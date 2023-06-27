TFT Patch 13.13 notes: First Set 9 big update for Runeterra Reforged

Riot Games’ first update to Teamfight Tactics Set Nine Runeterra Reforged is massive in size, with Patch 13.13 showcasing over 100 Augment balance changes, along with various buffs and nerfs to champions and traits.

Two weeks after the launch of TFT Set Nine on June 14 and the meta for Runeterra Reforged remains far from solved. The design team created potentially one of the largest sets within the auto battler through Set Nine, from Region Portals to over 100 new evergreen Augments. Rather than attempting to hit the developing meta too hard, the TFT team focused on small balance changes that “make the set better,” according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer through the 13.13 Patch Rundown.

Two big TFT Set Nine system changes were applied to Patch 13.13, reverting the base damage dealt during Stage Four from five back to four. And the House Lightshield Crown of Demacia Portal had its tick rate increased from one to two seconds while the health per tick was increased from one to two percent.

Players are excited about a new game mode dropping into TFT Set Nine from July 20 to Aug. 18 through the Soul Fighter event. And Patch 13.13 will run for a total of three weeks instead of two, as the team takes its summer break. The next update, Patch 13.14, is scheduled to drop on July 19.

From over 100 nerfed and buffed Augments to champion and trait tweaks, here’s every balance change taking place through TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13, per Riot.

Patch 13.13 trait buffs and nerfs

Multiple changes were applied to the Piltover trait within TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13. The power level of T-Hex was reduced while gold offered at loss streaks from three to nine was buffed. Double Up players had some Piltover trait changes too, with you gaining 50 percent progress towards gaining Energy charges if you win and your partner loses. If you both lose, players gain Energy charges like normal.

The Zaun trait was also hit several Chem-Mod nerfs and buffs, along with the multiple levers adjusted at the breakpoints seven and nine through the Shurima trait.

Piltover : Health per Energy charge converted into power was reduced from 80 to 65

: Health per Energy charge converted into power was reduced from 80 to 65 Piltover : Base armor and magic resistance for T-Hex was nerfed from 20 to 15

: Base armor and magic resistance for T-Hex was nerfed from 20 to 15 Piltover : A bug was fixed that now has T-Hex capping out at 100 power as opposed to 70. This increased the loss streak needed to hit full power from around 11 losses to 14 losses in a row

: A bug was fixed that now has T-Hex capping out at 100 power as opposed to 70. This increased the loss streak needed to hit full power from around 11 losses to 14 losses in a row Piltover : Cashout gold was increased for loss streaks from three to nine

: Cashout gold was increased for loss streaks from three to nine Shurima : The Sun Disc no longer replace the second heal pulse with Ascension at breakpoints three and five as they now happen together

: The Sun Disc no longer replace the second heal pulse with Ascension at breakpoints three and five as they now happen together Shurima (7) : Ascension bonuses of 20 percent were added

: Ascension bonuses of 20 percent were added Shurima (9) : Ascends a second time after eight seconds

: Ascends a second time after eight seconds Shurima (9) : Ascension bonuses were reduced from 125 to 25 percent

: Ascension bonuses were reduced from 125 to 25 percent Shurima (9) : Total Ascension was increased from 225 to 260 percent

: Total Ascension was increased from 225 to 260 percent Bastion : New VFX at the start of combat

: New VFX at the start of combat Bastion : Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 20/60/120/250 to 20/50/100/240

: Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 20/60/120/250 to 20/50/100/240 Challenger : Attack speed adjusted from 30/60/90/125 to 30/60/95/140 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 30/60/90/125 to 30/60/95/140 percent Ionia : Bonus stats were adjusted from 100/200/300 to 100/200/325 percent

: Bonus stats were adjusted from 100/200/300 to 100/200/325 percent Gunner : Attack damage per stack reduced from 7/12/20 to 6/11/20

: Attack damage per stack reduced from 7/12/20 to 6/11/20 Slayer : The health threshold for double bonus damage was increased from 60 to 75 percent

: The health threshold for double bonus damage was increased from 60 to 75 percent Strategist : Shield adjusted from 200/350/500/700 to 200/350/500/800

: Shield adjusted from 200/350/500/700 to 200/350/500/800 Strategist : Ability power adjusted from 20/30/45/60 to 20/30/50/70

: Ability power adjusted from 20/30/45/60 to 20/30/50/70 TechnoGenius : Self repair duration increased from 7/5/2 to 9/7/5

