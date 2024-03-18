How TFT Set 11 Exalted trait and champion combination odds work

You can gain experience in Teamfight Tactics while also increasing your damage output through the new Set 11 Exalted trait in Inkborn Fables.

A unique trait called Exalted was added to TFT Set 11, featuring a rotating group of Inkborn Fables champions who can have the trait each game. Exalted is mostly used as a splash trait that you can flexibly play around depending on who the champions are in each game. But watch out for players contesting you, as the Set 11 champions who are eligible to have the Exalted trait are popular shop picks due to their other traits, as well.

How the Exalted trait works in TFT Set 11

Gain an advantage. Image via Riot Games

The Exalted trait gives extra damage and a way to stock XP after each game. XP gained per round is only two. All XP is placed into a Soul Core that occupies a space on your bench. To gain the XP, sell the Soul Core. XP will only get added to the Soul Core if the Exalted trait is active, but the Core will not vanish from your bench when the trait is deactivated.

Exalted trait main ability: Your team gains five percent bonus damage, along with additional damage based on your Level.

Breakpoint Exalted damage per Level Three One percent damage per Level Five Three percent damage per Level

Bonus damage for the team is strong during the early and mid-game stages, and it increases as you progress through Levels.

Who are the TFT Set 11 Exalted champions?

Unlike other debuting TFT Set 11 traits, champions who have the Exalted trait can change from game to game. But they aren’t random; there are four combinations you can roll.

Exalted combo Exalted TFT Set 11 champions One Darius, Soraka, Bard, Galio, and Lissandra Two Sivir, Lux, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, and Morgana Three Caitlyn, Yorick, Teemo, Volibear, and Syndra Four Shen, Qiyana, Aphelios, Lillia, and Galio

How to find Exalted champions during a TFT Set 11 game

The first time you see an Exalted champion in your TFT shop, hover over the trait to discover the combination for that game. You can also buy the champion and put it onto the board to have the trait show up in your left-side column. Clicking on the exalted trait will bring up the other champions that have the Exalted trait for that game.

