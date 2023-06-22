How TFT Zaun trait and Chem-Mods work in Set 9

Chemtech shenanigans return to Teamfight Tactics through the Zaun trait in Set Nine Runeterra Reforged, featuring six Chem-Mods with a Mod and Overcharge ability.

The Zaun trait in TFT Set Nine is often splashed into a final comp, unlocking the second breakpoint to gain a Chem-Mod. Champions who have the Zaun trait within Runeterra Reforged are Jinx (two-cost), Warwick (two-cost), Ekko (three-cost), Urgot (four-cost), and Zeri (four-cost). The trait also has three breakpoints at 2/4/6 and can go vertical. Going vertical is the only way to unlock the Overcharge ability for each Chem-Mod at time of writing.

All TFT Set 9 Chem-Mod items and their abilities

A Chem-Mod is added at each breakpoint, allowing players to have up to three Chem-Mods on their team. The Overcharge ability is activated at the breakpoint of six.

Two: Gain one Chem-Mod

Four: Gain two Chem-Mods

Six: Gain three Chem-Mods and Overcharge ability

Zaun champions can only be equipped with one Mod, and Mods can only be removed by selling the champion. Only Zaun champions or a unit with a Zaun Emblem can be equipped with a Chem-Mod. Augments that synergize with the Zaun trait and its Chem-Mods in TFT Set Nine are Zaun Heart, Zaun Crest, Zaun Crown, and Chemtech Enhancements.

Adaptive Implant

The equipped unit gains 25 percent attack damage and ability power while above 50 percent health. When dropping below 50 percent health, the equipped unit gains 25 percent Omnivamp.

Overcharge: The equipped unit gains both effects and its power is increased by 100 percent.

Hextech Skeleton

The equipped unit gains 33 armor and magic resistance. Every five seconds, cleanse all negative effects and the equipped unit heals for 10 percent of its maximum health.

Overcharge: Each time the equipped unit heals, the champion deals 150 percent of its heal amount as magic damage to adjacent enemies.

Robotic Arm

The equipped unit’s attacks have a 33 percent chance to trigger one additional attack.

Overcharge: The equipped champion’s attacks deal 40 percent of attack damage as true damage.

Shimmer Injector

The equipped unit gains 25 percent attack speed. The first time the unit has its health reduced to one, the attack speed bonus is increased by 100 percent and the champion heals for 35 percent of their maximum health.

Overcharge: Bonus effects upon getting reduced to one health are buffed with an attack speed bonus of 400 percent and the equipped unit healing for 100 percent of their maximum health.

Unstable Chemtech

The equipped unit gains 33 percent of its maximum health and explodes upon death, dealing 30 percent of its maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

Overcharged: The explosion deals 45 percent of the equipped champion’s maximum health as magic damage to enemies within three Hexes.

Virulent Bioware

Whenever the equipped unit deals ability damage, Virulent Bioware releases a plague that causes enemies within one Hex of the target to take 25 percent more damage over the course of four seconds.

Overcharge: The plague duration is increased to 10 seconds and deals five percent of the equipped unit’s maximum health as magic damage per second.

Updates to Chem-Mod abilities will take place after each TFT Set Nine patch.

