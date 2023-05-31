Full TFT Set Nine guide to all traits and champions, along with their abilities and stats.

Riot Games has elevated Teamfight Tactics once again with Set Nine Runeterra Reforged, showcasing 28 traits and 60 champions, mashing together returning and new mechanics.

The TFT Set Nine cheat sheet breaks down all 28 traits and 60 champions within the Runeterra Reforged set. Several returning mechanics are included in the set with some having a new twist added to them. Working in conjunction with the TFT Set Nine champions and traits are Augments, Region Portals, and Legends.

All TFT Set 9 traits and champions, abilities, and stats

Image via Riot Games

Champions and their spells are repeated under each trait that is assigned to them, providing players with a better understanding of how the Set Nine champions function within each trait. Some champions have up to three assigned traits.

Bastion (2/4/6/8)

All Bastion units gain armor and magic resistance at each breakpoint, which is increased by 100 percent for the first 10 seconds of combat.

Two: +20 Defense

Four: +40 Defense

Six: +90 Defense

Eight: +180 Defense

Bastion TFT Set 9 champions

Bastion units are Maokai (one-cost) Poppy (one-cost), Kassadin (two-cost), Taric (three-cost), Shen (four-cost), and K’Sante (five-cost)

Maokai Sap Magic : Maokai has a passive that gains Maokai five mana whenever an enemy uses their ability. The active has Maoki heal on the next attack.

: Maokai has a passive that gains Maokai five mana whenever an enemy uses their ability. The active has Maoki heal on the next attack. Poppy Steadfast Hammer : Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. Four-star upgrade —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

: Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds. Kassadin Force Pulse : Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing magic damage to enemies in a cone and Disarm them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Units disarmed can’t move or attack but can cast spells.

: Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing magic damage to enemies in a cone and Disarm them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Units disarmed can’t move or attack but can cast spells. Taric Radiance : Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies.

: Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies. Shen Ki Barrier : Gain a shield and grant a shield to the two lowest health allies for four seconds. After shielding allies, Shen’s shield refreshes with a burst, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Ionia bonus —+10 percent damage reduction.

: Gain a shield and grant a shield to the two lowest health allies for four seconds. After shielding allies, Shen’s shield refreshes with a burst, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. —+10 percent damage reduction. K’Sante All Out Strike : K’Sante slams the ground, knocking the current target into the air, and then smashes them towards the edge of the battlefield, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.5/10 seconds. All enemies that collide with the target while they are being knocked back or who are adjacent to where the target lands.are briefly stunned and dealt magic damage If the target can’t be pushed any further, they are knocked off the battlefield. If the target is still alive, K’Sante will chase after them.

: K’Sante slams the ground, knocking the current target into the air, and then smashes them towards the edge of the battlefield, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.5/10 seconds. All enemies that collide with the target while they are being knocked back or who are adjacent to where the target lands.are briefly stunned and dealt magic damage

Bruiser (2/4/6)

All units on your team gain 100 health. Bruiser units gain additional health at each breakpoint.

Two: +15 percent

Four: +40 percent

Six: +85 percent

Bruiser TFT Set 9 champions

Bruiser units are Cho’Gath (one-cost), Renekton (one-cost), Vi (two-cost), Rek’Sai (three-cost), Sejuani (four-cost), and Sion (five-cost).

Cho’Gath Feast : Deal magic damage to the lowest adjacent health enemy. If this eliminates them, devour them and permanently gain 45/50/60 maximum health. There is bonus health.

: Deal magic damage to the lowest adjacent health enemy. If this eliminates them, devour them and permanently gain 45/50/60 maximum health. There is bonus health. Renekton Cull the Meak : Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal for the first enemy hit and another for each additional hit.

: Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal for the first enemy hit and another for each additional hit. Vi Blast Shield : Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Sunder them for four seconds. Sunder reduces a target’s armor by 40 percent.

: Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Sunder them for four seconds. reduces a target’s armor by 40 percent. Rek’Sai Furious Bite : Deal physical damage to the current target. If they are below 60 percent health, this damage is converted to true damage and increases. If this eliminates the targe, Rek’Sai rips through them one Hex and heals.

: Deal physical damage to the current target. If they are below 60 percent health, this damage is converted to true damage and increases. If this eliminates the targe, Rek’Sai rips through them one Hex and heals. Sejauni Fury of the North : Whenever an ally attacks a Chilled enemy, they deal bonus true damage. Sejuani gains a shield for four seconds and deals magic damage to nearby enemies and Chills them for a total of four seconds. Chill refuses the target’s attack speed by 30 percent.

: Whenever an ally attacks a Chilled enemy, they deal bonus true damage. Sejuani gains a shield for four seconds and deals magic damage to nearby enemies and Chills them for a total of four seconds. refuses the target’s attack speed by 30 percent. Sion Glory in Death: Upon death, Sion reanimates with 100 percent health, decaying at 7/5/0 percent maximum health per second. Sion can no longer use his ability but is immune to crowd control and gains attack speed. Ability—Charge towards the most enemies, dealing damage to enemies on the way and stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds.

Challenger (2/4/6/8)

Challenger units gain bonus attack speed at each breakpoint. When a Challenger unit’s target is eliminated, the Challenger unit will dash to a new target and increase its attack speed by 50 percent for 2.5 seconds.

Two: 30 percent

Four: 55 percent

Six: 80 percent

Eight: 110 percent

Challenger TFT Set 9 champions

Units with the Challenger trait are Irelia (one-cost), Samira (one-cost), Warwick (two-cost), Kalista (three-cost), Kai’Sa (four-cost), and Yasuo (four-cost).

Irelia Defiant Dance : Irelia enters a defensive stance and gains a shield that rapidly decays over three seconds. When the shield breaks, Irelia deals magic damage plus 30 percent of the damage absorbed by enemies around and in front of Irelia. Ionia bonus —Plus 25 armor and magic resistance.

: Irelia enters a defensive stance and gains a shield that rapidly decays over three seconds. When the shield breaks, Irelia deals magic damage plus 30 percent of the damage absorbed by enemies around and in front of Irelia. —Plus 25 armor and magic resistance. Samira Flair : Shoot at the current target and deal magic damage to the first enemy hit. Reduce. This also reduces their armor.

: Shoot at the current target and deal magic damage to the first enemy hit. Reduce. This also reduces their armor. Warwick Primal Howl: Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds.

Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds. Kalista Pierce and Rend : Kalista has a passive that has her attacks impale a spear at the target which deals true damage when removed. Kalista rips the spears out if would terminate the target. Kalista’s active attacks impale five spears at the current target.

