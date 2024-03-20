All TFT Set 11 Exalted champion rolling odds: Full table

Riot Games created the first Teamfight Tactics rotating champion trait in Set 11 called Exalted, showcasing 60 possible combinations that can appear during an Inkborn Fables game.
The possibilities of what TFT devs will cook up for a new set are highlighted through the Inkborn Fables Set 11 trait, Exalted. For the first time, there is a trait with rotating champions. The Exalted trait features nearly all of the Inkborn Fables champions through a possible 60 combinations.
What are the TFT Set 11 Exalted champion rolling odds?
You can luck into a possible 60 Exalted champion combinations during a game in TFT Set 11. Each combination variant isn’t random, much like Augment rolling odds during a game. Some Exated variations contain six champions while others only have five.
From combinations with all two-costs to having two five-cost champions in one combination. All TFT Set 11 Exalted possibilities are thanks to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and his Patch 14.6 Rundown.
|Combination
|Exalted champions
|One
|Sylas, Diana. Aphelios, Jax, Lux, and Cho’Gath
|Two
|Yorick, Senna, Bard, Lissandra, Nautilus, and Yasuo
|Three
|Garen, Lux, Aphelios, Ornn, and Irelia
|Four
|Janna, Tristana, Shen, Syndra, Nautilus, and Yone
|Five
|Azir, Kayn, Tahm Kench, Yorick, Yasuo, and Kai’Sa
|Six
|Darius, Soraka, Bard, Galio, and Lissandra
|Seven
|Fortune Yordle, Volibear, Soraka, Bard, and Lissandra
|Eight
|Fortune Yordle, Darius, Zyra, Soraka, Lillia, and Syndra
|Nine
|Jax, Yorick, Qiyana, Tahm Kench, and Azir
|
|10
|Jax, Teemo, Thresh, Diana, Kai’Sa, and Annie
|11
|Rek’Sai, Lux, Thresh, Diana, Alune, and Ashe
|12
|Rek’Sai, Sivir, Volibear, Amumu, Morgana, and Hwei
|13
|Shen, Janna, Yone, Galio, and Kai’Sa
|14
|Shen, Gnar, Diana, Bard, and Irelia
|15
|Garen, Alune, Tristana, Morgana, and Kai’Sa
|16
|Kha’Zix, Yasuo, Bard, Amumu, Diana, and Ornn
|17
|Senna, Zyra, Thresh, Annie, and Sylas
|18
|Senna, Soraka, Tahm Kench, Ornn, and Kayn
|19
|Senna, Tristana, Yone, Gailio, Morgana, and Lillia
|
|20
|Teemo, Lux, Thresh, Volibear, Morgana, and Galio
|21
|Jax, Yorick, Teemo, Syndra, and Lee Sin
|22
|Yasuo, Malphiite, Teemo, Ashe, and Azir
|23
|Caitlyn, Cho-Gath, Alune, Lee Sin, and Galio
|24
|Fortune Yordle, Qiyana, Thresh, Alune, Amumu, and Kai’Sa
|25
|Garen, Jann, Yorick, Tristana, and Morgana
|26
|Cho’Gath, Gnar, Zyra, Soraka, and Annie
|27
|Garen, Darius, Aphelios, Tahm Kench, and Kayn
|28
|Yasuo, Rek’Sai, Soraka, Yone, and Hwei
|29
|Rek’Sai, Qiyana, Teemo, Aphelios, Alune, and Nautilus
|
|30
|Sivir, Janna, Shen, Tristana, and Sylas
|31
|Kha’Zhix, Gnar, Janna, Tahm Kench, and Kai’Sa
|32
|Ahri, Gnar, Qiyana, Bard, and Ashe
|33
|Malphite, Senna, Amumu, Lee Sin, Sylas, and Kayn
|34
|Rek’Sai, Yorick, Senna, Amumu, and Syndra
|35
|Caitlyn, Yorick, Teemo, Volibear, and Syndra
|36
|Sivir, Lux, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, and Morgana
|37
|Alune, Soraka, Aphelios, Bard, Tristana, and Diana
|38
|Cho’Gath, Ahri, Soraka, Amumu. and Lee Sin
|39
|Ahri, Caitlyn, Darius, Fortune Yordle, Malphite, and Garen
|
|40
|Sivir, Shen, Janna, Volibear, and Nautilus
|41
|Darius, Zyra, Bard, Ornn, and Lissandra
|42
|Gnar, Janna, Lux, Qiyana, Zyra, and Senna
|43
|Sivir, Shen, Yone, Ashe, and Hwei
|44
|Kha’Zix, Garen, Tristana, Lilia, Kayn, and Galio
|45
|Caitlyn, Thresh, Diana, Kai’Sa, and Irelia
|46
|Malphite, Rek’Sai, Aphelios, Nautilus, and Lissandra
|47
|Kha’Zix, Gnar, Lux, Aphelios, and Annie
|48
|Ahri, Qiyana, Zyra, Yone, Ornn, and Hwei
|49
|Rek’Sai, Shen, Lux, Aphelios, and Annie
|
|50
|Kha’Zix, Shen, Aphelios, Sylas, Nautilus, and Azir
|51
|Gnar, Janna, Zyra, Bard, and Sylas
|52
|Cho’Gath, Zyra, Yone, Annie, and Ashe
|53
|Shen, Qiyana, Aphelios, Lilia, Galio
|54
|Ahri, Rek’Sai, Soraka, Alune, Hwei, and Irelia
|55
|Yasuo, Sivir, Malphite, Janna, and Lux
|56
|Darius, Kha’Zix, Shen, Teemo, Nautilus, and Azir
|57
|Garen, Yorick, Volibear, Diana, and Lissandra
|58
|Jax, Thresh, Tahm Kench, Tristana, and Kayn
|59
|Fortune Yordle, Senna, Amumu, Lee Sin, and X
|60
|Caitlyn, Yorick, Tristana, Syndra, and Nautilus
Combinations of TFT Set 11 Exalted champions are subject to change throughout Inkborn Fables. Any changes through a patch will get updated the same day.