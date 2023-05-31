How TFT Set 9/9.5 Augments work: All evergreen and Legend TFT Augments

Riot Games has tweaked Teamfight Tactics’ evergreen Augments within Set Nine Runeterra Reforged, featuring a large number of new trait-specific Augments and Legends.

Augments within TFT were established as an evergreen mechanic for the launch of Set Eight, with the design team expanding possibilities through Set Nine. The Runeterra Reforged set features more Gold Augments than Silver and Prismatic, similar to past sets. And the team incorporated a large number of older Augments, revitalizing them for Set Nine.

At time of writing, some Augments were still undergoing testing and will become available prior to the TFT Set NIne official launch in two weeks.

Every TFT Set Nine Augment

All TFT Set Nine Augment abilities and stats are subject to change prior to the official launch of Runeterra Reforged. Updates will take place during PBE testing at least 24-hours after the patch. Rolling chances for the Set Nine TFT Augments weren’t available at time of writing. Augments are broken up into Multitier, Silver, Gold, and Prismatic tiers, with Heart, Crown, and Soul Augments as a sub-tier.

Multitier TFT Set 9 Augments

All Natural : Your units with no items equipped gain 75/150 health and heal for 3/5 percent of their maximum health each second.

: Your units with no items equipped gain 75/150 health and heal for 3/5 percent of their maximum health each second. Buried Treasure (Legend): At the start of the next 2/3/5 rounds, gain a random item Component.

At the start of the next 2/3/5 rounds, gain a random item Component. Built Different (Gold/Prismatic): Your units with no traits active gain 190 to 355/250 to 600 health and 40 to 70/45 to 80 attack speed (based on the current Stage).

Your units with no traits active gain 190 to 355/250 to 600 health and 40 to 70/45 to 80 attack speed (based on the current Stage). Cybernetic Bulk : Your champions holding an item gain 200/300/425 health.

: Your champions holding an item gain 200/300/425 health. Cybernetic Leach : Your units holding an item gain 80/120/200 health and 15/20/25 percent omnivamp.

: Your units holding an item gain 80/120/200 health and 15/20/25 percent omnivamp. Double Trouble (Gold/Prismatic) : When you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 30/40 percent attack damage and 30/40 ability power/armor/magic resistance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy.

: When you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 30/40 percent attack damage and 30/40 ability power/armor/magic resistance. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy. Harmacist : Your units heal for 10/15/25 percent of the damage they deal, and they convert 50/75/100 percent of excess healing to magic damage on their next attack.

: Your units heal for 10/15/25 percent of the damage they deal, and they convert 50/75/100 percent of excess healing to magic damage on their next attack. Healing Orbs : When an enemy is terminated, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300/500.

: When an enemy is terminated, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300/500. Jeweled Lotus (Legend) : At the start of combat, your strongest unit gains 15/15/55 percent critical strike chance and their spells can critically strike

: At the start of combat, your strongest unit gains 15/15/55 percent critical strike chance and their spells can critically strike Long Distance Pals (Gold/Prismatic) : At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 35 percent of their armor/magic resistance attack damage/ability power with each other.

: At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 35 percent of their armor/magic resistance attack damage/ability power with each other. Patient Study (Gold/Prismatic) : After player combat, gain 2 XP if you won or 4 XP if you lost. You can now reach level 10.

: After player combat, gain 2 XP if you won or 4 XP if you lost. You can now reach level 10. Pandora’s Items (Legend) : Gain a random Component/Item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

: Gain a random Component/Item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables). Pumping It Up Legend : Your units gain 5/5/10 attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5/1/2 percent.

: Your units gain 5/5/10 attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5/1/2 percent. Social Distancing : Units that begin combat with no adjacent allies gain 15/25/35 percent attack damage and ability power.

: Units that begin combat with no adjacent allies gain 15/25/35 percent attack damage and ability power. Spoils of War (Legend) : When you terminate an enemy unit, there’s a 25/25/50 percent chance to drop loot.

: When you terminate an enemy unit, there’s a 25/25/50 percent chance to drop loot. Transfusion (Legend) : Your team gains 60/70/120 health, plus 2/4/6 health per missing Tactician health.