: Self repair duration increased from 7/5/2 to 9/7/5 Targon : Healing and shielding buffed from 18/30/50 to 20/40/70 percent

: Healing and shielding buffed from 18/30/50 to 20/40/70 percent Void : Rift Herald base damage increased from 180 to 225

: Rift Herald base damage increased from 180 to 225 Void : Baron Nashor base health was reduced from 1,050 to 1,000

: Baron Nashor base health was reduced from 1,050 to 1,000 Void : Baron Nashor bite damage nerfed from 1,000 to 666

: Baron Nashor bite damage nerfed from 1,000 to 666 Zaun : Adaptive Implant Overcharge was reduced from 100 to 60 percent

: Adaptive Implant Overcharge was reduced from 100 to 60 percent Zaun : Hextech Exoskeleton armor and magic resistance reduced from 33 to 30

: Hextech Exoskeleton armor and magic resistance reduced from 33 to 30 Zaun : Robotic Arm Overcharged true damage was increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Robotic Arm Overcharged true damage was increased from 40 to 50 percent Zaun: Virulent Bioware damage was reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Patch 13.13 Augment nerfs and buffs

Over 100 Augments were adjusted through TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13, from Legend to Evergreen Augments. Gold obtained through Augments, especially Legend ones was increased across the board. Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive. A new Augment called Endless Hordes was added and a Rework was applied to Caretaker’s Chosen.

Smaller changes include a name change for Gifts from Above to Spectral Supplies. Shop refreshes from Shoplifting now take place at the start of each turn and the Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase.

Set 9 TFT Legend Augment changes

Buried Treasure (all three tiers) : All tiers grant one gold with each item and items are granted the round the Augment is selected

: All tiers grant one gold with each item and items are granted the round the Augment is selected Teaming Up (all three tiers) : Replaced with Seeing Double

: Replaced with Seeing Double Seeing Double (Silver) : Gain a random item made from two of the same Component and five gold

: Gain a random item made from two of the same Component and five gold Seeing Double (Gold) : Gain a random item made from two of the same Component and eight gold

: Gain a random item made from two of the same Component and eight gold Seeing Double (Prismatic): Gain two random items made from two of the same Component and three gold

Gain two random items made from two of the same Component and three gold Balanced Budget (Silver) : Gold per turn increased from four to five

: Gold per turn increased from four to five Balance Budget (Gold) : Gold per turn increased from six to eight

: Gold per turn increased from six to eight Balance Budget (Prismatic) : Gold increased from 10 to 12

: Gold increased from 10 to 12 Battle Ready (Silver): Damage and damage reduction reduced from four to three percent

Damage and damage reduction reduced from four to three percent Battle Ready (Gold) : Damage and damage reduction reduced from seven to six percent

: Damage and damage reduction reduced from seven to six percent Battle Ready (Prismatic) : Damage and damage reduction reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Damage and damage reduction reduced from 10 to eight percent Final Ascension : Base damage reduced from 18 to 15 percent

: Base damage reduced from 18 to 15 percent Giant Grab Bag : Gold reduced from 18 to 15

: Gold reduced from 18 to 15 Knowledge Download (Silver) : XP increased from 12 to 16

: XP increased from 12 to 16 Knowledge Download (Gold) : XP increased from 22 to 24

: XP increased from 22 to 24 Knowledge Download (Prismatic) : XP increased from 36 to 40

: XP increased from 36 to 40 It Pays to Learn (Gold) : XP and gold increased from 14 to 18

: XP and gold increased from 14 to 18 It Pays to Learn (Prismatic) : XP and gold increased from 20 to 24

: XP and gold increased from 20 to 24 Small Forge : Gold reduced from eight to six

: Gold reduced from eight to six Medium Forge: Gold reduced from 12 to 10

Gold reduced from 12 to 10 Money : Gold increased from nine to 12

: Gold increased from nine to 12 Money Money : Gold increased from 16 to 20

: Gold increased from 16 to 20 Money Money Money : Gold increased from 22 to 30

: Gold increased from 22 to 30 Partial Ascension : Damage increase reduced from 33 to 30 percent

: Damage increase reduced from 33 to 30 percent Rolling for Days (Silver) : Free rerolls gained increased from 10 to 14

: Free rerolls gained increased from 10 to 14 Rolling for Days (Gold) : Free rerolls gained increased from 18 to 21