: Kalista has a passive that has her attacks impale a spear at the target which deals true damage when removed. Kalista rips the spears out if would terminate the target. Kalista’s active attacks impale five spears at the current target. Kai’Sa Icathian Rain : Dash away from all enemies and then fire 15/15/25 missiles split across the four nearest enemies. Each misle deals magic damage.

: Dash away from all enemies and then fire 15/15/25 missiles split across the four nearest enemies. Each misle deals magic damage. Yasuo Last Breath: Send a whirlwind at the furthest enemy within three Hexes, stunning all enemies hit. Then Yauso dases and slashes the original target, dealing physical damage to them and slamming them into the ground, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex.

Darkin (1)

When Aatrox or the holder of the Darkin Blade dies, the Darkin Blade is equipped to the nearest ally champion, granting them 500 health and 20 percent Omnivamp. After being equipped to a champion for four seconds, Aatrox will revive upon their death instead.

Aatrox World Ender: Transform for 10 seconds, gaining Omnivamp and converting all bonus attack speed to attack damage. While transformed, Aatrox’s attacks deal physical damage.

Deadeye (2/4/6)

Deadeye units have an innate bonus range. Every three seconds, Deadeye champions attack the enemy with the highest percent health and deal bonus damage at each breakpoint.

Two:+20 percent damage

Four: +44 percent damage

Six: +100 percent damage

Deadeye TFT Set 9 champions

All Deadeye champions are Jhin (one-cost), Ashe (two-cost), Akshan (three-cost), Aphelios (four-cost), and Urgot (four-cost).

Jhin Curtain Call : Jhin takes aim at the target and deals physical damage to enemies in a line, with each hit enemy having damage reduced by 40 percent. Ionia bonus —+20 percent attack damage.

: Jhin takes aim at the target and deals physical damage to enemies in a line, with each hit enemy having damage reduced by 40 percent. —+20 percent attack damage. Ashe Volley : Ashe fires eight arrows in a cone, with each dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit and Chilling them for ‘X’ seconds. Chill —Reduces the attack speed of the target by 30 percent.

: Ashe fires eight arrows in a cone, with each dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit and Chilling them for ‘X’ seconds. —Reduces the attack speed of the target by 30 percent. Akshan Comeuppance : Akshan locks onto the farthest enemy and unleashes a hail of six shots toward them. Each deals physical damage to the first enemy hit.

: Akshan locks onto the farthest enemy and unleashes a hail of six shots toward them. Each deals physical damage to the first enemy hit. Aphelios Moonlight Vigil : Aphelios fires a moon blast at the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within two Hexes. Equip Four Chakram —Plus-one more for each enemy hit by the moon blast. Aphelios attacks deal bonus physical damage for each Chakram equipped for a total of seven seconds. Damage dealt by Chakrams heals Aphelios.

: Aphelios fires a moon blast at the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within two Hexes. —Plus-one more for each enemy hit by the moon blast. Aphelios attacks deal bonus physical damage for each Chakram equipped for a total of seven seconds. Damage dealt by Chakrams heals Aphelios. Urgot Disdain: Urgot has a passive that whenever an enemy enters attack range, fires a blast from the leg facing that direction, dealing physical damage to them. Each of Urgot’s six legs has a 4/4/1 second cooldown. The active gains a shield for five seconds and has Urgot dash behind the current target. Then all leg cooldowns are reset.

Demacia (3/5/7/9)

During the planning phase, your strongest Demacia unit becomes an Elite and is equipped with a random Radiant item for the next combat. Elites grant armor and magic resistance to themselves and adjacent allies. Granted armor and magic resistance do not stack. The number of Elite units possible is increased at each breakpoint.

Three: One Elite with +10 armor and magic resistance

Five: Two Elite units with +10 armor and magic resistance

Seven: Three Elite units with +20 armor and magic resistance

Nine: Five Elite units with +20 armor and magic resistance

Demacia TFT Set 9 champions

The champions with the Demacia trait are Kayle (one-cost), Poppy (one-cost), Galio (two-cost), Garen (thee-cost), Sona (three-cost), Jarvin IV (four-cost), and Lux (four-cost).

Kayle Divine Ascent : Kayle has a passive that gains new effects as your Tactician levels up. Shredded targets have their magic resistance reduced by 50 percent. Level one: Attacks deal bonus magic damage Level six: Every third attack launches a wave that deals magic damage and Shreds enemies for four seconds. Level nine: Every attack launches a wave and they travel farther.

: Kayle has a passive that gains new effects as your Tactician levels up. targets have their magic resistance reduced by 50 percent. Poppy Steadfast Hammer : Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. Four-star upgrade —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

: Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds. Galio Shield of Duran : Reduce damage taken by 30 percent and heal over the duration of four seconds. Galio then deals magic damage to adjacent enemies.

: Reduce damage taken by 30 percent and heal over the duration of four seconds. Galio then deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Garen Judgement : Garen spins ‘X’ times every second for the next ‘X’ seconds. Each spin deals physical damage to adjacent enemies.

: Garen spins ‘X’ times every second for the next ‘X’ seconds. Each spin deals physical damage to adjacent enemies. Sona Crecendo : Sona sends a wave of sound at the largest clump of enemies and deals magic damage to enemies hit. Allies hit by the wave gain 25/30/40 percent attack speed for five seconds.

: Sona sends a wave of sound at the largest clump of enemies and deals magic damage to enemies hit. Allies hit by the wave gain 25/30/40 percent attack speed for five seconds. Javin IV Cataclysm : Javan leaps on a nearby enemy dealing magic damage to enemies within two Hexes and stuns them for 2/2.5/8 seconds.

: Javan leaps on a nearby enemy dealing magic damage to enemies within two Hexes and stuns them for 2/2.5/8 seconds. Lux Torrent of Light: Luc channels a barrage of light at the current target that deals magic damage over 3/3/6 seconds, reducing the target’s magic resistance by 10/10/30 every second. If the target is terminated, Lux shifts to a new target.

Empress (1)

When Bel’Veth terminates an enemy, they leave behind a Void Coral that she will consume. The first Void Coral increases her maximum health by 50 percent. Additional Void Corals heal Bel’Veth 20 percent of maximum health. When a Void Coral is consumed, Bel’Veth deals 10 percent maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom: Bel’Veth lashes out at the lowest health enemy in range ‘X’ number of times. Each lash deals physical damage one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage.

Freljord (2/3/4)

Having the Freljord trait active on the battlefield produces an ice storm that strikes the battlefield after five seconds. Enemies take a percentage of their maximum health as true damage and gain debuffs for 15 seconds. Effects increase at each breakpoint, adding to the previous effect.

Two: Five percent health and enemies are 40 percent Sunderderd (reduce armor) and Shredded (reduce magic resistance).