: Your team gains 60/70/120 health, plus 2/4/6 health per missing Tactician health. Unified Resistance : At the start of combat your units that share a row with at least two other units gain 25/35 armor and 25/35 magic resistance.

: At the start of combat your units that share a row with at least two other units gain 25/35 armor and 25/35 magic resistance. Unburdened: Your units without items equipped gain 35/55 percent attack speed.

Silver TFT Set 9 Augments

AFK(Legend) : You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 18 gold

: You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 18 gold Arming Building: Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after eight player combats.

Blood Money : Gain one gold per three health your Tactician loses.

: Gain one gold per three health your Tactician loses. Bronze Ticket : Every five shop refreshes, gain a free refresh.

: Every five shop refreshes, gain a free refresh. Branching Out (Legend) : Gain a random Emblem and a Reforger.

: Gain a random Emblem and a Reforger. Component Buffet : Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component anvil.

: Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component anvil. Inconsistency : If your streak is less than three, gain two gold.

: If your streak is less than three, gain two gold. Iron Assets : Gain a Component Anvil and two gold.

: Gain a Component Anvil and two gold. Jackpot : After you refresh your shop 40 times, gain a copy of each tier-five (five-cost) unit

: After you refresh your shop 40 times, gain a copy of each tier-five (five-cost) unit Long Distance Pals : At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 20 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack speed, and ability power with each other.

: At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 20 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack speed, and ability power with each other. Latent Forge (Legend) : Gain an Ornn Item Anvil after seven player combats.

: Gain an Ornn Item Anvil after seven player combats. Missed Connections : Gain a copy of each tier-one (one-cost) champion

: Gain a copy of each tier-one (one-cost) champion One, Two, Three (Legend) : Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit.

: Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit. One, Two, Five : Gain one random Component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion.

: Gain one random Component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion. On a Roll : Whenever you two-star a unit, gain a free reroll.

: Whenever you two-star a unit, gain a free reroll. Pandora’s Bench : Gain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three right-most bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.

: Gain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three right-most bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost. Recombobulator : Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions one Tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers.

: Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions one Tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers. Red Buff: Your units’ attacks burn their targets for eight percent of their maximum health over eight seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent.

Your units’ attacks burn their targets for eight percent of their maximum health over eight seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent. Risky Moves : Your Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven player combats, gain 40 gold.

: Your Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven player combats, gain 40 gold. Silver Spoon: Gain 12 XP.

Gain 12 XP. Tiny Titans (Legend) : Your Tactician heals 30 health and has 130 maximum health.

: Your Tactician heals 30 health and has 130 maximum health. Young and Wild and Free: You can always move freely on Carousel rounds.

Silver TFT Set 9 Hearts

Bastion Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bastion. Gain a Kassadin.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bastion. Gain a Kassadin. Bruiser Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser. Gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser. Gain a Vi. Challenger Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Challenger. Gain a Warwick.

Your team counts as having one additional Challenger. Gain a Warwick. Deadeye Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Deadeye. Gain an Ashe

: Your team counts as having one additional Deadeye. Gain an Ashe Demacia Heart : TBA

: TBA Gunner Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Gunner. Gain a Jinx.

: Your team counts as having one additional Gunner. Gain a Jinx. Invoker Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Invoker. Gain a Soraka.

: Your team counts as having one additional Invoker. Gain a Soraka. Ionia Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Ionia. Gain a Sett.

: Your team counts as having one additional Ionia. Gain a Sett. Juggernaut Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Juggernaut. Gain a Sett.

Your team counts as having one additional Juggernaut. Gain a Sett. Noxus Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Noxus. Gain a Swain.

: Your team counts as having one additional Noxus. Gain a Swain. Rogue Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Rogue. Gain a Zed.

: Your team counts as having one additional Rogue. Gain a Zed. Shadow Isles Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Shadow Isles. Gain a Viego and one gold.

Your team counts as having one additional Shadow Isles. Gain a Viego and one gold. Shurima Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Shurima. Gain a Taliyah.

: Your team counts as having one additional Shurima. Gain a Taliyah. Sorcerer Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Sorcerer. Gain a Swain.

Your team counts as having one additional Sorcerer. Gain a Swain. Slayer Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Slayer. Gain a Kled.

Your team counts as having one additional Slayer. Gain a Kled. Zaun Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Zaun. Gain a Warwick.