: Free rerolls gained increased from 18 to 21 Rolling for Days (Prismatic) : Free rerolls gained increased from 25 to 35

: Free rerolls gained increased from 25 to 35 Tiny Power (Silver): Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from five to eight

Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from five to eight Tiny Power (Gold) : Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from eight to 11

: Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from eight to 11 Tiny Power (Prismatic) : Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from 11 to 18

: Attack damage, ability power, and attack speed increased from 11 to 18 Training Reward (Silver) : Gold increased from five to seven

: Gold increased from five to seven Training Reward (Gold) : Gold increased from 13 to 15

: Gold increased from 13 to 15 Training Reward (Prismatic): Gold increased from 18 to 24

Gold increased from 18 to 24 Well Earned Comforts (Gold) : Health per item increased from 90 to 111

: Health per item increased from 90 to 111 Well Earned Comforts (Prismatic): Attack speed per item reduced from 10 to eight percent

Set 9 TFT evergreen Augment changes

A Cut Above : The chance to drop gold was reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: The chance to drop gold was reduced from 50 to 40 percent Adrenaline Rush : Maximum damage reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Maximum damage reduced from 30 to 25 percent All Natural (Silver) : Health increased from 75 to 120

: Health increased from 75 to 120 Ancient Archive (Silver) : Gold increased from two to three

: Gold increased from two to three Ancient Archive (Gold) : Gold increased from three to five

: Gold increased from three to five Army Building : Turns before the second duplicator reduced from eight to seven

: Turns before the second duplicator reduced from eight to seven Birthday Presents : Additionally grants one gold upon leveling up

: Additionally grants one gold upon leveling up Bronze Ticket : Rolls per free roll reduced from five to four

: Rolls per free roll reduced from five to four Built Different (Gold): Attack speed adjusted from 35/45/55/65 to 30/35/40/50 percent

Attack speed adjusted from 35/45/55/65 to 30/35/40/50 percent Built Different (Prismatic) : Attack speed nerfed from 40/50/65/75 to 35/40/45/55

: Attack speed nerfed from 40/50/65/75 to 35/40/45/55 Caretaker’s Chosen : Rework—As you level, gain more powerful items. At level Four, gain a Component Anvil. At Level Six, gain a completed item Anvil. And at Level Eight, open a Radiant item Armory.

: Rework—As you level, gain more powerful items. At level Four, gain a Component Anvil. At Level Six, gain a completed item Anvil. And at Level Eight, open a Radiant item Armory. Caretaker’s Favor : Gain a Component Anvil when you reach Levels Five, Six, Seven, and Eight

: Gain a Component Anvil when you reach Levels Five, Six, Seven, and Eight Combat Caster : Shield value reduced from 100/130/160/190 to 90/115/145/170

: Shield value reduced from 100/130/160/190 to 90/115/145/170 Component Buffet : Additionally grants a random Component now

: Additionally grants a random Component now Dueling Gunners: Base attack speed nerfed from 15 to 10 percent

Base attack speed nerfed from 15 to 10 percent Dueling Gunners : Attack speed per stack reduced from three to two percent

: Attack speed per stack reduced from three to two percent Early Education : Starting ability power increased from 10 to 15

: Starting ability power increased from 10 to 15 Endless Hordes (New Augment) : Gain plus-three maximum team size but your units can only hold one item and their total health is reduced by 40 percent. Gain two gold.

: Gain plus-three maximum team size but your units can only hold one item and their total health is reduced by 40 percent. Gain two gold. Final Reserves : Gold increased from 25 to 40

: Gold increased from 25 to 40 Frequent Flier : Rerolls reduced from 14 to 10

: Rerolls reduced from 14 to 10 Gifts from the Fallen : Stats given reduced from five to four

: Stats given reduced from five to four Glacial Breeze (Freljord) : Health shield reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Health shield reduced from 20 to 15 percent Hedge Fund : Gold increased from 18 to 22

: Gold increased from 18 to 22 Hedge Fund+ : Gold increased from 27 to 32

: Gold increased from 27 to 32 Hedge Fund++ : Gold increased from 40 to 44

: Gold increased from 40 to 44 Idealism : Bonus damage reduced from 18 to 13 percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 18 to 13 percent Infusion: Mana per five seconds increased from 15 to 20

Mana per five seconds increased from 15 to 20 Jeweled Lotus (Silver) : Critical chance increased from 25 to 50 percent

