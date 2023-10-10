TFT Patch 13.20 notes highlight ‘for fun’ changes, Poros, and meta reworks

Riot Games is preparing for the Teamfight Tactics Regional Finals within Set 9.5 through multiple reworks, buffs, and nerfs while adding “for fun” changes to Normal mode.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Oct. 11, Patch 13.20 within TFT Set 9.5 will apply reworks to Multicaster, Sona, and Fiora. A new Augment is being added and a new Rek’Sai ability will be applied to the Set 9.5 champion. Riot will drop the “for fun” patch changes into Normal mode through Patch 13.20. Fluft of Poros is slated to join the Tactician roster through Patch 13.21, and DRX Aatrox will return for one update only through Patch 13.22.

Patch 13.20 balance changes

Additional changes also include a new feature that enhances the Team Planner and roll-downs where players can adjust the loadout immediately. And reminders that are turned on will allow players to see selected champions that are marked within the shop.

Here are the full TFT Set 9.5 Patch 13.20 notes.

Patch 13.20 for fun changes in Normal mode

Players can now experience a new combination of TFT Set 9.5 Portals through Patch 13.20 within the Normal mode. Combinations can include two or more Portal Augments mashed together, with effects triggering at the same time.

Beats by Scuttle : Scuttle Puddle plus Jayce’s Workshop

: Scuttle Puddle plus Jayce’s Workshop Foodfight Tactics : Bandle City Cafeteria plus Marus Omegnum

: Bandle City Cafeteria plus Marus Omegnum Ionian Duet : God Willow’s Grove plus Placidium Library

: God Willow’s Grove plus Placidium Library Center Stage : House Lightshield plus Hearth-Home plus Placidium Library

: House Lightshield plus Hearth-Home plus Placidium Library Basement Show: The Sump plus Stillwater Hold

The Sump plus Stillwater Hold Processional Dirge : Targon Prime plus Yorick’s Graveyard

: Targon Prime plus Yorick’s Graveyard VIP Lounge : Finn’s Market plus Warlord’s Palace

: Finn’s Market plus Warlord’s Palace Crescendo : Cardinal Arcology plus Ecliptic Vaults

: Cardinal Arcology plus Ecliptic Vaults Chill Beats : Valar’s Hollow plus Hearth-Home plus Ornn’s Forge

: Valar’s Hollow plus Hearth-Home plus Ornn’s Forge Opening Act : The University plus Shuriman Bazaar

: The University plus Shuriman Bazaar The Golden Era: Glasc Industries plus Shuriman Bazaar

Glasc Industries plus Shuriman Bazaar Rock’n’Rollin : Ixaocan plus Slaughter Docks

: Ixaocan plus Slaughter Docks High Notes : Rat Town plus Yuumi’s Zoom Zone

: Rat Town plus Yuumi’s Zoom Zone Battle of the Sands : Fleshing Arena plus Shifting Sands

: Fleshing Arena plus Shifting Sands Ruptured Harmony: Travel to a random Remastered Portal location not currently shown

Patch 13.20 TFT trait changes

The Multicaster trait was reworked for Patch 13.20, buffing up its reroll version with four Multicaster units while improving the trait when splashed with other vertical TFT Set 9.5 traits like Bilgewater or Demacia. Multiple Chem-Mods from the Zaun trait were also buffed.

Bilgewater : Base flat damage increased at breakpoints five and nine from 150/800 to 170/999

: Base flat damage increased at breakpoints five and nine from 150/800 to 170/999 Bilgewater : Extra damage dealt at the breakpoint of five increased from 55 to 60 percent

: Extra damage dealt at the breakpoint of five increased from 55 to 60 percent Invoker Six : Mana granted to all increased from 15 to 20

: Mana granted to all increased from 15 to 20 Ionia : Emblem attack speed bonus nerfed from 33 to 25 percent

: Emblem attack speed bonus nerfed from 33 to 25 percent Multicaster: Rework —”Multicaster units cast their ability one additional time. Bonus casts have reduced effectiveness.”