(reduce armor) and (reduce magic resistance). Three: 12 percent health and enemies are also 50 percent Mana Reaved (increase maximum mana until the next cast).

(increase maximum mana until the next cast). Four: 20 percent health and enemies are also stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Freljord TFT Set 9 champions

Champions with the Freljord trait are Ashe (two-cost), Lissandra (three-cost), and Sejuani (four-cost).

Ashe Volley : Ashe fires eight arrows in a cone, with each dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit and Chilling them for ‘X’ seconds. Chill —Reduces the attack speed of the target by 30 percent.

: Ashe fires eight arrows in a cone, with each dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit and Chilling them for ‘X’ seconds. —Reduces the attack speed of the target by 30 percent. Lissandra Frozen Tomb : Lissandra stuns the current target for two seconds and deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes of them. They take 10 percent more damage for the next four seconds.

: Lissandra stuns the current target for two seconds and deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes of them. They take 10 percent more damage for the next four seconds. Sejauni Fury of the North: Whenever an ally attacks a Chilled enemy, they deal bonus true damage. Sejuani gains a shield for four seconds and deals magic damage to nearby enemies and Chills them for a total of four seconds. Chill refuses the target’s attack speed by 30 percent.

Gunner (2/4/6)

When Gunner units attack, they gain bonus attack damage that increases at each breakpoint, up to eight stacks.

Two: Five percent attack damage per stack

Four: 10 percent attack damage per stack

Six: 16 percent attack damage per stack

Gunner TFT Set 9 champions

Gunner units are Tristana (one-cost), Jinx (two-cost), Jayce (three-cost), Zeri (four-cost), and Senna (five-cost).

Tristana Rapid Fire : Tristana gains attack speed for a total of four seconds. During the duration, attacks explode on impact and deal physical damage to enemies within one Hex. Four-star upgrade —Every eighth attack deals bonus physical damage and ricochets to the largest clump of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex.

: Tristana gains attack speed for a total of four seconds. During the duration, attacks explode on impact and deal physical damage to enemies within one Hex. —Every eighth attack deals bonus physical damage and ricochets to the largest clump of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex. Jinx Fishbones : Jinx fires five rockets at random enemies within two Hexes of the current target. Each rocket deals physical damage.

: Jinx fires five rockets at random enemies within two Hexes of the current target. Each rocket deals physical damage. Jayce Acceleration Blast : Grant attack speed to Jayce and adjacent allies on his left and right for three seconds. Fire a blast at the current target, which explodes on the first enemy hit, dealing physical damage to enemies near the blast.

: Grant attack speed to Jayce and adjacent allies on his left and right for three seconds. Fire a blast at the current target, which explodes on the first enemy hit, dealing physical damage to enemies near the blast. Zeri Surge : Zeri has a passive that executes enemies below ‘X’ health. Terminations reset the duration of Surge. Zeri’s active has a duration of five seconds where attacks chain lightning to 3/3/5 additional enemies, dealing physical damage.

: Zeri has a passive that executes enemies below ‘X’ health. Terminations reset the duration of Surge. Zeri’s active has a duration of five seconds where attacks chain lightning to 3/3/5 additional enemies, dealing physical damage. Senna Dawning Shadow: Senna fires a massive beam at the furthest enemy, dealing physical damage to all enemies hit. Any allies hit gain a shield for a total of four seconds.

Invoker (2/4/6)

Allies restore mana every three seconds. Mana restored for allies and Invoker units vary at each breakpoint.

Two: Five mana for all allies

Four: And an additional 10 mana for Invoker units

Six: 10 mana for all allies and 15 additional mana for Invoker champions

Invoker TFT Set 9 champions

Champions with the Invoker trait are Cassiopeia (one-cost), Galio (two-cost), Soraka (two-cost), Karma (three-cost), Lissandra (three-cost), and Shen (four-cost).

Ca ssiopeia Twin Fang : Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. Wound —Reduce healing by 50 percent.

: Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. —Reduce healing by 50 percent. Galio Shield of Duran : Reduce damage taken by 30 percent and heal over the duration of four seconds. Galio then deals magic damage to adjacent enemies.

: Reduce damage taken by 30 percent and heal over the duration of four seconds. Galio then deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Garen Judgement : Garen spins ‘X’ times every second for the next ‘X’ seconds. Each spin deals physical damage to adjacent enemies.

: Garen spins ‘X’ times every second for the next ‘X’ seconds. Each spin deals physical damage to adjacent enemies. Soraka Astral Infusion : Soraka heals the lowest health ally for ‘X’ amount. If the ally is below 50 percent health, increase the amount healed by 50 percent. The ally is infused for five seconds, calling down five Stars over the duration that deals magic damage to the closest enemy. Transform and gain maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over three seconds.

: Soraka heals the lowest health ally for ‘X’ amount. If the ally is below 50 percent health, increase the amount healed by 50 percent. The ally is infused for five seconds, calling down five Stars over the duration that deals magic damage to the closest enemy. and gain maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over three seconds. Karma Inner Flame : Karma fires a burst of energy at a target that explodes upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast launches three bursts of energy. Ionia bonus —+20 percent ability power.

: Karma fires a burst of energy at a target that explodes upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast launches three bursts of energy. —+20 percent ability power. Lissandra Frozen Tomb : Lissandra stuns the current target for two seconds and deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes of them. They take 10 percent more damage for the next four seconds.

: Lissandra stuns the current target for two seconds and deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes of them. They take 10 percent more damage for the next four seconds. Shen Ki Barrier: Gain a shield and grant a shield to the two lowest health allies for four seconds. After shielding allies, Shen’s shield refreshes with a burst, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Ionia bonus—+10 percent damage reduction.

Ionia (3/6/9)

Every four seconds, your strongest Ionia champions are enlightened to their spirit form and gain 20 mana. Each Ionia unit has a unique bonus within its ability, which doubles when in spirit form. Ionia bonuses and enlightened champions increase at each breakpoint.

Three: 100 percent Ionia bonus and one enlightened champion

Six: 200 percent Ionia bonus and two enlightened champions

Nine: 300 percent Ionia bonus and three enlightened champions

Ionia TFT Set 9 champions

Ionia champions are Irelia (one-cost), Jhin (one-cost), Sett (two-cost), Zed (two-cost), Karma (three-cost), Shen (four-cost), Yasuo (four-cost), and Ahri (five-cost).

Irelia Defiant Dance : Irelia enters a defensive stance and gains a shield that rapidly decays over three seconds. When the shield breaks, Irelia deals magic damage plus 30 percent of the damage absorbed by enemies around and in front of Irelia. Ionia bonus —Plus 25 armor and magic resistance.

