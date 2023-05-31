Riot Games has added a Teamfight Tactics mechanic to Set Nine Runeterra Reforged that helps alleviate bad Augment options, creating Legend Augments that are tailored to a variety of play styles.
An abundance of TFT Augments are dropping into games during Set Nine, and they’re not Hero Augments. The design team for Runeterra Reforged added a total of 240 Augments to the auto battler, along with 28 traits and 60 champions. Of the 240 added are 126 Legend Augments, featuring traditional abilities and effects that players can use during a game when low-rolling Augment options at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2.
All TFT Set 9 Legends Augments
The Legend Augments in TFT Set Nine feature a variety of play styles, from economy to Orn Anvil items. Some are repeated across the 15 Runeterra Reforged Legends while others are Legend-specific.
At the start of each TFT Set NIne game, players will choose a Legend before entering the game. The button to choose your Legend is located off to the right of your avatar and above the options to choose a Little Legend/Boom/Arena. There are 15 TFT Set Nine Legends, with 14 of them containing an Augment option at all three Stages for each of the three possible Augment tiers (Silver, Gold, and Prismatic).
The only TFT Set Nine Legend that doesn’t offer Augments is the Poro, providing players with a normal game without Legend Augments. Each Augment Armory will have one of the three slots dedicated to your chosen Legend and its Augments. All Legend Augments at Stages 3-2 and 4-2 are slightly weaker than the rest of the TFT Set Nine Augment pool.
Ornn Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Latent Forge (Stage 2-1): After seven combat rounds, gain an Ornn item Anvil
- Small Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a Component Anvil and eight gold
- Job’s Done (Stage 4-2): Gain two Component Anvils
Gold
- Portable Forge (Stage 2-1): Gain an Ornn item Anvil
- Medium Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and 12 gold
- Job Well Done (Stage 4-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and a Component Anvil
Prismatic
- Living Forge (Stage 2-1): Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combat rounds
- Large Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain an Ornn item Anvil and a Component item Anvil
- Masterful Job (Stage 4-2): Gain an Ornn time Anvil and a Completed item Anvil
Tahm Kench Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- AFK (Stage 2-1): You can’t perform actions for the next three rounds. After those three rounds, gain 18 gold.
- Balanced Budget One (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain four gold
- Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 12 gold now and 12 more gold in four rounds
Gold
- Rich Get Richer (Stage 2-1): Gain 12 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven
- Balanced Budget Two (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain six gold
- Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 18 gold now and 18 more gold in four rounds
Prismatic
- Hedge Fund (Stage 2-1): Gain 20 gold and you have no interest Cap
- Balanced Budget Three (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain 10 gold
- Money Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 gold now and 25 more gold in four rounds
Veigar Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Jeweled Lotus One (Stage 2-1): At the start of combat, your strongest unit gains 15 percent critical strike chance
- Tiny Power One (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 10 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed
- Partial Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 33 percent more damage
Gold
- Jeweled Lotus Two (Stage 2-1): Your spells can critically strike. Gain 15 percent critical strike chance
- Tiny Power Two (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 15 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed
- Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 45 percent more damage
Prismatic
- Jeweled Lotus Three (Stage 2-1): Your spells can critically strike. Gain 40 percent critical strike chance
- Tiny Power Three (Stage 3-2): Your team gains 25 percent attack damage, ability power, and attack speed
- Final Ascension (Stage 4-2): Your team deals 20 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, triple this.