—”Multicaster units cast their ability one additional time. Bonus casts have reduced effectiveness.” Multicaster Two : Cast one additional time at 55 percent reduced effectiveness

: Cast one additional time at 55 percent reduced effectiveness Multicaster Three : Cast one additional time at 30 percent reduced effectiveness

: Cast one additional time at 30 percent reduced effectiveness Multicaster Four : Cast one additional time at 20 percent reduced effectiveness, and all Multicaster attacks grant five bonus mana

: Cast one additional time at 20 percent reduced effectiveness, and all Multicaster attacks grant five bonus mana Rogue : Bleed damage reduced from 60 to 55 percent

: Bleed damage reduced from 60 to 55 percent Shurima : Ascension bonus increased from 0/20/50/90 to 0/30/60/111 percent

: Ascension bonus increased from 0/20/50/90 to 0/30/60/111 percent Strategist : Shield adjusted from 250/400/575/850 to 250/400/600/900

: Shield adjusted from 250/400/575/850 to 250/400/600/900 Strategist: Ability power adjusted from 15/25/35/55 to 15/25/40/60

Ability power adjusted from 15/25/35/55 to 15/25/40/60 Vanquisher : Bonus critical strike chance adjusted from 15/35/75 to 15/35/55 percent

: Bonus critical strike chance adjusted from 15/35/75 to 15/35/55 percent Void : Rift Herald charge speed increased, and Rift Herald will try to find a new target if the original perishes during windup

: Rift Herald charge speed increased, and Rift Herald will try to find a new target if the original perishes during windup Zaun Adaptive Implant : Bonus ability power, attack damage, and Omnivamp increased from 30 to 35 percent

: Bonus ability power, attack damage, and Omnivamp increased from 30 to 35 percent Zaun Virulent Bioware : Overcharged damage over time increased from 3.5 to four percent of maximum health

: Overcharged damage over time increased from 3.5 to four percent of maximum health Zaun Shimmer Injector : Overcharged heal increased from 80 to 100 percent

: Overcharged heal increased from 80 to 100 percent Zaun Unstable Chemtank : Health bonus increased from 30 to 40 percent

: Health bonus increased from 30 to 40 percent Zaun Robotic Arm: Overcharge bugfix that now deals pre-mitigation true damage that buffs the Chem-Mod from its previous state.

Patch 13.20 TFT Augmennt changes

The focus of Patch 13.20 was to improve trait Augments within TFT Set 9.5. Changes were applied to trait Augments like Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut) and Total Domination (Noxus). Other minor adjustments were also applied, from gold granted to a new Augment called Lucky Gloves Plus. And the Augments Binary Airdrop and Endless Hoards are now mutually exclusive.

Adrenaline Rush : Health threshold increased from 50 to 60 percent

: Health threshold increased from 50 to 60 percent Adrenaline Rush : Units granted changed from Warwick and Sett to Darius and Sett

: Units granted changed from Warwick and Sett to Darius and Sett Binary Airdrop : The item Component that was granted has been removed

: The item Component that was granted has been removed Built Different Two : Health gained adjusted from 200-425 to 225-475

: Health gained adjusted from 200-425 to 225-475 Built Different Three : Attack speed adjusted from 45-65 to 50-70 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 45-65 to 50-70 percent Caretaker’s Ally : Now grants one copy of two-cost unit immediately

: Now grants one copy of two-cost unit immediately Defensive Dash : Shield adjusted from 75-225 to 100-250

: Shield adjusted from 75-225 to 100-250 Gifts from the Fallen : Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from four to three

: Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from four to three Item Grab Bag Three : Gold increased from two to four

: Gold increased from two to four Lucky Gloves : Gloves granted reduced from three to two

: Gloves granted reduced from three to two Lucky Gloves Plus : New—Grants three Sparring Gloves. Available at Stages 3-2 and 4-2.