Gold TFT Set 9 Augments

A Cut Above : Gain a Deathblade. Champions with Deathblade have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold on-kill.

: Gain a Deathblade. Champions with Deathblade have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold on-kill. Adrenaline Rush : Your Juggernaut units deal 10 percent extra damage, increased to 30 percent for the rest of combat when they fall below 50 percent health. Gain two Juggernaut units.

: Your Juggernaut units deal 10 percent extra damage, increased to 30 percent for the rest of combat when they fall below 50 percent health. Gain two Juggernaut units. All That Shimmers : Gain a Shimmerscale Item armory that offers two options—Shimmerscale items aid and gold generation.

: Gain a Shimmerscale Item armory that offers two options—Shimmerscale items aid and gold generation. Capricious Forge: Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round.

Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round. Chemtech Enhancements : Your Chem Modded units gain 500 health. Allies that start combat adjacent to them gain 100 health. Gain two Zaun units.

: Your Chem Modded units gain 500 health. Allies that start combat adjacent to them gain 100 health. Gain two Zaun units. Combat Caster: When one of your units casts their spell they gain a 75-225 (based on Stage) health shield for three seconds.

When one of your units casts their spell they gain a 75-225 (based on Stage) health shield for three seconds. Contagion : At the start of combat, the highest health enemy unit is afflicted with Contagion, which increases their damage taken by 20 percent. On death, Contagion spreads to the nearest two enemies. Contagion can stack.

: At the start of combat, the highest health enemy unit is afflicted with Contagion, which increases their damage taken by 20 percent. On death, Contagion spreads to the nearest two enemies. Contagion can stack. Dedication : The first time you field at least five distinct units of the same trait in player combat, gain an Emblem for that trait.

: The first time you field at least five distinct units of the same trait in player combat, gain an Emblem for that trait. Defensive Dash : At the start of combat and on a takedown, your Challenger units gain a 75-225 health shield for four seconds (based on the current Stage). Gain two Challenger units.

: At the start of combat and on a takedown, your Challenger units gain a 75-225 health shield for four seconds (based on the current Stage). Gain two Challenger units. Demonflare : Gain a Swain. Your strongest Swain deals three percent increased damage per 100 maximum health.

: Gain a Swain. Your strongest Swain deals three percent increased damage per 100 maximum health. Dueling Gunners : Your Gunner units gain 15 percent attack speed, plus three percent per Gunner stack. Gain two Gunner units.

: Your Gunner units gain 15 percent attack speed, plus three percent per Gunner stack. Gain two Gunner units. Early Education : Your champions permanently gain one ability power whenever they terminate an enemy. Champions start with 10 bonus ability power.

: Your champions permanently gain one ability power whenever they terminate an enemy. Champions start with 10 bonus ability power. Endurance Training : Your champions permanently gain 15 health every time they terminate an enemy. Champions start with 100 bonus health.

: Your champions permanently gain 15 health every time they terminate an enemy. Champions start with 100 bonus health. Escort Quest : Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain two gold.

: Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain two gold. Gargantuan Resolve : Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolves can stack to 40 instead of 25.

: Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolves can stack to 40 instead of 25. Gifts From the Fallen : Your units gain six percent attack damage, six magic resistance, six armor, and six ability power. When one of your units perishes, all your units gain these stats again.

: Your units gain six percent attack damage, six magic resistance, six armor, and six ability power. When one of your units perishes, all your units gain these stats again. Frequent Flyer : After you refresh your shop 15 times, your refreshes cost one for the rest of the game.

: After you refresh your shop 15 times, your refreshes cost one for the rest of the game. Glacial Breeze : When your Freljordian Storm strikes, your units are shielded for 35 percent of their maximum Health and gain 20 percent attack speed. Gain two Freljord units.

: When your Freljordian Storm strikes, your units are shielded for 35 percent of their maximum Health and gain 20 percent attack speed. Gain two Freljord units. Haunted Shell: If the Shadow Isles trait is activated, your units gain eight armor and magic resistance for the rest of combat each time an ally dies. Gain two Shadow Isles units.

If the Shadow Isles trait is activated, your units gain eight armor and magic resistance for the rest of combat each time an ally dies. Gain two Shadow Isles units. Idealism : Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions with a Hand of Justice deal 25 percent increased damage.

: Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions with a Hand of Justice deal 25 percent increased damage. Impromptu Inventions (Legend) : At the start of combat, Components on your champions turn into full items for the remainder of combat.

: At the start of combat, Components on your champions turn into full items for the remainder of combat. Inconsistency : If your streak is less than three, gain two gold.

: If your streak is less than three, gain two gold. Indomitable Will : When your units score a takedown they shed all negative effects and become immune to Crowd Control for six seconds.

: When your units score a takedown they shed all negative effects and become immune to Crowd Control for six seconds. Infusion : Your team restores 15 mana every five seconds.

: Your team restores 15 mana every five seconds. Know Your Enemy : After the first enemy dies each round, your units deal 25 percent increased damage.

: After the first enemy dies each round, your units deal 25 percent increased damage. Library Card (Legend) : Gain a Tome of Traits and a Component Anvil.

: Gain a Tome of Traits and a Component Anvil. Last Stand : The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, your units permanently gain 180 health, 18 armor/magic resistance, and 18 percent omnivamp.

: The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, your units permanently gain 180 health, 18 armor/magic resistance, and 18 percent omnivamp. Loving Invocation : Your team gains four percent ability power until the end of combat each time your Invoker units cast their abilities. Gain two Invoker units.

: Your team gains four percent ability power until the end of combat each time your Invoker units cast their abilities. Gain two Invoker units. Magic Wand : Gain a Needlessly Large Rod. Your units gain 20 percent ability power.

: Gain a Needlessly Large Rod. Your units gain 20 percent ability power. Mana Burn: Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take 2.5 percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first time they cast their spell.

Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take 2.5 percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first time they cast their spell. Martyr : Whenever one of your units dies, all allies heal for 15 percent of maximum health

: Whenever one of your units dies, all allies heal for 15 percent of maximum health Medium-End Shopping : Champions appear in the first three slots of your shop as if you were one level higher.

: Champions appear in the first three slots of your shop as if you were one level higher. Metabolic Accelerator (Legend) : Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round.

: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round. M orning Light: When your Bastion units drop below 50 percent health, they heal for 75 percent of their maximum health over four seconds. Gain two Bastion units.

When your Bastion units drop below 50 percent health, they heal for 75 percent of their maximum health over four seconds. Gain two Bastion units. Not Today : Gain an Edge of Night. Allies holding Edge of Night gain 35 percent attack speed.

: Gain an Edge of Night. Allies holding Edge of Night gain 35 percent attack speed. On a Roll : Whenever you two-star a unit, gain a free reroll.

: Whenever you two-star a unit, gain a free reroll. Overcharged Manafont : Your Sorcerer units gain 30 mana. The first time each Sorcerer gets a takedown during each combat, they gain 30 mana. Gain two Sorcerer units.

: Your Sorcerer units gain 30 mana. The first time each Sorcerer gets a takedown during each combat, they gain 30 mana. Gain two Sorcerer units. Perfected Repetition : Each time your Multicaster units deal ability damage, they gain five percent ability power (maximum: 50 percent) until the end of combat. Gain two Multicaster units.

: Each time your Multicaster units deal ability damage, they gain five percent ability power (maximum: 50 percent) until the end of combat. Gain two Multicaster units. Petricite Shackles : Your Demacian units deal 15 percent more damage, increased to 35 percent against enemies with 100 or more maximum mana. Gain three Demacian units.

: Your Demacian units deal 15 percent more damage, increased to 35 percent against enemies with 100 or more maximum mana. Gain three Demacian units. Portable Forge (Legend) : Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.

: Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Ravenous Hunter : Gain a Warwick. When your strongest Warwick takes or deals damage, he gains three percent attack damage and three ability power, armor, and magic resistance, stacking up to 25 times.

