300/350/1500
Ashe
Mana nerfed from 20/80 to 20/90
Galio
Base spell bonus armor and magic resistance buffed to 175/200/1000
Galio
Ally shields from spell reduced to 160/200/2000
Galio
Spell duration at three-star reduced from four to two seconds
Morgana
Spell damage nerfed to 265/400/1600
Kayn
Armor and magic resistance increased to 70
Kayn
AD percentage from second spell buffed to 240/240/600 percent
Lillia
Primary spell damage buffed to 220/330/900
Lillia
Mega spell damage buffed to 360/540/1600
Lillia
Small orb damage changed to 100/150/350
Lillia
Self heal on cast changed to 120/140/500
Ornn
Mana buffed from 100/140 to 80/120
Sylas
Armor and magic resistance increased to 60
Sylas
Primary spell damage buffed to 200/300/1000
Sylas
Swipe spell damage adjusted to 90/135/450
Sylas
Self heal on cast changed to 120/140/500
Five-cost TFT champions
Five-cost champion
Patch 14.5 balance change
Hwei
Spell damage nerfed to 200/300/1000
Irelia
Attack speed to attack damage ratio increased from 50 to 70 percent
Rakan
Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60 and mana nerfed to 30/90
Rakan
Spell damage adjusted to 200/300/2000
Rakan
Shield per target hit changed to 160/200/600
Udyr
Attack speed reduced to 0.95
Udyr
Ram Shield changed to 300/375/3000
Udyr
Tiger Strikes attack speed changed to 60/70/500 percent
Xayah
Mana buffed from 30/100 to 30/90
Xayah
Attack damage percentage from Feather recall buffed to 50/50/500 percent
Patch 14.5 PBE Augment changes
Close to 100 TFT Augments were added to Inkborn Fables during PBE testing. Many were adjusted during the March 12 PBE patch.
Silver TFT Augments balance changes
Silver Augment
Patch 14.5 balance changes
Fine Vintage
Exclusive with Salvage Bin
Pick of the Liter
No longer disabled with a fix
Sharing is Caring
Gold per round increased to two but gold will not drop during PvE rounds
Gold TFT Augments balance changes
Gold Augment
Patch 14.5 balance changes
Call to Adventure
AP gained increased to two and health gained increased to 12
Drop Blossom
Ability damage amp increased from 25 to 30 percent
Epoch
Number of rerolls reduced to three
Epoch Plus
Number of rerolls reduced to three
Ethereal Blades
Ability damage amp increased from 90 to 100 percent
Extended Duel
Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 10 percent
It’s Going to be Epic
Player health per epic champion reduced from three to two
Keepers One
Shield increased from 150 to 175
Keepers Two
Shield increased from 220 to 260
Long Shot
Distance to gain Sniper’s Focus increased to 1,200
Lucky Paws
Ability damage increased to 300 percent
Midnigh Siphon
Maximum health percentage damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent
My Heart Will Go On
Disabled
Raid Boss
Health bonus reduced to 20 percent
Raid Boss
Armor and magic resistance share increased from 12 to 20 percent
Raining Gold
Gold reduced to nine
Raining Gold Plus
Gold reduced to 18
Scoreboard Scrapper
AD and AP gained per round increased to 1.5 percent
Trash to Treasure
The number of component Anvils increased to three
Twin Terror One
Attack speed increased to 35 percent and health buffed to 350
Twin Terror Two
Attack speed increased to 50 percent and health buffed to 500
Venerable Piggy Bank
Gold per loss increased to three
Wrath of the Moon
Damage amplification per second increased from three to four percent
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.