: Irelia enters a defensive stance and gains a shield that rapidly decays over three seconds. When the shield breaks, Irelia deals magic damage plus 30 percent of the damage absorbed by enemies around and in front of Irelia. —Plus 25 armor and magic resistance. Jhin Curtain Call : Jhin takes aim at the target and deals physical damage to enemies in a line, with each hit enemy having damage reduced by 40 percent. Ionia bonus —+20 percent attack damage.

: Jhin takes aim at the target and deals physical damage to enemies in a line, with each hit enemy having damage reduced by 40 percent. —+20 percent attack damage. Sett Facebreaker : Sett pulls in an enemy on either side and slams them together, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.2/2.5 seconds. If only one enemy is grabbed, the damage and stun duration are increased by 50 percent. Ionia bonus —+150 maximum health.

: Sett pulls in an enemy on either side and slams them together, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.2/2.5 seconds. If only one enemy is grabbed, the damage and stun duration are increased by 50 percent. —+150 maximum health. Zed Living Shadow : Zed creates a shadow at the furthest enemy within three Hexes. Then Zed and his shadow slash adjacent enemies, dealing physical damage. Ionia bonus —+15 critical chance and critical damage.

: Zed creates a shadow at the furthest enemy within three Hexes. Then Zed and his shadow slash adjacent enemies, dealing physical damage. —+15 critical chance and critical damage. Karma Inner Flame : Karma fires a burst of energy at a target that explodes upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast launches three bursts of energy. Ionia bonus —+20 percent ability power.

: Karma fires a burst of energy at a target that explodes upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast launches three bursts of energy. —+20 percent ability power. Shen Ki Barrier : Gain a shield and grant a shield to the two lowest health allies for four seconds. After shielding allies, Shen’s shield refreshes with a burst, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. Ionia bonus —+10 percent damage reduction.

: Gain a shield and grant a shield to the two lowest health allies for four seconds. After shielding allies, Shen’s shield refreshes with a burst, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies. —+10 percent damage reduction. Yasuo Last Breath : Send a whirlwind at the furthest enemy within three Hexes, stunning all enemies hit. Then Yauso dases and slashes the original target, dealing physical damage to them and slamming them into the ground, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex.

: Send a whirlwind at the furthest enemy within three Hexes, stunning all enemies hit. Then Yauso dases and slashes the original target, dealing physical damage to them and slamming them into the ground, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex. Ahri Essence Theft: Ahri steals essence from enemies around her target, dealing magic damage and 35 percent Mana Reaving (increase maximum mana until the next cast) them. Every two casts unleash a wave that deals magic damage to all enemies hit. This deals 33 percent more damage to enemies whose essence has been stolen. Ionia Bonus—Plus-two mana per second.

Juggernaut (2/4/6)

Juggernaut champions take less damage as their health decreases. Damage reduction increases at each breakpoint.

Two: 10 to 20 percent damage reduction

Four: 20 to 34 percent damage reduction

Six: 30 to 50 percent damage reduction

Juggernaut TFT Set 9 champions

Champions with the Juggernaut trait are Sett (two-cost), Warwick (two-cost), Darius (three-cost), Garen (three-cost), Nasus (four-cost), and Aatrox (five-cost).

Sett Facebreaker : Sett pulls in an enemy on either side and slams them together, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.2/2.5 seconds. If only one enemy is grabbed, the damage and stun duration are increased by 50 percent. Ionia bonus —+150 maximum health.

: Sett pulls in an enemy on either side and slams them together, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.2/2.5 seconds. If only one enemy is grabbed, the damage and stun duration are increased by 50 percent. —+150 maximum health. W arwick Primal Howl : Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds.

: Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds. Darius Noxian Guillotine: Darius deals physical damage to the current target. If they perish, immediately cast this again with 81/85/89 percent damage.

Garen Judgement: Garen spins ‘X’ times every second for the next ‘X’ seconds. Each spin deals physical damage to adjacent enemies.

Nasus Soul Eater : Nasus steals 5/5/15 percent maximum health, 10 percent attack damage, and 5/5/15 Defense from the nearest 4/5/9 enemies for eight seconds.

: Nasus steals 5/5/15 percent maximum health, 10 percent attack damage, and 5/5/15 Defense from the nearest 4/5/9 enemies for eight seconds. Aatrox World Ender: Transform for 10 seconds, gaining Omnivamp and converting all bonus attack speed to attack damage. While transformed, Aatrox’s attacks deal physical damage.

Multicaster (2/4)

Multicaster champions cast their ability multiple times. Bonus casts have 50 percent reduced effectiveness. Extra casts increase at each breakpoint.

Two: One extra cast

Four: Two extra casts

Multicaster TFT Set 9 champions

Multicaster champions are Taliyah (two-cost), Teemo (two-cost), Vel’Koz (three-cost), and Sona (three-cost).

Taliyah Seismic Shove : Talyah has a passive for whenever an enemy is knocked up by anything, she throws a boulder at them, which deals magic damage: Taliyah’s active knocks up the current target for two seconds.

: Talyah has a passive for whenever an enemy is knocked up by anything, she throws a boulder at them, which deals magic damage: Taliyah’s active knocks up the current target for two seconds. Teemo Noxious Trap : Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. Wounded reduces healing received by 50 percent. Four-star upgrade —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex.

: Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. reduces healing received by 50 percent. —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex. Vel’Koz Plasma Fission : Vel’Koz fires a plasma bolt toward the current target that deals damage to the first enemy hit. It then splits in two, dealing 50 percent less damage whenever it passes through an enemy.

: Vel’Koz fires a plasma bolt toward the current target that deals damage to the first enemy hit. It then splits in two, dealing 50 percent less damage whenever it passes through an enemy. Sona Crecendo: Sona sends a wave of sound at the largest clump of enemies and deals magic damage to enemies hit. Allies hit by the wave gain 25/30/40 percent attack speed for five seconds.

Noxus (3/6/9)

Noxus champions gain health, ability power, and attack damage that increases at each breakpoint. The three also increase by 10 percent for each different opponent that either you have Conquered in combat or is already perished.

Three: 175 health, 15 ability power, and 15 percent attack damage

Six: 375 health, 30 ability power, and 30 percent attack damage

Nine: 550 health, 55 ability power, and 55 percent attack damage

Noxus TFT Set 9 champions

Units with the Noxus trait are Cassiopeia (one-cost), Samira (one-cost), Kled (two-cost), Swain (two-cost), Darius (three-cost), Katarina (three-cost), and Sion (five-cost).

Cassiopeia Twin Fang : Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. Wound —Reduce healing by 50 percent.

: Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. —Reduce healing by 50 percent. Samira Flair : Shoot at the current target and deal magic damage to the first enemy hit. Reduce. This also reduces their armor.

: Shoot at the current target and deal magic damage to the first enemy hit. Reduce. This also reduces their armor. Kled Skaaaaaaar : Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. Four-star upgrade —Execute enemies under 20 percent health.

: Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. —Execute enemies under 20 percent health. Swain Demonflare : Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second.

: Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second. Darius Noxian Guillotine : Darius deals physical damage to the current target. If they perish, immediately cast this again with 81/85/89 percent damage.

: Darius deals physical damage to the current target. If they perish, immediately cast this again with 81/85/89 percent damage. Katarina Voracity : Katarina throws three daggers that land next to enemies with two Hexes. Then teleport to each to deal magic damage to adjacent enemies and Wound them for six seconds. Wound —Reduce healing received by 50 percent.

: Katarina throws three daggers that land next to enemies with two Hexes. Then teleport to each to deal magic damage to adjacent enemies and Wound them for six seconds. —Reduce healing received by 50 percent. Sion Glory in Death: Upon death, Sion reanimates with 100 percent health, decaying at 7/5/0 percent maximum health per second. Sion can no longer use his ability but is immune to crowd control and gains attack speed. Ability—Charge towards the most enemies, dealing damage to enemies on the way and stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds.

Piltover (3/6)

Gain a T-Hex. Every time you as the player lose a combat round, the T-Hex gains Charges. Winning a combat round converts the Charges to Power for the T-Hex. You may also opt to sell the T-Hex if it has any Power, resetting the T-Rex and converting its Power to loot.

Three: Gain the T-Hex

Six: Each loss counts as two losses instead. Winning grants bonus loot

Piltover TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Orianna (one-cost), Vi (two-cost), Ekko (three-cost), Jayce (three-cost), and Heimerdinger (five-cost).

Orianna Command Protect: Grant the lowest health ally a shield for four seconds. When the shield expires, it deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. Chill —Reduce attack speed by 50 percent.

Grant the lowest health ally a shield for four seconds. When the shield expires, it deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. —Reduce attack speed by 50 percent. Vi Blast Shield : Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Sunder them for four seconds. Sunder reduces a target’s armor by 40 percent.

: Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Sunder them for four seconds. reduces a target’s armor by 40 percent. Ekko Phase Dive : Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target.

: Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target. Jayce Acceleration Blast : Grant attack speed to Jayce and adjacent allies on his left and right for three seconds. Fire a blast at the current target, which explodes on the first enemy hit, dealing physical damage to enemies near the blast.

: Grant attack speed to Jayce and adjacent allies on his left and right for three seconds. Fire a blast at the current target, which explodes on the first enemy hit, dealing physical damage to enemies near the blast. Heimerdinger CH-3X Lightning Grenade: Heimerdinger hurls a grenade toward the largest group of enemies dealing magic damage to enemies in a large area and stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds. Four-star upgrade—Yes it works!

Redeemer (1)

Whenever an ally gains a shield, grant them seven percent stacking attack speed for the remainder of combat.

Senna Dawning Shadow: Senna fires a massive beam at the furthest enemy, dealing physical damage to all enemies hit. Any allies hit gain a shield for a total of four seconds.

Rogue (2/4)

Rogue champions gain effects at breakpoints.

Two: The first time Rogue champions fall below 50 percent health they briefly become untargetable and dash toward an enemy within four Hexes, preferring backline units.

Four: Additionally, attacking an enemy for the first time causes that enemy to bleed, dealing 50 percent of their maximum health as magic damage over the course of five seconds.

Rogue TFT Set 9 champions

Rogue units are Viego (one-cost), Ekko (three-cost), and Katarina (three-cost).

V iego Blade of the Ruined King: Viego deals magic damage to the current target. For the remainder of combat, Viego’s attacks deal bonus stacking magic damage.

Viego deals magic damage to the current target. For the remainder of combat, Viego’s attacks deal bonus stacking magic damage. E kko Phase Dive: Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target.

Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target. Katarina Voracity: Katarina throws three daggers that land next to enemies with two Hexes. Then teleport to each to deal magic damage to adjacent enemies and Wound them for six seconds. Wound—Reduce healing received by 50 percent.

Shadow Isles (2/4/6)

After dealing or receiving damage eight times, Shadow Isles units gain a shield for eight seconds and become Spectral for the remainder of combat. Spectral units hain mana every second. Shield percentage and mana increase at each breakpoint.

Two: 40 percent shield and 10 mana

Four: 70 percent shield and 15 mana

Six: 100 percent shield and 20 mana

Shadow Isles TFT Set 9 champions

Units are Maokai (one-cost), Viego (one-cost), Kalista (three-cost), Gwen (four-cost), and Senna (five-cost).

Maokai Sap Magic : Maokai has a passive that gains Maokai five mana whenever an enemy uses their ability. The active has Maoki heal on the next attack.

: Maokai has a passive that gains Maokai five mana whenever an enemy uses their ability. The active has Maoki heal on the next attack. Viego Blade of the Ruined King : Viego deals magic damage to the current target. For the remainder of combat, Viego’s attacks deal bonus stacking magic damage.

: Viego deals magic damage to the current target. For the remainder of combat, Viego’s attacks deal bonus stacking magic damage. Kalista Pierce and Rend : Kalista has a passive that has her attacks impale a spear at the target which deals true damage when removed. Kalista rips the spears out if would terminate the target. Kalista’s active attacks impale five spears at the current target.

: Kalista has a passive that has her attacks impale a spear at the target which deals true damage when removed. Kalista rips the spears out if would terminate the target. Kalista’s active attacks impale five spears at the current target. Gwen Snip Snip : Gwen dashes around the current target and snips three times in a cone, each dealing magic damage to enemies hit. Every three casts, Gwen gains 150/150/300 armor and magic resistance for 2/2.5/4 seconds.

: Gwen dashes around the current target and snips three times in a cone, each dealing magic damage to enemies hit. Every three casts, Gwen gains 150/150/300 armor and magic resistance for 2/2.5/4 seconds. Senna Dawning Shadow: Senna fires a massive beam at the furthest enemy, dealing physical damage to all enemies hit. Any allies hit gain a shield for a total of four seconds.

Shurima (3/5/7/9)

Every four seconds, Shurima units heal seven percent maximum health. After eight seconds, select Shurima champions ascend and gain 20 percent maximum health and 50 percent attack speed.

Three: The strongest Shurmina unit ascends

Five: All Shurima units ascend

Seven: Also ascend at the start of combat

Nine: +50 percent ascension bonus

Shurima TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Cassiopeia (one-cost), Renekton (one-cost), Taliyah (two-cost), Akshan (three-cost), Azir (four-cost), Nasus (four-cost), and K’Sante (five-cost).