Draven Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Spoils of War One (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 25 percent chance to drop loot booty
- Balance Budget One (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain four gold
- Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 free rerolls that carry over
Gold
- Spoils of War Two (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 50 percent chance to drop more loot booty
- Balance Budget Two (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain six gold
- Rolling for Days Two (Stage 4-2): Gain 15 free rerolls that carry over
Prismatic
- Spoils of War Three (Stage 2-1): When you terminate an enemy, there’s a 45 percent chance to drop amazing loot booty
- Balance Budget Three (Stage 3-2): For the next four rounds, gain 10 gold
- Rolling for Days Three (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 free rerolls that carry over
Pengu Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Tiny Titans (Stage 2-1): Your Tactician gains 30 health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum health
- Item Grab Bag One (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item
- Final Grab Bag One (Stage 4–2): Gain a random Component, 15 gold, and an Item Reforger
Gold
- Metabolic Accelerator: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round
- Item Grab Bag Two (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item, a random Component, and five gold
- Final Grab Bag Two (Stage 4–2): Gain two random Components, 18 gold, and an Item Remover
Prismatic
- Tiniest Titan (Stage 2-1): Your Tactician is small and fast, healing two health after a PvP round. It also grants two gold
- Item Grab Bag Three (Stage 3-2): Gain two random full items and eight gold
- Urf’s Grab Bag Three (Stage 4–2): Gain two item Components, a Champion Duplicator, and a Spatula
Urf Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Branching Out (Stage 2-1): Gain a random Emblem and an Item Reforger
- Tiny Grag Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain a random Component, eight gold, and an Item Reforger
- Final Grab Bag One (Stage 4-2): Gain a random Component, 15 gold, and an Item Reforger
Gold
- Ancient Archives One (Stage 2-1): Gain a Tome of Traits
- Big Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain two random Components, 12 gold, and an Item Reforger
- Final Grab Bag Two (Stage 4–2): Gain two random Components, 18 gold, and an Item Remover
Prismatic
- Ancient Archives Two (Stage 2-1): Gain a Tome of Traits and eight gold
- Giant Brab Bag (Stage 4-2): Gain three random Components, 18 gold, and a Lesser Duplicator
- Urf’s Grab Bag Three (Stage 4–2): Gain two item Components, a Champion Duplicator, and a Spatula
Aurelion Sol Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Cutting Corners (Stage 2-1): Leveling up costs two less XP
- Knowledge Download One (Stage 3-2): Gain 12 XP
- It Pays to Learn One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 XP and 10 gold
Gold
- Patient Study (Stage 2-1): After player combat, gain two XP if you won or four XP if you lost. You can now reach Level 10.
- Knowledge Download Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 22 XP
- It Pays to Learn Two (Stage 4-2): Gain 16 XP and 16 gold
Prismatic
- Level Up (Stage 2-1): When you buy experience points, gain an additional 11. You can reach Level 10
- Knowledge Download Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 36 XP
- It Pays to Learn Three (Stage 4-2): Gain 24 XP and 24 gold
Master Yi Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Pumping Up One (Stage 2-1): Your team gains five percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5 percent
- Battle Ready One (Stage 3-2): Your team deals five percent more damage and takes five percent less damage
- Gotta Go Fast One (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 10 percent more mana and moves 20 percent faster
Gold
- Pumping Up Two (Stage 2-1): Your team gains five percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by one percent
- Battle Ready Two (Stage 3-2): Your team deals eight percent more damage and takes eight percent less damage
- Gotta Go Fast Two (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 20 percent more mana and moves 30 percent faster
Prismatic
- Pumping Up Three (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 10 percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by two percent
- Battle Ready Three (Stage 3-2): Your team deals 12 percent more damage and takes 12 percent less damage
- Gotta Go Fast Three (Stage 4-2): Your team generates 30 percent more mana and moves 40 percent faster
Ezreal Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Buried Treasures One (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next two rounds, gain a random Component
- Tiny Grag Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain a random Component, eight gold, and an Item Reforger
- Well Earned Comforts One (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 60 health for each item equipped to them
Gold
- Buried Treasures Two (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next three rounds, gain a random Component