: Critical chance increased from 25 to 50 percent Jeweled Lotus (Gold) : Critical chance increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Critical chance increased from 10 to 15 percent Latent Forge : Rounds until Ornn Anvil increased from seven to eight

: Rounds until Ornn Anvil increased from seven to eight Long Distance Pals : Stat share was reduced from 35 to 30 percent

: Stat share was reduced from 35 to 30 percent Loving Invocation (Invoker) : Ability power per cast reduced from three to 2.5

: Ability power per cast reduced from three to 2.5 March of Progress : Starting XP nerfed from 10 to three

: Starting XP nerfed from 10 to three Martyr: Health healing reduced from 12 to 10 percent

Health healing reduced from 12 to 10 percent Medium-End Shopping : Additionally now grants three gold

: Additionally now grants three gold Morning Light (Bastion) : Heal was reduced from 60 to 40 percent

: Heal was reduced from 60 to 40 percent Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) : Starting bonus mana reduced from 20 to 10

: Starting bonus mana reduced from 20 to 10 Overcharged Mana : Takedown bonus mana reduced from 30 to 20

: Takedown bonus mana reduced from 30 to 20 On a Roll : Limited to two free rolls per round

: Limited to two free rolls per round Pandora’s Items (Gold) : Granted loot changed from two item Components to one completed item

: Granted loot changed from two item Components to one completed item Ravenous Hunter : Attack damage and ability power per stack were increased from three to six

: Attack damage and ability power per stack were increased from three to six Ravenous Hunter : Maximum stacks increased from 25 to 50

: Maximum stacks increased from 25 to 50 Return on Investment : Rerolls to activate reduced from 25 to 22

: Rerolls to activate reduced from 25 to 22 Red Buff : Burn duration reduced from eight to five

: Burn duration reduced from eight to five Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) : Attack speed nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 20 to 15 percent Scrappy Inventions : Now converts a maximum of four Components into temporary items

: Now converts a maximum of four Components into temporary items Scoped Weapons : Attack speed buffed from 12 to 15 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 12 to 15 percent Shimmer Inventors : Attack speed per 10 gold increased from five to eight percent

: Attack speed per 10 gold increased from five to eight percent Shimmer Inventors : Maximum attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Maximum attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent Spoils of War (Silver) : Drop chance increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Drop chance increased from 20 to 25 percent Spoils of War (Gold): Drop chance increased from 33 to 35 percent

Drop chance increased from 33 to 35 percent Spoils of War (Prismatic) : Drp chance increased from 40 to 45 percent and major loot drops will occur slightly faster

: Drp chance increased from 40 to 45 percent and major loot drops will occur slightly faster Stable Evolution (Void) : Bonus health per star level reduced from 100 to 80

: Bonus health per star level reduced from 100 to 80 Stable Evolution : Bonus attack damage and ability power reduced from 10 to eight

: Bonus attack damage and ability power reduced from 10 to eight Stars are Born : Additionally grants three gold now

: Additionally grants three gold now Starter Kit : No longer grants a Component

: No longer grants a Component Stellacorn’s Blessing : Attack speed buffed from 30 to 45 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 30 to 45 percent The Boss : Attack speed and ability power per sit-up increased from 20 to 30

: Attack speed and ability power per sit-up increased from 20 to 30 Tons of Stats : Health and stats reduced from 66/6 to 55/5

: Health and stats reduced from 66/6 to 55/5 Total Domination (Noxus) : Base execution increased from six to eight percent

: Base execution increased from six to eight percent Total Domination : Execute per stack reduced from two to one percent

: Execute per stack reduced from two to one percent Two Healthy : Health per unit reduced from 125 to 111

: Health per unit reduced from 125 to 111 Trade Sector : Grants two gold

: Grants two gold Unburdened (Silver) : Attack speed reduced from 35 to 30 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 35 to 30 percent Unified Resistance (Silver) : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 25 to 20 Wandering Trainer : Gold increased from one to four

: Gold increased from one to four What the Forge: Health per Artifact increased from 100 to 160

Patch 13.13 TFT Set 9 champion nerfs and buffs

A Kai’Sa bug was fixed that now prevents the champion from gaining mana during her spell cast. Ryze received multiple changes from a rework in Shadow Isles to a new ability through Bandle City. Akshan attacks will now work with items like Statikk Shiv and Guinsoo’s Rageblade, as will Jinx’s attacks through her Fishbones spell. And Cho’Gath size per stack of Feast was increased slightly.