Cassiopeia Twin Fang : Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. Wound —Reduce healing by 50 percent.

: Cassiopeia deals magic damage to the current target and Wounds them for five seconds. If they are already Wounded, Cassiopeia deals bonus magic damage. —Reduce healing by 50 percent. Renekton Cull the Meak : Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal for the first enemy hit and another for each additional hit.

: Deal magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal for the first enemy hit and another for each additional hit. Taliyah Seismic Shove : Talyah has a passive for whenever an enemy is knocked up by anything, she throws a boulder at them, which deals magic damage: Taliyah’s active knocks up the current target for two seconds.

: Talyah has a passive for whenever an enemy is knocked up by anything, she throws a boulder at them, which deals magic damage: Taliyah’s active knocks up the current target for two seconds. Akshan Comeuppance : Akshan locks onto the farthest enemy and unleashes a hail of six shots toward them. Each deals physical damage to the first enemy hit.

: Akshan locks onto the farthest enemy and unleashes a hail of six shots toward them. Each deals physical damage to the first enemy hit. Azir Arise : Azir has a passive that after every third attack, a sand soldier deals magic damage to their target. Azir’s active summons a sand soldier to attack your target. If Azir has three soldiers, they all immediately deal magic damage instead.

: Azir has a passive that after every third attack, a sand soldier deals magic damage to their target. Azir’s active summons a sand soldier to attack your target. If Azir has three soldiers, they all immediately deal magic damage instead. Nasus Soul Eater : Nasus steals 5/5/15 percent maximum health, 10 percent attack damage, and 5/5/15 Defense from the nearest 4/5/9 enemies for eight seconds.

: Nasus steals 5/5/15 percent maximum health, 10 percent attack damage, and 5/5/15 Defense from the nearest 4/5/9 enemies for eight seconds. K’Sante All Out Strike : K’Sante slams the ground, knocking the current target into the air, and then smashes them towards the edge of the battlefield, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.5/10 seconds. All enemies that collide with the target while they are being knocked back or who are adjacent to where the target lands.are briefly stunned and dealt magic damage If the target can’t be pushed any further, they are knocked off the battlefield. If the target is still alive, K’Sante will chase after them.

: K’Sante slams the ground, knocking the current target into the air, and then smashes them towards the edge of the battlefield, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.5/10 seconds. All enemies that collide with the target while they are being knocked back or who are adjacent to where the target lands.are briefly stunned and dealt magic damage

Slayer (2/3/4/5/6)

Slayer champions gain 15 percent Omnivamp. Additionally. Slayer units deal bonus damage, doubled against units below 60 percent health. Bonus damage increases at each breakpoint.

Two: Plus-five percent bonus damage

Three: +10 percent bonus damage

Four: +25 percent bonus damage

Five: +35 percent bonus damage

Six: +50 percent bonus damage

Slayer TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Kayle (one-cost), Kled (two-cost), Zed (two-cost), Gwen (four-cost), and Aatrox (five-cost).

Kayle Divine Ascent : Kayle has a passive that gains new effects as your Tactician levels up. Shredded targets have their magic resistance reduced by 50 percent. Level one: Attacks deal bonus magic damage Level six: Every third attack launches a wave that deals magic damage and Shreds enemies for four seconds. Level nine: Every attack launches a wave and they travel farther.

: Kayle has a passive that gains new effects as your Tactician levels up. targets have their magic resistance reduced by 50 percent. Kled Skaaaaaaar : Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. Four-star upgrade —Execute enemies under 20 percent health.

: Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. —Execute enemies under 20 percent health. Zed Living Shadow : Zed creates a shadow at the furthest enemy within three Hexes. Then Zed and his shadow slash adjacent enemies, dealing physical damage. Ionia bonus —+15 critical chance and critical damage.

: Zed creates a shadow at the furthest enemy within three Hexes. Then Zed and his shadow slash adjacent enemies, dealing physical damage. —+15 critical chance and critical damage. G wen Snip Snip : Gwen dashes around the current target and snips three times in a cone, each dealing magic damage to enemies hit. Every three casts, Gwen gains 150/150/300 armor and magic resistance for 2/2.5/4 seconds.

: Gwen dashes around the current target and snips three times in a cone, each dealing magic damage to enemies hit. Every three casts, Gwen gains 150/150/300 armor and magic resistance for 2/2.5/4 seconds. Aatrox World Ender: Transform for 10 seconds, gaining Omnivamp and converting all bonus attack speed to attack damage. While transformed, Aatrox’s attacks deal physical damage.

Sorcerer (2/4/6/8)

When Sorcerer units help terminate an enemy, they trigger an arcane shock that deals a percent of the enemy’s maximum health to other enemies. Sorcerer champions also gain bonus ability power.

Two: 25 ability power, shock one enemy for 10 percent health

Four: 45 ability power, shock one enemy for 15 percent health

Six: 75 ability power, shock two enemies for 15 percent health

Eight: 111 ability power, shock two enemies for 20 percent health

Sorcerer TFT Set 9 champions

Units are Orianna (one-cost), Malzahar (one-cost), Swain (two-cost), Taric (three-cost), Vel’Koz (three-cost), Lux (four-cost), and Ahri (five-cost).

Orianna Command Protect: Grant the lowest health ally a shield for four seconds. When the shield expires, it deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. Chill —Reduce attack speed by 50 percent.

Grant the lowest health ally a shield for four seconds. When the shield expires, it deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. —Reduce attack speed by 50 percent. Malzahar Call of the Void: Malzahar opens two portals near the current target and destroys 34 percent of shields and deals magic damage to all enemies caught between the portals.

Malzahar opens two portals near the current target and destroys 34 percent of shields and deals magic damage to all enemies caught between the portals. Swain Demonflare : Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second.

: Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second. Taric Radiance : Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies.

: Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies. Vel’Koz Plasma Fission : Vel’Koz fires a plasma bolt toward the current target that deals damage to the first enemy hit. It then splits in two, dealing 50 percent less damage whenever it passes through an enemy.

: Vel’Koz fires a plasma bolt toward the current target that deals damage to the first enemy hit. It then splits in two, dealing 50 percent less damage whenever it passes through an enemy. Lux Torrent of Light : Luc channels a barrage of light at the current target that deals magic damage over 3/3/6 seconds, reducing the target’s magic resistance by 10/10/30 every second. If the target is terminated, Lux shifts to a new target.