: New—Grants three Sparring Gloves. Available at Stages 3-2 and 4-2. Money Money Money! : The number of turns was reduced from four to three

: The number of turns was reduced from four to three Money Money! : The number of turns reduced from four to three

: The number of turns reduced from four to three Pays to Learn Three : XP increased from 20 to 24

: XP increased from 20 to 24 Perfected Repetition : Ability power gained per cast increased from six to nine

: Ability power gained per cast increased from six to nine Petricite Shackles : Base damage dealt by Demacian units reduced from 15 to 12 percent

: Base damage dealt by Demacian units reduced from 15 to 12 percent Shurima’s Legacy : Disabled

: Disabled Tactician Tools : Added “Gain one Component Anvil.”

: Added “Gain one Component Anvil.” Total Domination : Base execute threshold increased from three to five percent

: Base execute threshold increased from three to five percent Vampiric Blades: Omnivamp gained for Rogue units reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Patch 13.20 TFT champion changes

Patch 13.20 features champion reworks to Sona and Fiora, along with bug fixes to Jhin and Karma. Clarifications were applied to Gangplank’s The Dreadway and adjustments were made to Heimerdinger’s Refractor Beams.

One-cost Patch 13.20 balance changes

Cassiopeia : Spell damage nerfed from 170/255/385 to 160/240/360

: Spell damage nerfed from 170/255/385 to 160/240/360 Cho’Gath : Spell on kill damage adjusted from 30/35/40 to 35 across the board

: Spell on kill damage adjusted from 30/35/40 to 35 across the board Graves : Spell damage nerfed from 220/220/230 to 200/200/205 percent attack damage

: Spell damage nerfed from 220/220/230 to 200/200/205 percent attack damage Jhin : Curtain Call bugfix —Damage dropoff is no longer higher than intended

: —Damage dropoff is no longer higher than intended Jhin : Curtain Call damage dropoff increased from 40 to 56 percent

: Curtain Call damage dropoff increased from 40 to 56 percent Malzahar : Spell is now likely to miss against moving targets

: Spell is now likely to miss against moving targets Milio : Mana buffed from 20/80 to 20/70

: Mana buffed from 20/80 to 20/70 Orianna : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 and attack damage reduced from 40 to 35

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 and attack damage reduced from 40 to 35 Orianna: Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 20/70

Two-cost Patch 13.20 balance changes

Sett : Mana adjusted from 40/90 to 60/110

: Mana adjusted from 40/90 to 60/110 Sett : Bonus health reduced from 200 to 180

: Bonus health reduced from 200 to 180 Soraka : Spell healing ability power ratio nerfed from 170/190/220 to 150/170/200 percent ability power

: Spell healing ability power ratio nerfed from 170/190/220 to 150/170/200 percent ability power Taliyah : Spell damage buffed from 180/270/410 to 200/300/450 percent ability power

: Spell damage buffed from 180/270/410 to 200/300/450 percent ability power Taliyah : Spell passive boulder damage buffed from 110/160/240 to 120/180/270 percent ability power

: Spell passive boulder damage buffed from 110/160/240 to 120/180/270 percent ability power Twisted Fate : Mana adjusted from 20/70 to 25/75

: Mana adjusted from 20/70 to 25/75 Twisted Fate : Spell initial magic damage nerfed from 165/250/375 to 155/235/355

: Spell initial magic damage nerfed from 165/250/375 to 155/235/355 Twisted Fate: Spell AoE damage delay changed from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds

Three-cost Patch 13.20 balance changes

Darius : Attack damage ratio increased from 300 to 350 percent attack damage

: Attack damage ratio increased from 300 to 350 percent attack damage Karma : Spell damage buffed from 170/255/420 to 180/270/440 percent ability power

: Spell damage buffed from 170/255/420 to 180/270/440 percent ability power Karma: Bugfix —If Karma’s target perishes immediately as she begins her cast, Karma will pick a new target to cast on

—If Karma’s target perishes immediately as she begins her cast, Karma will pick a new target to cast on Nautilus : Mana buffed from 80/160 to 60/140