One-cost Set 9 champion changes

Kayle : Spell on-hit damage was buffed from 28/40/60 to 33/44/66

: Spell on-hit damage was buffed from 28/40/60 to 33/44/66 Orianna : Shield power adjusted from 225/250/275 to 225/250/325

: Shield power adjusted from 225/250/275 to 225/250/325 Orianna : Protect damage buffed from 180/270/405 to 190/285/430

: Protect damage buffed from 180/270/405 to 190/285/430 Tristana: Four-star attacks per Mega Shot increased from eight to 10

Two-cost Set 9 champion changes

Ashe : Attack damage percent changed from 110 percent across the board to 125/125/130 percent

: Attack damage percent changed from 110 percent across the board to 125/125/130 percent Galio : Damage reduction from spell changed from 20 percent across the board to 20/20/25 percent

: Damage reduction from spell changed from 20 percent across the board to 20/20/25 percent Kled : Shield reduced from 40 to 30 percent of maximum health

: Shield reduced from 40 to 30 percent of maximum health Sett : Ionia bonus health increased from 180 to 200

: Ionia bonus health increased from 180 to 200 Taliyah : Base spell damage nerfed from 160/240/375 to 150/225/350

: Base spell damage nerfed from 160/240/375 to 150/225/350 Taliyah : Spell boulder damage adjusted from 125/190/300 to 125/190/290

: Spell boulder damage adjusted from 125/190/300 to 125/190/290 Taliyah: Trap damage nerfed from 210/315/485/485 to 200/300/465/465

Three-cost Set 9 champion changes

Ekko : Heal percent from spell reduced from 30 to 20 percent

: Heal percent from spell reduced from 30 to 20 percent Garen : Attacks per spin reduced from two to 1.8

: Attacks per spin reduced from two to 1.8 Garen : Speed per spin changed from 0.5 to 0.55

: Speed per spin changed from 0.5 to 0.55 Garen : Sin attack damage ratio adjusted from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255

: Sin attack damage ratio adjusted from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255 Sona : Spell damage nerfed from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255

: Spell damage nerfed from 115/175/285 to 105/155/255 Sona : Attack speed granted buffed from 25/30/40 to 30/35/40 percent

: Attack speed granted buffed from 25/30/40 to 30/35/40 percent Taric: Maximum mana buffed from 40/100 to 40/90

Four-cost Set 9 champions changes

Aphelios : Chjakram attack damage ratio adjusted from 10/10/40 to 8/8/40 percent

: Chjakram attack damage ratio adjusted from 10/10/40 to 8/8/40 percent Gwen : Health increased from 900 to 1,000

: Health increased from 900 to 1,000 Gwen: Spell damage buffed from 95/140/400 to 100/150/500

Spell damage buffed from 95/140/400 to 100/150/500 Kai’Sa : Maximum mana buffed from 50/120 to 40/110

: Maximum mana buffed from 50/120 to 40/110 Sejuani : Passive true damage adjusted from 1.5/1.5/5 to 1.5/1.5/10 percent

: Passive true damage adjusted from 1.5/1.5/5 to 1.5/1.5/10 percent Sejuani : Spell damage buffed from 150/225/1000 to 160/360/1200

: Spell damage buffed from 150/225/1000 to 160/360/1200 Shen: Spell damage buffed from 225/355/1600 to 240/360/2000

Spell damage buffed from 225/355/1600 to 240/360/2000 Shen : Shield damage buffed from 250/350/1500 to 275/350/1800

: Shield damage buffed from 250/350/1500 to 275/350/1800 Urgot : Mana changed from 0/70 to 0/100

: Mana changed from 0/70 to 0/100 Zeri : Overcharge attack damage ratio reduced from 65/65/100 to 50/50/100 percent

: Overcharge attack damage ratio reduced from 65/65/100 to 50/50/100 percent Zeri : Overcharge kills no longer reset the duration of Surge

: Overcharge kills no longer reset the duration of Surge Zeri: Overcharge duration buffed from five to six seconds

Five-cost Set 9 champion changes

Aatrox : Health increased from 1,000 to 1,100

: Health increased from 1,000 to 1,100 Bel’Veth : Health increased from 1,000 to 1,100

: Health increased from 1,000 to 1,100 Bel’veth : Maximum mana buffed from 0/70 to 0/55

: Maximum mana buffed from 0/70 to 0/55 Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles): Rework—Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 allies’ souls to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally.

