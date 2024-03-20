All TFT Set 11 Exalted champion rolling odds: Full table

Riot Games created the first Teamfight Tactics rotating champion trait in Set 11 called Exalted, showcasing 60 possible combinations that can appear during an Inkborn Fables game.

Recommended Videos

The possibilities of what TFT devs will cook up for a new set are highlighted through the Inkborn Fables Set 11 trait, Exalted. For the first time, there is a trait with rotating champions. The Exalted trait features nearly all of the Inkborn Fables champions through a possible 60 combinations.

What are the TFT Set 11 Exalted champion rolling odds?

High roll into an Exalted combination. Image via Riot Games

You can luck into a possible 60 Exalted champion combinations during a game in TFT Set 11. Each combination variant isn’t random, much like Augment rolling odds during a game. Some Exated variations contain six champions while others only have five.

From combinations with all two-costs to having two five-cost champions in one combination. All TFT Set 11 Exalted possibilities are thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and his Patch 14.6 Rundown.

Combination Exalted champions One Sylas, Diana. Aphelios, Jax, Lux, and Cho’Gath Two Yorick, Senna, Bard, Lissandra, Nautilus, and Yasuo Three Garen, Lux, Aphelios, Ornn, and Irelia Four Janna, Tristana, Shen, Syndra, Nautilus, and Yone Five Azir, Kayn, Tahm Kench, Yorick, Yasuo, and Kai’Sa Six Darius, Soraka, Bard, Galio, and Lissandra Seven Fortune Yordle, Volibear, Soraka, Bard, and Lissandra Eight Fortune Yordle, Darius, Zyra, Soraka, Lillia, and Syndra Nine Jax, Yorick, Qiyana, Tahm Kench, and Azir 10 Jax, Teemo, Thresh, Diana, Kai’Sa, and Annie 11 Rek’Sai, Lux, Thresh, Diana, Alune, and Ashe 12 Rek’Sai, Sivir, Volibear, Amumu, Morgana, and Hwei 13 Shen, Janna, Yone, Galio, and Kai’Sa 14 Shen, Gnar, Diana, Bard, and Irelia 15 Garen, Alune, Tristana, Morgana, and Kai’Sa 16 Kha’Zix, Yasuo, Bard, Amumu, Diana, and Ornn 17 Senna, Zyra, Thresh, Annie, and Sylas 18 Senna, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Ornn, and Kayn 19 Senna, Tristana, Yone, Gailio, Morgana, and Lillia 20 Teemo, Lux, Thresh, Volibear, Morgana, and Galio 21 Jax, Yorick, Teemo, Syndra, and Lee Sin 22 Yasuo, Malphiite, Teemo, Ashe, and Azir 23 Caitlyn, Cho-Gath, Alune, Lee Sin, and Galio 24 Fortune Yordle, Qiyana, Thresh, Alune, Amumu, and Kai’Sa 25 Garen, Jann, Yorick, Tristana, and Morgana 26 Cho’Gath, Gnar, Zyra, Soraka, and Annie 27 Garen, Darius, Aphelios, Tahm Kench, and Kayn 28 Yasuo, Rek’Sai, Soraka, Yone, and Hwei 29 Rek’Sai, Qiyana, Teemo, Aphelios, Alune, and Nautilus 30 Sivir, Janna, Shen, Tristana, and Sylas 31 Kha’Zhix, Gnar, Janna, Tahm Kench, and Kai’Sa 32 Ahri, Gnar, Qiyana, Bard, and Ashe 33 Malphite, Senna, Amumu, Lee Sin, Sylas, and Kayn 34 Rek’Sai, Yorick, Senna, Amumu, and Syndra 35 Caitlyn, Yorick, Teemo, Volibear, and Syndra 36 Sivir, Lux, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, and Morgana 37 Alune, Soraka, Aphelios, Bard, Tristana, and Diana 38 Cho’Gath, Ahri, Soraka, Amumu. and Lee Sin 39 Ahri, Caitlyn, Darius, Fortune Yordle, Malphite, and Garen 40 Sivir, Shen, Janna, Volibear, and Nautilus 41 Darius, Zyra, Bard, Ornn, and Lissandra 42 Gnar, Janna, Lux, Qiyana, Zyra, and Senna 43 Sivir, Shen, Yone, Ashe, and Hwei 44 Kha’Zix, Garen, Tristana, Lilia, Kayn, and Galio 45 Caitlyn, Thresh, Diana, Kai’Sa, and Irelia 46 Malphite, Rek’Sai, Aphelios, Nautilus, and Lissandra 47 Kha’Zix, Gnar, Lux, Aphelios, and Annie 48 Ahri, Qiyana, Zyra, Yone, Ornn, and Hwei 49 Rek’Sai, Shen, Lux, Aphelios, and Annie 50 Kha’Zix, Shen, Aphelios, Sylas, Nautilus, and Azir 51 Gnar, Janna, Zyra, Bard, and Sylas 52 Cho’Gath, Zyra, Yone, Annie, and Ashe 53 Shen, Qiyana, Aphelios, Lilia, Galio 54 Ahri, Rek’Sai, Soraka, Alune, Hwei, and Irelia 55 Yasuo, Sivir, Malphite, Janna, and Lux 56 Darius, Kha’Zix, Shen, Teemo, Nautilus, and Azir 57 Garen, Yorick, Volibear, Diana, and Lissandra 58 Jax, Thresh, Tahm Kench, Tristana, and Kayn 59 Fortune Yordle, Senna, Amumu, Lee Sin, and X 60 Caitlyn, Yorick, Tristana, Syndra, and Nautilus

Combinations of TFT Set 11 Exalted champions are subject to change throughout Inkborn Fables. Any changes through a patch will get updated the same day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more