: Mana buffed from 80/160 to 60/140 Nautilus : Bonus resistance amplification increased from 30 to 35 percent

: Bonus resistance amplification increased from 30 to 35 percent Neeko : Spell shield adjusted from 250/350/475 to 250/325/425

: Spell shield adjusted from 250/350/475 to 250/325/425 Rek’Sai: New —”Rek’Sai’s bite marker will now persist until the end of combat instead of being consumed

—”Rek’Sai’s bite marker will now persist until the end of combat instead of being consumed Rek’Sai : Spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 290/290/300 to 250/250/255 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 290/290/300 to 250/250/255 percent Rek’Sai : Spell true damage from marked bite attack damage ratio increased from 135/145/150 to 190/195/200 percent

: Spell true damage from marked bite attack damage ratio increased from 135/145/150 to 190/195/200 percent Sona: Rework —Sona’s ability now deals 33 percent less damage to each unit hit

—Sona’s ability now deals 33 percent less damage to each unit hit Sona : Spell will always hit allies on her left and right. Players do not have to awkwardly position carriers in front of Sona anymore

: Spell will always hit allies on her left and right. Players do not have to awkwardly position carriers in front of Sona anymore Sona : Spell attack speed changed from 35/40/45 percent over five seconds to 20/25/35 percent for the remainder of combat

: Spell attack speed changed from 35/40/45 percent over five seconds to 20/25/35 percent for the remainder of combat Sona : Spell damage buffed from 105/155/255 to 180/270/440

: Spell damage buffed from 105/155/255 to 180/270/440 Sona: Mana buffed from 40/90 to 35/90

Four-cost Patch 13.20 balance changes

Aphelios : Attack damage increased from 60 to 65

: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65 Fiora: Rework —”Fiora is no longer untargetable during Blade Waltz and now takes 30 percent less damage while Waltzing instead.”

—”Fiora is no longer untargetable during Blade Waltz and now takes 30 percent less damage while Waltzing instead.” Fiora : Mana buffed from 70/160 to 70/140

: Mana buffed from 70/160 to 70/140 Fiora : Blade Waltz attack damage ratio adjusted from 140/140/240 to 160/160/240 percent

: Blade Waltz attack damage ratio adjusted from 140/140/240 to 160/160/240 percent Xayah : Mana nerfed from 30/95 to 20/100

: Mana nerfed from 30/95 to 20/100 Xayah: Spell ratio adjusted from 80/80/125 to 80/80/100 percent attack damage

Five-cost Patch 13.20 balance changes

Aatrox : Darling bonus health reduced from 350 to 250

: Darling bonus health reduced from 350 to 250 Aatrox: Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 70

Armor and magic resistance increased from 60 to 70 Aatrox: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 275/275/2500 to 290/300/2500 percent

Spell attack damage ratio increased from 275/275/2500 to 290/300/2500 percent Gangplank : “If the ship hasn’t reached Gangplank, it’ll pass through enemies while dealing damage. After reaching Gangplank, or if Gangplank is dead, the ship will crash on the next enemy hit

: “If the ship hasn’t reached Gangplank, it’ll pass through enemies while dealing damage. After reaching Gangplank, or if Gangplank is dead, the ship will crash on the next enemy hit Gangplank : The boat will always crash if it hasn’t hit an enemy after 2.5 seconds.

: The boat will always crash if it hasn’t hit an enemy after 2.5 seconds. Heimerdinger : Spell number of beams adjusted from 3/3/5 to three across the board

: Spell number of beams adjusted from 3/3/5 to three across the board Heimerdinger : Spell damage amplification adjusted from 10/30/30 to 10/40/80 percent

: Spell damage amplification adjusted from 10/30/30 to 10/40/80 percent Ryze Shadow Isles : If Aatrox perishes while marked, he will revive immediately without passing along the Darkin blade

: If Aatrox perishes while marked, he will revive immediately without passing along the Darkin blade Ryze Shadow Isles: Ryze will no longer mark allies holding Aatrox’s blade

Patch 13.20 TFT item changes

A nerf was applied to Guardbreaker, one of the most popular items in TFT Set 9.5, reducing the attack speed offered. Adaptive Helm received a small boost in power, while multiple Radiant and Support items were adjusted.