Rework—Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 allies’ souls to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) : Maximum mana buffed from 40/110 to 30/100

: Maximum mana buffed from 40/110 to 30/100 Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) : Targeting was changed from current to largest clump

: Targeting was changed from current to largest clump Ryze Realm Warp (Targon) : Stun removed and replaced with brief 0.25 knock-up

: Stun removed and replaced with brief 0.25 knock-up Ryze Realm Warp (Bandle City) : New—If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop

: New—If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop Ryze Realm Warp (Bandle City): Mana changed from 40/90 to 50/75

Patch 13.13 TFT Set 9 item changes

A host of item balance changes were applied through Patch 13.13, with Zeke’s Herald attack speed notably getting nerfed. Changes applied to regular items, along with Ornn Artifacts and Radiant items in TFT Set Nine.

Regular Set 9 item changes

Bramble Vest : Duration reduced from every 2.5 to two seconds

: Duration reduced from every 2.5 to two seconds Chalice of Power : Starting mana increased from 30 to 45

: Starting mana increased from 30 to 45 Chalice of Power : Magic resistance increased from 20 to 45

: Magic resistance increased from 20 to 45 Chalice of Power: Ability power increased from 25 to 20

Ability power increased from 25 to 20 Guinsoo’s Rageblade : Base attack speed was increased from 10 to 18 percent

: Base attack speed was increased from 10 to 18 percent Guinsoo’s Rageblade : Attack speed per auto attack decreased from five to four percent

: Attack speed per auto attack decreased from five to four percent Ionic Spark : Mana ratio shock reduced from 185 to 160 percent

: Mana ratio shock reduced from 185 to 160 percent Jeweled Gauntlet: Ability power increased from 25 to 30

Ability power increased from 25 to 30 Last Whisper : Sunder (reduced armor) reduced from five to three seconds

: Sunder (reduced armor) reduced from five to three seconds Protector’s Vow: Armor and magic resistance granted reduced from 35 to 25

Armor and magic resistance granted reduced from 35 to 25 Spear of Shojin : Starting mana increased from 15 to 30

: Starting mana increased from 15 to 30 Spear of Shojin : Ability power increased from 15 to 25

: Ability power increased from 15 to 25 Zeke’s Herald : Attack damage to equipped unit increased from 10 to 25 percent

: Attack damage to equipped unit increased from 10 to 25 percent Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

Radiant Set 9 item changes

Bramble Vest : Damage cooldown increased from 1.5 to two seconds

: Damage cooldown increased from 1.5 to two seconds Chalice of Power : Starting mana increased from 15 to 45

: Starting mana increased from 15 to 45 Chalice of Power : Magic resistance increased from 20 to 45

: Magic resistance increased from 20 to 45 Edge of Night : Attack speed on proc increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Attack speed on proc increased from 40 to 50 percent Eternal Winter : Attack slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent

: Attack slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent Eternal Winter : health buffed from 150 to 500

: health buffed from 150 to 500 Gargoyle Stoneplate : Base armor and magic resistance increased from 20 to 30

: Base armor and magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 Guardbreaker : Bonus damage reduced from 70 to 50 percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 70 to 50 percent Guinsoo’s Rageblade: Base attack speed increased from 25 to 30 percent

Base attack speed increased from 25 to 30 percent Guinsoo’s Rageblade : Attack speed per auto reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Attack speed per auto reduced from 10 to eight percent Jeweled Gauntlet : Ability power increased from 50 to 55

: Ability power increased from 50 to 55 Locket of the Iron Solari: Shield value buffed from 350/400/450 to 400/450/500

Shield value buffed from 350/400/450 to 400/450/500 Quicksilver: Attack speed reduced from 70 to 50 percent

Attack speed reduced from 70 to 50 percent Runaan’s Hurricane : Attack damage increased from 20 to 30 percent

: Attack damage increased from 20 to 30 percent Shroud of Stillness : Health increased from 250 to 400

: Health increased from 250 to 400 Shroud of Stillness : Team starting mana increased from 15 to 25

: Team starting mana increased from 15 to 25 Spear of Shojin : Starting mana increased from 15 to 30

: Starting mana increased from 15 to 30 Spear of Shojin : Attack damage increased from 10 to 25 percent

