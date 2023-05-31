Riot Games has added a Teamfight Tactics mechanic to Set Nine Runeterra Reforged that helps alleviate bad Augment options, creating Legend Augments that are tailored to a variety of play styles.

An abundance of TFT Augments are dropping into games during Set Nine, and they’re not Hero Augments. The design team for Runeterra Reforged added a total of 240 Augments to the auto battler, along with 28 traits and 60 champions. Of the 240 added are 126 Legend Augments, featuring traditional abilities and effects that players can use during a game when low-rolling Augment options at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2.

All TFT Set 9 Legends Augments

The Legend Augments in TFT Set Nine feature a variety of play styles, from economy to Orn Anvil items. Some are repeated across the 15 Runeterra Reforged Legends while others are Legend-specific.

At the start of each TFT Set NIne game, players will choose a Legend before entering the game. The button to choose your Legend is located off to the right of your avatar and above the options to choose a Little Legend/Boom/Arena. There are 15 TFT Set Nine Legends, with 14 of them containing an Augment option at all three Stages for each of the three possible Augment tiers (Silver, Gold, and Prismatic).

The only TFT Set Nine Legend that doesn’t offer Augments is the Poro, providing players with a normal game without Legend Augments. Each Augment Armory will have one of the three slots dedicated to your chosen Legend and its Augments. All Legend Augments at Stages 3-2 and 4-2 are slightly weaker than the rest of the TFT Set Nine Augment pool.

Ornn Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Latent Forge (Stage 2-1): After seven combat rounds, gain an Ornn item Anvil

Small Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a Component Anvil and eight gold

Job’s Done (Stage 4-2): Gain two Component Anvils

Gold

Portable Forge (Stage 2-1): Gain an Ornn item Anvil

Medium Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and 12 gold

Job Well Done (Stage 4-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and a Component Anvil

Prismatic

Living Forge (Stage 2-1): Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combat rounds

Large Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain an Ornn item Anvil and a Component item Anvil

Masterful Job (Stage 4-2): Gain an Ornn time Anvil and a Completed item Anvil

Tahm Kench Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

AFK (Stage 2-1): You can’t perform actions for the next three rounds. After those three rounds, gain 18 gold.

Balanced Budget One (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain four gold

Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 12 gold now and 12 more gold in four rounds

Gold

Rich Get Richer (Stage 2-1): Gain 12 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven

Balanced Budget Two (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain six gold

Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 18 gold now and 18 more gold in four rounds

Prismatic

Hedge Fund (Stage 2-1): Gain 20 gold and you have no interest Cap

Balanced Budget Three (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain 10 gold

Money Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 gold now and 25 more gold in four rounds

Veigar Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Jeweled Lotus One (Stage 2-1): At the start of combat, your strongest unit gains 15 percent critical strike chance

Tiny Power One (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 10 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed

Partial Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 33 percent more damage

Gold

Jeweled Lotus Two (Stage 2-1): Your spells can critically strike. Gain 15 percent critical strike chance

Tiny Power Two (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 15 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed

Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 45 percent more damage

Prismatic

Jeweled Lotus Three (Stage 2-1): Your spells can critically strike. Gain 40 percent critical strike chance

Tiny Power Three (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 25 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed

Final Ascension (Stage 4-2): Your team deals 20 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, triple this.

Draven Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Spoils of War One (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 25 percent chance to drop loot booty

Balance Budget One (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain four gold

Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 free rerolls that carry over

Gold

Spoils of War Two (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 50 percent chance to drop more loot booty

Balance Budget Two (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain six gold

Rolling for Days Two (Stage 4-2): Gain 15 free rerolls that carry over

Prismatic

Spoils of War Three (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 45 percent chance to drop amazing loot booty

Balance Budget Three (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain 10 gold

Rolling for Days Three (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 free rerolls that carry over

Pengu Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Tiny Titans (Stage 2-1): Your Tactician gains 30 health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum health

Item Grab Bag One (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item

Final Grab Bag One (Stage 4–2): Gain a random Component, 15 gold, and an Item Reforger

Gold

Metabolic Accelerator: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round

Item Grab Bag Two (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item, a random Component, and five gold

Final Grab Bag Two (Stage 4–2): Gain two random Components, 18 gold, and an Item Remover

Prismatic

Tiniest Titan (Stage 2-1): Your Tactician is small and fast, healing two health after a PvP round. It also grants two gold

Item Grab Bag Three (Stage 3-2): Gain two random full items and eight gold

Urf’s Grab Bag Three (Stage 4–2): Gain two item Components, a Champion Duplicator, and a Spatula

Urf Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Branching Out (Stage 2-1): Gain a random Emblem and an Item Reforger

Tiny Grag Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain a random Component, eight gold, and an Item Reforger

Final Grab Bag One (Stage 4-2): Gain a random Component, 15 gold, and an Item Reforger

Gold

Ancient Archives One (Stage 2-1): Gain a Tome of Traits

Big Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain two random Components, 12 gold, and an Item Reforger

Final Grab Bag Two (Stage 4–2): Gain two random Components, 18 gold, and an Item Remover

Prismatic

Ancient Archives Two (Stage 2-1): Gain a Tome of Traits and eight gold

Giant Brab Bag (Stage 4-2): Gain three random Components, 18 gold, and a Lesser Duplicator

Urf’s Grab Bag Three (Stage 4–2): Gain two item Components, a Champion Duplicator, and a Spatula

Aurelion Sol Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Cutting Corners (Stage 2-1): Leveling up costs two less XP

Knowledge Download One (Stage 3-2): Gain 12 XP

It Pays to Learn One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 XP and 10 gold

Gold

Patient Study (Stage 2-1): After player combat, gain two XP if you won or four XP if you lost. You can now reach Level 10.