Adaptive Helm : Frontline bonus applied to units now grants one mana when struck by an attack

: Frontline bonus applied to units now grants one mana when struck by an attack Guardbreaker : Attack speed nerfed from 25 to 20 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 25 to 20 percent Thief’s Gloves: Thief’s Gloves will no longer roll duplicate items

Support items

Aegis : Duration buffed from eight to 12 seconds

: Duration buffed from eight to 12 seconds Banshee’s Veil: During the duration of crowd control immunity, the item now grants 15 percent attack speed

During the duration of crowd control immunity, the item now grants 15 percent attack speed Chalice of Power : Ability power increased from 22 to 25

: Ability power increased from 22 to 25 Radiant Virtue : Maximum health heal reduced from seven to 6.5 percent

: Maximum health heal reduced from seven to 6.5 percent Radiant Virtue : Amplified heal reduced from 14 to 13 percent

: Amplified heal reduced from 14 to 13 percent Zekle’s Herald : Attack speed buffed from 25 to 30 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 25 to 30 percent Zz’Rot Portal: Taunt range adjusted to better match the attack range of the taunted champion

Taunt range adjusted to better match the attack range of the taunted champion Zz’Rot Portal: Voidspawn wil now try to spawn in the front row when possible

Radiant items

Dragon’s Will: Maximum health regeneration rate increased from 1.5 to two seconds

Maximum health regeneration rate increased from 1.5 to two seconds Willbreaker : Attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent Jak’Sho the Protean : Frontline bonus now grants one mana when struck by an attack in addition to 45 armor and magic resistance

: Frontline bonus now grants one mana when struck by an attack in addition to 45 armor and magic resistance Titan’s Vow : Attack speed buffed from 20 to 30 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 20 to 30 percent Titan’s Vow: Armor increased from 30 to 35

Patch 13.20 bug fixes

Ao Shin’s Health bar no longer blocks face during their Point animation

Fixed an issue where Gangplank’s cast could fail if his target dies right as he casts

If Karma’s target dies immediately as she begins her cast, she will pick a new target to cast on

Fixed a bug where Ionia Ryze could delete units.

Aatrox no longer gains Combat Caster’s shield on every swing.

Portable Forge is now properly named Portable Forge Plus when offered at Stage 3-2 and Portable Forge Plus Plus at Stage 4-2.

Players can no longer get offered both Phreaky Friday and Phreaky Friday Plus in Hyper Roll.

Rising Infamy now requires the correct number of barrages for your first chest upgrade.

Healing Orbs now works correctly when a Bilgewater cannon barrage kills a unit.

Units that spawn in overtime now correctly receive the overtime buff

Fixed an uncommon issue causing Heimerdinger’s grenade to fizzle

Target Dummies from Wandering Trainer holding a Rogue Emblem will now jump to the enemy backline when the Rogue effect triggers.

Fixed a bug that could cause Ekko’s heal to be slightly off.

Fixed a bug that could cause Heimerdinger to temporarily lose Turret upgrades when starred up.

Fixed a bug where Karma’s Ionia bonus wasn’t correct with six and nine Ionia

Fixed a bug causing Mordekaiser, Kayle, and Orianna’s spell damage to Crit less often than intended with spell Crit.

God Willow’s Grove no longer returns unsellable, uncombinable champions to the pool in Double Up.

Gargantuan Resolve now grants the correct resists at the correct times.

Battle Ready damage amp now stacks properly with other sources of damage amp, and it no longer reduces true damage taken.

Three-stack Mechano-Swarm (Heimerdinger) now burns for two percent instead of three percent as intended