- Big Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain two random Components, 12 gold, and an Item Reforger
- Well Earned Comforts Two (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 90 health for each item equipped to them
Prismatic
- Buried Treasures Three (Stage 2-1): At the start of the next five rounds, gain a random Component
- Giant Grab Bag (Stage 3-2): Gain three random Components, 18 gold, and a Lesser Duplicator
- Well Earned Comforts Two (Stage 4-2): Your champions gain 120 health and 10 percent attack speed for each item equipped to them
Lee Sin Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- On a Roll (Stage 2-1): Free reroll after two-star
- Top Deck One (Stage 3-2): Gain five gold and a Lesser Duplicator
- Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 12 gold now and 12 more gold in four rounds
Gold
- Trade Sector (Stage 2-1): Gain a free refresh each turn
- Top Deck Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 13 gold and a Lesser Duplicator
- Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 18 gold now and 18 more gold in four rounds
Prismatic
- High-End Sector (Stage 2-1): Gain one additional gold each round. When you level up, gain free shop refreshes equal to you Level
- Top Deck Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 18 gold and a Champion Duplicator
- Money Money Money (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 gold now and 25 more gold in four rounds
Vladimir Legend Augment Set 9
Silver
- Transfusion One (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 60 health plus two more for each missing Little Legend HP
- Battle Ready One (Stage 3-2): Your team deals five percent more damage and takes five percent less damage
- Partial Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 33 percent more damage
Gold
- Transfusion Two (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 70 health plus four more for each missing Little Legend HP
- Battle Ready Two (Stage 3-2): Your team deals eight percent more damage and takes eight percent less damage
- Ascension (Stage 4-2): After 15 seconds, your team deals 45 percent more damage
Prismatic
- Transfusion Three (Stage 2-1): Your team gains 120 health plus six more for each missing Little Legend HP
- Battle Ready Three (Stage 3-2): Your team deals 12 percent more damage and takes 12 percent less damage
- Final Ascension (Stage 4-2): Your team deals 20 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, triple this
Twisted Fate Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Pandora’s Items Stage (2-1): Gain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)
- Item Grab Bag One (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item
- Teaming Up One (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and five gold
Gold
- Pandora’s Items Two (Stage 2-1): Gain two random components. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)
- Item Grab Bag Two (Stage 3-2): Gain a random full item, a random Component, and five gold
- Teaming Up Two (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and 20 gold
Prismatic
- Pandora’s Radiant Box (Stage 4-2): Gain one random Radiant item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables)
- Item Grab Bag Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two random full items and eight gold
- Teaming Up Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two Zeke’s Herald and 15 gold
Bard Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Caretaker’s Ally (Stage 2-1): Gain a random two-star three-cost at Level Six
- Small Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a Component Anvil and eight gold
- Teaming Up One (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and five gold
Gold
- Caretaker’s Favor (Stage 2-1): At Level Six gain two Components, and three more at Level Eight
- Medium Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain a completed item Anvil and 12 gold
- Teaming Up Two (Stage 4-2): Gain a Zeke’s Herald and 20 gold
Prismatic
- Caretaker’s Chosen (Stage 2-1): At Level Five and Level Nine, gain a Radiant Armory
- Large Forge (Stage 3-2): Gain an Ornn item Anvil and a Component item Anvil
- Teaming Up Three (Stage 4-2): Gain two Zeke’s Herald and 15 gold
Caitlyn Legend Augments Set 9
Silver
- Ones Two Three (Stage 2-1): Gain a random two-star one-cost, and a random one-star two and three-cost
- Knowledge Download One (Stage 3-2): Gain 12 XP
- Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 10 free rerolls that carry over
Gold
- Stars are Born (Stage 2-1): the first tier-one unit and tier-two unit you buy are upgraded to two-star
- Knowledge Download Two (Stage 3-2): Gain 22 XP
- Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 15 free rerolls that carry over
Prismatic
- Starter Kit (Stage 2-1): Gain a random four-cost, an item they can use, and a two-star one-cost that shares a trait with them. Gain the four-cost again at the start of the next two Stages
- Knowledge Download Three (Stage 3-2): Gain 36 XP
- Rolling for Days One (Stage 4-2): Gain 25 free rerolls that carry over
Poro Legend Augments Set 9
Players who aren’t interested in Legend Augments showing up in their Augment Armories can opt out through the Poro Legend. Choosing the Poro Legend offers players a normal game of TFT in Set Nine.