Knowledge Download Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 22 XP

It Pays to Learn Two (Stage 4-2): Gain 16 XP and 16 gold

Prismatic

Level Up (Stage 2-1): When you buy experience points, gain an additional 11. You can reach Level 10

Knowledge Download Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 36 XP

It Pays to Learn Three (Stage 4-2): Gain 24 XP and 24 gold

Master Yi Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Pumping Up One (Stage 2-1): Your team gains five percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5 percent

Battle Ready One (Stage 3-2): Your team deals five percent more damage and takes five percent less damage

Gotta Go Fast One (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 10 percent more mana and moves 20 percent faster

Gold

Pumping Up Two (Stage 2-1): Your team gains five percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by one percent

Battle Ready Two (Stage 3-2): Your team deals eight percent more damage and takes eight percent less damage

Gotta Go Fast Two (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 20 percent more mana and moves 30 percent faster

Prismatic

Pumping Up Three (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 10 percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by two percent

Battle Ready Three (Stage 3-2): Your team deals 12 percent more damage and takes 12 percent less damage

Gotta Go Fast Three (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 30 percent more mana and moves 40 percent faster

Ezreal Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Buried Treasures One (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next two rounds, gain a random Component

Tiny Grag Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain a random Component, eight gold, and an Item Reforger

Well Earned Comforts One (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 60 health for each item equipped to them

Gold

Buried Treasures Two (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next three rounds, gain a random Component

Big Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain two random Components, 12 gold, and an Item Reforger

Well Earned Comforts Two (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 90 health for each item equipped to them

Prismatic

Buried Treasures Three (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next five rounds, gain a random Component

Giant Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain three random Components, 18 gold, and a Lesser Duplicator

Well Earned Comforts Two (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 120 health and 10 percent attack speed for each item equipped to them

Lee Sin Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

On a Roll (Stage 2-1): Free reroll after two-star

Top Deck One (Stage 3-2): Gain five gold and a Lesser Duplicator

Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 12 gold now and 12 more gold in four rounds

Gold

Trade Sector (Stage 2-1): Gain a free refresh each turn

Top Deck Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 13 gold and a Lesser Duplicator

Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 18 gold now and 18 more gold in four rounds

Prismatic

High-End Sector (Stage 2-1): Gain one additional gold each round. When you level up, gain free shop refreshes equal to you Level

Top Deck Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 18 gold and a Champion Duplicator

Money Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 gold now and 25 more gold in four rounds

Vladimir Legend Augment Set 9

Silver

Transfusion One (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 60 health plus two more for each missing Little Legend HP

Battle Ready One (Stage 3-2): Your team deals five percent more damage and takes five percent less damage

Partial Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 33 percent more damage

Gold

Transfusion Two (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 70 health plus four more for each missing Little Legend HP

Battle Ready Two (Stage 3-2): Your team deals eight percent more damage and takes eight percent less damage

Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 45 percent more damage

Prismatic

Transfusion Three (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 120 health plus six more for each missing Little Legend HP

Battle Ready Three (Stage 3-2): Your team deals 12 percent more damage and takes 12 percent less damage

Final Ascension (Stage 4-2): Your team deals 20 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, triple this

Twisted Fate Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Pandora’s Items Stage (2-1): Gain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)

Item Grab Bag One (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item

Teaming Up One (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and five gold

Gold

Pandora’s Items Two (Stage 2-1): Gain two random components. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)

Item Grab Bag Two (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item, a random Component, and five gold

Teaming Up Two (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and 20 gold

Prismatic

Pandora’s Radiant Box (Stage 4-2): Gain one random Radiant item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)

Item Grab Bag Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two random full items and eight gold

Teaming Up Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two Zeke’s Herald and 15 gold

Bard Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Caretaker’s Ally (Stage 2-1): Gain a random two-star three-cost at Level Six

Small Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a Component Anvil and eight gold

Teaming Up One (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and five gold

Gold

Caretaker’s Favor (Stage 2-1): At Level Six gain two Components, and three more at Level Eight

Medium Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and 12 gold

Teaming Up Two (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and 20 gold

Prismatic

Caretaker’s Chosen (Stage 2-1): At Level Five and Level Nine, gain a Radiant Armory

Large Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain an Ornn item Anvil and a Component item Anvil

Teaming Up Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two Zeke’s Herald and 15 gold

Caitlyn Legend Augments Set 9

Silver

Ones Two Three (Stage 2-1): Gain a random two-star one-cost, and a random one-star two and three-cost

Knowledge Download One (Stage 3-2): Gain 12 XP

Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 free rerolls that carry over

Gold

Stars are Born (Stage 2-1): the first tier-one unit and tier-two unit you buy are upgraded to two-star

Knowledge Download Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 22 XP

Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 15 free rerolls that carry over

Prismatic

Starter Kit (Stage 2-1): Gain a random four-cost, an item they can use, and a two-star one-cost that shares a trait with them. Gain the four-cost again at the start of the next two Stages

Knowledge Download Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 36 XP

Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 free rerolls that carry over

Poro Legend Augments Set 9

Players who aren’t interested in Legend Augments showing up in their Augment Armories can opt out through the Poro Legend. Choosing the Poro Legend offers players a normal game of TFT in Set Nine.