: Luc channels a barrage of light at the current target that deals magic damage over 3/3/6 seconds, reducing the target’s magic resistance by 10/10/30 every second. If the target is terminated, Lux shifts to a new target. Ahri Essence Theft: Ahri steals essence from enemies around her target, dealing magic damage and 35 percent Mana Reaving (increase maximum mana until the next cast) them. Every two casts unleash a wave that deals magic damage to all enemies hit. This deals 33 percent more damage to enemies whose essence has been stolen. Ionia Bonus—Plus-two mana per second.

Strategist (2/3/4/5)

At the start of combat, allies in the front two rows gain a shield for eight seconds. Allies in the back two rows gain ability power. Shields and ability power increase at each breakpoint.

Two: 200 shield and 20 ability power

Three: 350 shield and 30 ability power

Four: 400 shield and 40 ability power

Five: 550 shield and 55 ability power

Strategist TFT Set 9 Champions

Champions are Teemo (two-cost), Swain (two-cost), and Javin IV (four-cost).

Teemo Noxious Trap : Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. Wounded reduces healing received by 50 percent. Four-star upgrade —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex.

: Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. reduces healing received by 50 percent. —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex. S wain Demonflare : Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second.

: Swain transforms and gains maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, he deals magic damage to enemies within two Hexes every second. Javin IV Cataclysm: Javan leaps on a nearby enemy dealing magic damage to enemies within two Hexes and stuns them for 2/2.5/8 seconds.

Targon (2/3/4)

Your healing and shielding are increased at each breakpoint.

Two: 18 percent increased healing and shielding

Three: 25 percent increased healing and shielding

Four: 34 percent increased healing and shielding

Targon TFT Set 9 champions

Targon units are Soraka (two-cost), Taric (three-cost), and Aphelios (four-cost).

Soraka Astral Infusion : Soraka heals the lowest health ally for ‘X’ amount. If the ally is below 50 percent health, increase the amount healed by 50 percent. The ally is infused for five seconds, calling down five Stars over the duration that deals magic damage to the closest enemy. Transform and gain maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over three seconds.

: Soraka heals the lowest health ally for ‘X’ amount. If the ally is below 50 percent health, increase the amount healed by 50 percent. The ally is infused for five seconds, calling down five Stars over the duration that deals magic damage to the closest enemy. and gain maximum health for eight seconds. While transformed, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over three seconds. Taric Radiance : Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies.

: Gain a shield for six seconds. It absorbs damage received by adjacent allies. Aphelios Moonlight Vigil: Aphelios fires a moon blast at the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within two Hexes. Equip Four Chakram—Plus-one more for each enemy hit by the moon blast. Aphelios attacks deal bonus physical damage for each Chakram equipped for a total of seven seconds. Damage dealt by Chakrams heal Aphelios.

Techogenius (1)

Gain a placable Apex Turret with three upgrade slots. Upgrades to the Turret will show up in your shop for six gold. You may only have one Apex Turret.

Heimerdinger CH-3X Lightning Grenade: Heimerdinger hurls a grenade toward the largest group of enemies dealing magic damage to enemies in a large area and stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds. Four-star upgrade—Yes it works!

Void (3/6/8)

Gain a placeable Void egg. At the start of combat, it hatches into an unspeakable horror and knocks up adjacent enemies. Each Void star level increases the horror’s health and ability power by 25 percent.

Three: Void REmora

Six: Rift Herald

Eight: Baron Nashor

Void TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Cho’Gath (one-cost), Malzahar (one-cost), Kassadin (two-cost), Rek’Sai (three-cost), Vel’Koz (three-cost), Kai’Sa (four-cost), and Bel’Veth (five-cost).

Cho’Gath Feast : Deal magic damage to the lowest adjacent health enemy. If this eliminates them, devour them and permanently gain 45/50/60 maximum health. There is bonus health.

: Deal magic damage to the lowest adjacent health enemy. If this eliminates them, devour them and permanently gain 45/50/60 maximum health. There is bonus health. Malzahar Call of the Void : Malzahar opens two portals near the current target and destroys 34 percent of shields and deals magic damage to all enemies caught between the portals.

: Malzahar opens two portals near the current target and destroys 34 percent of shields and deals magic damage to all enemies caught between the portals. Kassadin Force Pulse : Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing magic damage to enemies in a cone and Disarm them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Units disarmed can’t move or attack but can cast spells.

: Gain a shield for four seconds, dealing magic damage to enemies in a cone and Disarm them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Units disarmed can’t move or attack but can cast spells. Rek’Sai Furious Bite : Deal physical damage to the current target. If they are below 60 percent health, this damage is converted to true damage and increases. If this eliminates the targe, Rek’Sai rips through them one Hex and heals.

: Deal physical damage to the current target. If they are below 60 percent health, this damage is converted to true damage and increases. If this eliminates the targe, Rek’Sai rips through them one Hex and heals. Kai’Sa Icathian Rain : Dash away from all enemies and then fire 15/15/25 missiles split across the four nearest enemies. Each misle deals magic damage.

: Dash away from all enemies and then fire 15/15/25 missiles split across the four nearest enemies. Each misle deals magic damage. Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom: Bel’Veth lashes out at the lowest health enemy in range ‘X’ number of times. Each lash deals physical damage one percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage.

Wanderer (1)

Ryze (five-cost) spells change depending on the region portal players voted for at the start of the game.

Bandle City : Ryze creates a portal to Bandle City underneath a random unit on your bench, granting a shield. After a brief delay, they arrive on the battlefield with bonus mana and are smaller.

: Ryze creates a portal to Bandle City underneath a random unit on your bench, granting a shield. After a brief delay, they arrive on the battlefield with bonus mana and are smaller. Demacia : Ryze creates a portal to Demacia underneath a cluster of injured allies, granting a shield. If an ally leaves the safety of the portal, they are healed.

: Ryze creates a portal to Demacia underneath a cluster of injured allies, granting a shield. If an ally leaves the safety of the portal, they are healed. Freljord: Ryze creates a portal to Freljord underneath a random group of enemies. The freezing winds deal magic damage to enemies within two Hexes over the duration and apply Permafroms (attack slow speed).

Ryze creates a portal to Freljord underneath a random group of enemies. The freezing winds deal magic damage to enemies within two Hexes over the duration and apply Permafroms (attack slow speed). Ionia : Ryze creates a portal to Ionia, summoning forth a spirit tree that affects the closes units. Allies are invigorated, gaining bonus attack speed, buffs, and healing over the duration. Enemies are pacified, causing them to dance for ‘X’ seconds.

: Ryze creates a portal to Ionia, summoning forth a spirit tree that affects the closes units. Allies are invigorated, gaining bonus attack speed, buffs, and healing over the duration. Enemies are pacified, causing them to dance for ‘X’ seconds. Noxus : Ryze creates a portal to Noxus’ armory that spews out a torrent of weapons and armor, granting completed items to random allies with open slots and throwing axes toward enemies that deal magic damage. If an ally receives an item while all slots are full, they gain a stacking damage amplification that increases for the remainder of combat.