: Gain a Warwick. When your strongest Warwick takes or deals damage, he gains three percent attack damage and three ability power, armor, and magic resistance, stacking up to 25 times. Return on Investment : After you have refreshed your shop 25 times gain a Tactitians Crown

: After you have refreshed your shop 25 times gain a Tactitians Crown Rich Get Richer (Legend) : Gain 12 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 12 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. Rich Get Richer+ : Gain 20 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 20 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. Riftwalk : Before casting, your strongest Kassadin gains 20 ability power and blinks to the furthest enemy within three Hexes, but his spell no longer disarms or shields. His mana cost is reduced by 30.:

: Before casting, your strongest Kassadin gains 20 ability power and blinks to the furthest enemy within three Hexes, but his spell no longer disarms or shields. His mana cost is reduced by 30.: Salvage Bin : Gain a random completed item now, and a component after seven player combats. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown).

: Gain a random completed item now, and a component after seven player combats. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). Scoped Weapons : Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain plus-two attack range and 12 attack speed.

: Your units that start combat in the back two rows gain plus-two attack range and 12 attack speed. Sentinel’s Spirit : While in spirit form, your Ionia units gain 40 percent attack speed and shield themselves for 20 percent of their maximum Health. Gain three Ionia units.

: While in spirit form, your Ionia units gain 40 percent attack speed and shield themselves for 20 percent of their maximum Health. Gain three Ionia units. Shimmering Inventors: Your Piltover units gain five percent attack speed for every 10 gold you have (maximum 50 percent), and have a 40 percent chance to drop one gold at round start. Gain three Piltover units.

Your Piltover units gain five percent attack speed for every 10 gold you have (maximum 50 percent), and have a 40 percent chance to drop one gold at round start. Gain three Piltover units. Shoplifting : After your first shop refresh, each turn, gain the highest cost champion for free.

: After your first shop refresh, each turn, gain the highest cost champion for free. Shurima’s Legacy: Once assembled, your Sun Disc attacks enemies for 150-750 magic damage every two seconds (based on the current Stage). Gain three Shurima units.

Once assembled, your Sun Disc attacks enemies for 150-750 magic damage every two seconds (based on the current Stage). Gain three Shurima units. Silver ticket : Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free refresh.

: Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free refresh. Slayer’s Resolve : When your Slayer units take or deal damage, they gain two armor and magic resistance for the rest of combat (This can stack up to 25 times). Gain two Slayer units.

: When your Slayer units take or deal damage, they gain two armor and magic resistance for the rest of combat (This can stack up to 25 times). Gain two Slayer units. Sleight of Hand: Gain a Thiefs Gloves. Your allies holding the Thief’s Gloves gains 30 percent attack speed:

Gain a Thiefs Gloves. Your allies holding the Thief’s Gloves gains 30 percent attack speed: Stars are Born (Legend) : The first tier-one and tier-two unit you buy are upgraded to two-star.

: The first tier-one and tier-two unit you buy are upgraded to two-star. Stellacorn’s Blessing : While you have the Targon trait activated, your units gain 30 percent attack speed for four seconds after being healed or shielded. Gain two Targon units.

: While you have the Targon trait activated, your units gain 30 percent attack speed for four seconds after being healed or shielded. Gain two Targon units. Suppressing Fire : The target of your Deadeye units’ shared attack is stunned for two seconds. Gain two Deadeye units.

: The target of your Deadeye units’ shared attack is stunned for two seconds. Gain two Deadeye units. Tactical Superiority : Your units gain six attack damage and ability power for each of their traits you have activated, doubled when you field a Strategist. Gain two Strategist units.

: Your units gain six attack damage and ability power for each of their traits you have activated, doubled when you field a Strategist. Gain two Strategist units. The Boss: Gain a Sett. The first time your strongest Sett falls below 40 percent health, he takes a break to do sit-ups. Each sit-up heals him 15 percent of his maximum health and grants 20 percent attack speed.

Gain a Sett. The first time your strongest Sett falls below 40 percent health, he takes a break to do sit-ups. Each sit-up heals him 15 percent of his maximum health and grants 20 percent attack speed. Three’s a Crowd: Your units gain 75 health for each there-cost unit you field.

Your units gain 75 health for each there-cost unit you field. Three’s Company: Gain four random tier-three champions.

Gain four random tier-three champions. Tiny Titans (Legend) : Your Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health.

: Your Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health. Tons of Steel : Your team gains 66 health—six percent attack damage, six ability power, six armor, six magic resistance, six percent attack speed, and six mana.