: Attack damage increased from 10 to 25 percent Titan’s Resolve : Attack speed reduced from 30 to 20 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 30 to 20 percent Zeke’s Herald : Base health increased from 150 to 350

: Base health increased from 150 to 350 Zeke’s Herald : Base attack damage increased from 10 to 35 percent

: Base attack damage increased from 10 to 35 percent Zeke’s Herald : Attack speed nerfed from 50 to 35 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 50 to 35 percent Zephyr: Health increased from 150 to 300

Ornn Artifact item changes

Anima Visage : Base health increased from 250 to 500

: Base health increased from 250 to 500 Infinity Force : Base health increased from 25 to 250

: Base health increased from 25 to 250 Sniper’s Focus : Base attack speed reduced from 40 to 15 percent

: Base attack speed reduced from 40 to 15 percent Sniper’s Focus : A bug fix no longer has the item listed as Unique

: A bug fix no longer has the item listed as Unique Deathfire Grasp: Duration increased from six to eight seconds

Patch 13.13 bug fixes for TFT Set 9

Early Education stacks no longer reset when you increase the star level of a unit

Endurance Training stacks no longer reset when you increase the star level of a unit

Think Fast can no longer appear on an Augment reroll.

Shimmerscale items now correctly track total gold generated when units are starred up.

Anima Visage no longer heals during Planning Phase during the first turn it’s equipped

Fixed a rare bug where a player could be offered multiple Pandora’s Items Augments.

Fixed a bug where Salvage Bin could delete completed items rerolled by Pandora’s Items.

Cassiopeia, Katarina, and Teemo now display the correct amount of healing reduction in their tooltips.

Fixed a bug where Kled could execute targets outside the original threshold if the initial target died before completion.

Baron’s bonus health modifier in Stage Five is now the intended 100 percent instead of 95 percent

Fixed Pumping up Silver and Gold tiers so output matches the tooltip

Fixed a bug with God Willow’s Grove that could cause units to become permanently unsellable and uncombinable

Fixed an error in the Final Grab Bag Gold-tier tooltip

Fixed a bug where Demacia couldn’t roll any item if a regular version was already equipped.

Piltover no longer grants Energy charges if you win on your partner’s board in Double Up

Pandora’s Box will no longer reroll Crown of Demacia

Fixed text mistake on Poppy’s ability

Fixed a bug where a unit in the God Willow’s Grove when the player died would make that unit unmovable and uncombinable for anyone else.

Fixed a bug where Two Tarics casting at the same time negates all damage

Selling a Zaun-modded unit no longer deletes items if your item bench is almost full.

Augment rerolls now work in Hyper Roll.

Shimmerscale items now work in Hyper Roll

Shurima’s Sun Disc in Double Up will now travel with you to your partner’s board during reinforcement. With the Shurima’s Legacy augment, the Sun Disc will help attack your partner’s enemy

Fixed a bug where 9-12 energy T-Hex would drop one less three-cost than intended, and 13-17 energy would drop one more Three-cost than intended.

Idealism now works with Radiant Hand of Justice

Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when inspecting Zeri with a Chem-Mod

Fixed bug where Legend Augment value did not match

Fixed bug with floating text from T-Hex and Taric spells

Fixed bug with Ornn Legend on the menu was showing incorrect information

Fixed a bug where Viego’s spell would lock out enemy units from moving or attacking.

Shurima now correctly determines the strongest Shurimans

Fixed a bug where Shadow Isles Emblem was being deleted by Salvage Bin

Fixed a bug where Wandering Trainer Augment could cause multiple T-Hexes to spawn.

Fixed a bug where Ionians were losing their stats when units were summoned during combat.

Fixed bug to ensure the Urf Legend makes his correct SFX

Fixed a bug with the Samurai Duel arena where an interaction was covered/blocked by mobile UI elements.

Fixed a bug where Gotta Go Fast was not giving the correct amount of extra mana

Dinosaurs aren’t afraid of ghosts: T-Hex now properly casts his ability on ghost armies

Long Distance Pals calculation no longer depends on the unit size (which could cause unexpected behavior).

Cutting Corners now displays the correct XP value at all times.

Vladimir Legend now works correctly in Double Up

Four-star Yordles now gain the correct amount of bonus health from items and augments.

Shadows Isles now always grants a shield during combat

Four-star Yordles can now gain the correct amount of bonus health from items and Augments