: Ryze creates a portal to Noxus’ armory that spews out a torrent of weapons and armor, granting completed items to random allies with open slots and throwing axes toward enemies that deal magic damage. If an ally receives an item while all slots are full, they gain a stacking damage amplification that increases for the remainder of combat. Piltover : Ryze creates a portal to Piltover that launches out an enforcer grenade toward his target dealing magic damage to enemies within two Hexes and creating a containment area for ‘X’ seconds. Enemies are unable to leave the area and a percent of shared damage is dealt to all enemies within.

: Ryze creates a portal to Piltover that launches out an enforcer grenade toward his target dealing magic damage to enemies within two Hexes and creating a containment area for ‘X’ seconds. Enemies are unable to leave the area and a percent of shared damage is dealt to all enemies within. Shadow Isles : Ryze creates a portal to the Shadow Isles, reclaiming lost souls. They return to the battlefield with a modified version of their maximum health. If no allies have perished yet, the portal remains open, waiting on an ally to get terminated. Ryze can’t resurrect himself.

: Ryze creates a portal to the Shadow Isles, reclaiming lost souls. They return to the battlefield with a modified version of their maximum health. If no allies have perished yet, the portal remains open, waiting on an ally to get terminated. Ryze can’t resurrect himself. Shurima : Ryze creates a portal to Shurima, summoning a gigantic sand tornado that travels across the battlefield, dealing magic damage to enemies hit and knocking them up briefly. The tornado has a chance to unearth buried treasures and gold as it travels.

: Ryze creates a portal to Shurima, summoning a gigantic sand tornado that travels across the battlefield, dealing magic damage to enemies hit and knocking them up briefly. The tornado has a chance to unearth buried treasures and gold as it travels. Targon : Ryze creates a portal to Targon that beckons his target. After a few seconds, they descend from the heavens as a meteor toward the largest cluster of enemies, dealing a percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage and knocking up enemies in the epicenter.

: Ryze creates a portal to Targon that beckons his target. After a few seconds, they descend from the heavens as a meteor toward the largest cluster of enemies, dealing a percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage and knocking up enemies in the epicenter. Zaun : Ryze opens a portal to Zaun causing hired guns to fire a torrent of munitions at a nearby enemy that deals magic damage. The more gold you have the more powerful the portals become. Wound gold: Portals fire a bolt that applies 50 percent Wound Shred gold: Portals throw an axe, applying 40 percent Shred and Sunder Splash gold: Portals fire a rocket that deals half damage to a one-Hex radius Additional Portal start gold: Summon an additional portal and one more for every gold per portal

: Ryze opens a portal to Zaun causing hired guns to fire a torrent of munitions at a nearby enemy that deals magic damage. The more gold you have the more powerful the portals become.

Yordle (3/5)

Allies gain 10 percent attack speed per star level. Yordles can become a four-star, gaining a wacky spell upgrade.

Three: If you have three-star champions, your strongest three-star Yordle champion becomes a four-star

Five: Two three-star Yordles champions can become four-star

Yordle TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Poppy (one-cost), Tristana (one-cost), Teemo (two-cost), Kled (two-cost), and Heimerdinger (five-cost).

Poppy Steadfast Hammer : Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. Four-star upgrade —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

: Gain a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to the current target. —Knock the target into the largest clump of enemies, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as magic damage to the target and 25 percent of that amount to the clump. Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds. Tristana Rapid Fire : Tristana gains attack speed for a total of four seconds. During the duration, attacks explode on impact and deal physical damage to enemies within one Hex. Four-star upgrade —Every eighth attack deals bonus physical damage and ricochets to the largest clump of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex.

: Tristana gains attack speed for a total of four seconds. During the duration, attacks explode on impact and deal physical damage to enemies within one Hex. —Every eighth attack deals bonus physical damage and ricochets to the largest clump of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within one Hex. Kled Skaaaaaaar: Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. Four-star upgrade —Execute enemies under 20 percent health.

Kled passive has him start combat with a shield. When it breaks, Kled dismounts and gains stacking attack speed for the rest of combat. The active has Kled remound and gain a shield. —Execute enemies under 20 percent health. Teemo Noxious Trap : Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. Wounded reduces healing received by 50 percent. Four-star upgrade —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex.

: Teemo hurls an explosive mushroom at the current target. When it detonates, enemies within one Hex are Wounded and take magic damage over the course of three seconds. reduces healing received by 50 percent. —Increase the explosion radius by one Hex. Heimerdinger CH-3X Lightning Grenade: Heimerdinger hurls a grenade toward the largest group of enemies dealing magic damage to enemies in a large area and stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds. Four-star upgrade—Yes it works!

Zaun (2/4/6)

Zaun champions create random chem-mods that only they can use. Champions can be modded once and mods can only be removed by selling the champion.

Two: Gain one chem-mod

Four: Gain two chem-mods

Six: Gain three chem-mods

Zaun TFT Set 9 champions

Champions are Jinx (two-cost), Warwick (two-cost), Ekko (three-cost), Urgot (four-cost), and Zeri (four-cost).

Jinx Fishbones : Jinx fires five rockets at random enemies within two Hexes of the current target. Each rocket deals physical damage.

: Jinx fires five rockets at random enemies within two Hexes of the current target. Each rocket deals physical damage. Warwick Primal Howl : Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds.

: Warwick has a passive that restores health during attacks. Attacks for the next 2.5 seconds increase passive healing by 50 percent. Adjacent enemies are then stunned for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds. Ekko Phase Dive : Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target.

: Ekko heals 34 percent of damage taken in the last four seconds and deals magic damage to the current target. Urgot Disdain : Urgot has a passive that whenever an enemy enters attack range, fires a blast from the leg facing that direction, dealing physical damage to them. Each of Urgot’s six legs has a 4/4/1 second cooldown. The active gains a shield for five seconds and has Urgot dash behind the current target. Then all leg cooldowns are reset.

: Urgot has a passive that whenever an enemy enters attack range, fires a blast from the leg facing that direction, dealing physical damage to them. Each of Urgot’s six legs has a 4/4/1 second cooldown. The active gains a shield for five seconds and has Urgot dash behind the current target. Then all leg cooldowns are reset. Zeri Surge: Zeri has a passive that executes enemies below ‘X’ health. Terminations reset the duration of Surge. Zeri’s active has a duration of five seconds where attacks chain lightning to 3/3/5 additional enemies, dealing physical damage.

About the author