: Your team gains 66 health—six percent attack damage, six ability power, six armor, six magic resistance, six percent attack speed, and six mana. Titanic Strength: Bruiser units gain a percentage of increased attack damage equal to 1.5 percent of their maximum health. Gain two Bruiser units.

Bruiser units gain a percentage of increased attack damage equal to 1.5 percent of their maximum health. Gain two Bruiser units. Total Domination : attacks and abilities of your Noxus units execute enemies below six percent of their maximum health, increased by two percent for each player you’ve Conquered. Gain three Noxian units.

: attacks and abilities of your Noxus units execute enemies below six percent of their maximum health, increased by two percent for each player you’ve Conquered. Gain three Noxian units. Trade Sector (Legend) : Gain a free shop refresh every turn.

: Gain a free shop refresh every turn. Two Healthy: Your units gain 60 health for each two-cost unit you field.

Your units gain 60 health for each two-cost unit you field. Unstable Yordle Delivery : At the start of a round, gain a random Yordle or one to five gold (based on the current Stage). Gain three Yordle units.

: At the start of a round, gain a random Yordle or one to five gold (based on the current Stage). Gain three Yordle units. Vampiric Blades : Your team gains 10 percent omnivamp. Your Rogue units gain 25 percent instead. Gain two Rogue units.

: Your team gains 10 percent omnivamp. Your Rogue units gain 25 percent instead. Gain two Rogue units. Rapid Incubation : Your Void units gain 20 armor and magic resistance and your Void Egg hatches at the start of combat. Gain three Void units.

: Your Void units gain 20 armor and magic resistance and your Void Egg hatches at the start of combat. Gain three Void units. Match Fixing: After losing your combat round, gain two gold. For every fifth loss, gain a random Component.

After losing your combat round, gain two gold. For every fifth loss, gain a random Component. Winds of War : Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s spell is larger, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to eight percent of their maximum health each second.

: Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s spell is larger, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to eight percent of their maximum health each second. You Have My Bow: Gain a Recurve Bow. Your units gain 20 percent attack speed.

Gain a Recurve Bow. Your units gain 20 percent attack speed. You Have My Sword: Gain a B.F. Sword. Your units gain 20 percent attack damage.

Gain a B.F. Sword. Your units gain 20 percent attack damage. Young Wild and Free: You can always move freely on Carousel rounds.

Gold TFT Set 9 Crests and Hearts

Bastion Crest: Gain a Bastion Emblem and a Kassadin.

Gain a Bastion Emblem and a Kassadin. Bruiser Crest: Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Vi

Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Vi Challenger Crest : Gain a Challenger Emblem and a Warwick.

: Gain a Challenger Emblem and a Warwick. Deadeye Crest : Gain a Deadeye Emblem and an Ashe.

: Gain a Deadeye Emblem and an Ashe. Demacia Crest : Gain a Demacia Emblem and a Galio.

: Gain a Demacia Emblem and a Galio. Freljord Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Freljord. Gain an Ashe.

Your team counts as having one additional Freljord. Gain an Ashe. Gunner Crest : Gain a Gunner Emblem and a Jinx.

: Gain a Gunner Emblem and a Jinx. Invoker Crest : Gain an Invoker Emblem and a Soraka.

: Gain an Invoker Emblem and a Soraka. Ionia Crest : Gain a Ionia Emblem and a Sett.

: Gain a Ionia Emblem and a Sett. Juggernaut Crest: Gain an Juggernaut Emblem and a Sett.

Gain an Juggernaut Emblem and a Sett. Multicaster Heart : Your team counts as having 1 additional Multicaster. Gain a Taliyah.

: Your team counts as having 1 additional Multicaster. Gain a Taliyah. Noxus Crest : Gain a Noxus Emblem and a Swain.

: Gain a Noxus Emblem and a Swain. Piltover Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Piltover. Gain a Vi.

: Your team counts as having one additional Piltover. Gain a Vi. Shadow Isles Crest: Gain a Shadow Isles Emblem, a Maokai, and one gold.

Rogue Crest: Gain a Rogue Emblem and a Zed.

Gain a Rogue Emblem and a Zed. Shurima Crest: Gain a Shurima Emblem and a Taliyah.

Gain a Shurima Emblem and a Taliyah. Slayer Crest : Gain a Slayer Emblem and a Kled.

: Gain a Slayer Emblem and a Kled. Sorcerer Crest: Gain a Sorcerer Emblem and a Swain.

Gain a Sorcerer Emblem and a Swain. Strategist Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Strategist. Gain a Swain.

Your team counts as having one additional Strategist. Gain a Swain. Targon Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Targon. Gain a Soraka.

: Your team counts as having one additional Targon. Gain a Soraka. Void Heart: Your team counts as having one additional Void. Gain a Kassadin.

Your team counts as having one additional Void. Gain a Kassadin. Zaun Crest : Gain a Zaun Emblem and a Warwick.

: Gain a Zaun Emblem and a Warwick. Zaun Heart: Your team counts as having 1 additional Zaun. Gain a Warwick.

Prismatic TFT Set 9 Augments

Ancient Archives (Legend) : Gain two Tome of Traits and eight gold.

: Gain two Tome of Traits and eight gold. Binary Airdrop : Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item Components.

: Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item Components. Birthday Present : Gain a two-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus four (minimum tier-one)

: Gain a two-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus four (minimum tier-one) Blinding Speed : Gain a Guinsoo’s Rageblade and a Rapidfire Cannon

: Gain a Guinsoo’s Rageblade and a Rapidfire Cannon Cruel Pact : Buying XP costs six health instead of gold. Heal three health before each combat round.

: Buying XP costs six health instead of gold. Heal three health before each combat round. Cursed Crown : TBA

: TBA Endless Horde : Gain a team size equal to half your level. Your units can only hold one item. Gain two gold.

: Gain a team size equal to half your level. Your units can only hold one item. Gain two gold. Endless Horde+ : Gain a team size equal to half your level. Your units can only hold one item. Gain 12 gold.

: Gain a team size equal to half your level. Your units can only hold one item. Gain 12 gold. Final Reserves: The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, Gain 80 XP and 25 gold.

The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, Gain 80 XP and 25 gold. Gifts From Above : At the start of combat, your champion with the least items equips a temporary completed item

: At the start of combat, your champion with the least items equips a temporary completed item Golden Ticket : Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free refresh.

: Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free refresh. Hedge Fund : You have no interest cap. Gain 20 gold

: You have no interest cap. Gain 20 gold Hedge Fund+ : You have no interest cap. Gain 30 gold.

: You have no interest cap. Gain 30 gold. Hedge Fund ++ : You have no interest cap. Gain 40 gold.

: You have no interest cap. Gain 40 gold. Impenetrable Bulwark: Gain a Bramble Vest and a Dragon Claw

Gain a Bramble Vest and a Dragon Claw Level Up : When you buy XP, gain an additional three. Gain 11 immediately. You can now reach level 10.

: When you buy XP, gain an additional three. Gain 11 immediately. You can now reach level 10. Living Forge (Legend) : Gain a random Ornn artifact now and after every 10 player combats.

: Gain a random Ornn artifact now and after every 10 player combats. Lucky Gloves: Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves

Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves March of Progress : Gain two XP now, and bonus XP equal to your level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up.

: Gain two XP now, and bonus XP equal to your level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up. Overwhelming Force : Gain a Deathblade and an Infinity Edge

: Gain a Deathblade and an Infinity Edge Pandora’s Box (Legend) : Gain a random Radiant item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

: Gain a random Radiant item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables). Parting Gifts: When a unit dies, they pass a temporary copy of one of their items to the nearest ally with open slots and shield them for 35 percent of their maximum health.

When a unit dies, they pass a temporary copy of one of their items to the nearest ally with open slots and shield them for 35 percent of their maximum health. Phreaky Friday: Gain an Infinity Force. After seven player combat rounds, gain a second Infinity Force.

Gain an Infinity Force. After seven player combat rounds, gain a second Infinity Force. Phreaky Friday+ : Gain an Infinity Force. After four player combat rounds, gain a second Infinity Force.

: Gain an Infinity Force. After four player combat rounds, gain a second Infinity Force. Radiant Relics : Open an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items.

: Open an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items. Roll the Dice : Gain a Radiant Thieves Gloves.

: Gain a Radiant Thieves Gloves. Starter Kit (Legend) : Gain a tier-four champion, an item they can use, and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. During the next two stages, gain the tier-four champion again.

: Gain a tier-four champion, an item they can use, and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. During the next two stages, gain the tier-four champion again. Tacticians Tool : Gain two Spatulas.

: Gain two Spatulas. The Golden Egg : TBA

: TBA Think Fast: Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain three gold.

Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain three gold. Tiniest Titan (Legend) : Your tactician is small and speedy, heals two health after a PVP round, and grants two gold per round.

: Your tactician is small and speedy, heals two health after a PVP round, and grants two gold per round. Unleash Arcana: Gain a Rabadon’s Deathcap and a Jeweled Gauntlet

Gain a Rabadon’s Deathcap and a Jeweled Gauntlet Wandering Trainer : Gain a Training Dummy. It has three random emblems equipped.

: Gain a Training Dummy. It has three random emblems equipped. Wellness Trust : At the start of combat, gain three gold. If you have at least 50 gold, your Tactician heals three health.

: At the start of combat, gain three gold. If you have at least 50 gold, your Tactician heals three health. What the Forge: All Completed items you own or receive are reforged into random Ornn Artifacts (excluding Tactician’s Crown and Emblems). Units gain 100 health per equipped Artifact.

Prismatic TFT Set 9 Crown and Soul

Bastion Crown : Gain a Bastion Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Taric.

: Gain a Bastion Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Taric. Bruiser Crown : Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Warmogs Armor, and a Rek’Sai.

: Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Warmogs Armor, and a Rek’Sai. Challenger Crown: Gain a Challenger Emblem, a Rapid Firecannon, and a Kalista.

Gain a Challenger Emblem, a Rapid Firecannon, and a Kalista. Deadeye Crown : Gain a Deadeye Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and an Akshan.

: Gain a Deadeye Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and an Akshan. Demacian Crown: Gain a Demacia Emblem, a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and a Garen.

Gain a Demacia Emblem, a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and a Garen. Freljord Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Freljord. Gain an Archangel’s Staff and a Lissandra.

Your team counts as having one additional Freljord. Gain an Archangel’s Staff and a Lissandra. Gunner Crown: Gain a Gunner Emblem, a Runann’s Hurricane, and a Jayce.

Gain a Gunner Emblem, a Runann’s Hurricane, and a Jayce. Invoker Crown : Gain an Invoker Emblem, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Karma.

: Gain an Invoker Emblem, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Karma. Ionia Crown : Gain an Ionia Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Karma.

: Gain an Ionia Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Karma. Juggernaut Crown: Gain a Juggernaut Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve, and a Darius.

Gain a Juggernaut Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve, and a Darius. Multicaster Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Multicaster. Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet and a Vel’Koz.

Your team counts as having one additional Multicaster. Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet and a Vel’Koz. Noxus Crown : Gain a Noxus Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Darius.

: Gain a Noxus Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Darius. Piltover Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Piltover. Gain a Zeke’s Herald and a Jayce.

Your team counts as having one additional Piltover. Gain a Zeke’s Herald and a Jayce. Rouge Crown : Gain a Rogue Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Katarina.

: Gain a Rogue Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Katarina. Shadow Isles Crown : Gain a Shadow Isles Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Kalista.

: Gain a Shadow Isles Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Kalista. Shurima Crown : Gain a Shurima Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and an Akshan.

: Gain a Shurima Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and an Akshan. Slayer Crown : Gain a Slayer Emblem, a Deathblade, and a Kled.

: Gain a Slayer Emblem, a Deathblade, and a Kled. Sorcerer Crown : Gain a Sorcerer Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Vel’Koz.

: Gain a Sorcerer Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Vel’Koz. Strategist Soul : Your team counts as having one additional Strategist. Gain a Chalice of Power and a Swain.

: Your team counts as having one additional Strategist. Gain a Chalice of Power and a Swain. Targon Soul: Your team counts as having one additional Targon. Gain a Redemption and a Taric.

Your team counts as having one additional Targon. Gain a Redemption and a Taric. Void Soul : Your team counts as having one additional Void. Gain a Zz’Rot Portal and a Rek’Sai.

: Your team counts as having one additional Void. Gain a Zz’Rot Portal and a Rek’Sai. Zaun Crown: Gain a Zaun Emblem, a Guardbreaker, and an Ekko.

