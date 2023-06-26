How Piltover trait works in TFT Set 9 Runeterra Reforged

Riot Games has at least one economy trait in every Teamfight Tactics set, with Piltover and the T-Hex taking over Set Nine Runeterra Reforged.

Econ traits have become an evergreen sub-mechanic within TFT, with Set Nine showcasing a unique economy trait that includes a summoned T-Hex. Following the official launch of Runeterra Reforged, multiple balance changes were applied to the Piltover trait. Players were leaning into the power of the summoned T-Hex rather than using the TFT trait to improve their economy. All known changes for Patch 13.13 have been added through the Patch Rundown. Updates will take place when new Piltover trait tables drop.

The TFT Set 9 Piltover trait, explained

Heimerdinger and T-Hex | Image via Riot Games Legends of Runeterra

There are five TFT Set Nine champions who have the Piltover trait: Orianna (one-cost), Vi (two-cost), Ekko (three-cost), Jayce (three-cost), and Heimerdinger (five-cost). The breakpoints for the trait are three and six.

Upon putting three Piltover units on the board, a T-Hex is summoned. Each time the player loses a combat round, the T-Hex gains Energy charges. Winning a round converts Energy charges into power.

T-Hex health per power is 65

T-Hex armor and magic resistance per power is 15

Capped T-Hex power-up level is 105

At the breakpoint of six, winning a combat round grants bonus loot after each round. Augments that can help activate the breakpoint of three within the Piltover TFT Set Nine trait are Piltover Heart, Piltover Soul, and Shimmering Inventors.

Piltover trait TFT Set 9 loss loot table

Players can sell the T-Hex at any time to gain loot drops. Only one of the various options at a loss cashout will take place. The probability of each drop at a loss cashout is indicated in parentheses next to the loot option. Cashouts are completed by selling the T-Hex, and the T-Hex is reset if the Piltover trait is still active.

Loot options may change following the release of TFT Set Nine through Patch 13.13.

Zero loss (one to two Energy) : One gold.

: One gold. One loss (three to five Energy) : Two gold (0.5) or one two-cost unit (0.5).

: Two gold (0.5) or one two-cost unit (0.5). Two losses (six to eight Energy) : Five gold (0.5), or one three-cost unit and two gold (0.25), or two two-cost units and one gold (0.25).

: Five gold (0.5), or one three-cost unit and two gold (0.25), or two two-cost units and one gold (0.25). Three losses (nine to 12 Energy) : 10 gold (0.25), or an item Component (0.5), or two three-cost units and two gold (0.25).

: 10 gold (0.25), or an item Component (0.5), or two three-cost units and two gold (0.25). Four losses (13 to 17 Energy) : 15 gold (0.5), or an item Component and five gold (0.4), or a Thieves Gloves and two gold (0.3), or three three-cost units and two gold (0.3).

: 15 gold (0.5), or an item Component and five gold (0.4), or a Thieves Gloves and two gold (0.3), or three three-cost units and two gold (0.3). Five losses (18 to 23 Energy) : 22 gold (0.5), or two item Components and three gold (0.4), or a Tome of Traits (0.3), or a Thieves Gloves and eight gold (0.3).

: 22 gold (0.5), or two item Components and three gold (0.4), or a Tome of Traits (0.3), or a Thieves Gloves and eight gold (0.3). Six losses (24 to 29 Energy) : 30 gold (0.5), or three item Components and three gold (0.25), or an Ornn Anvil and nine gold (0.25), or a completed item Anvil and 12 gold (0.3), or an Ornn Thieves Gloves and five gold (0.2).

: 30 gold (0.5), or three item Components and three gold (0.25), or an Ornn Anvil and nine gold (0.25), or a completed item Anvil and 12 gold (0.3), or an Ornn Thieves Gloves and five gold (0.2). Seven losses (30 to 36 Energy) : 42 gold (0.5), or two completed Anvil and six gold (0.3), or a Tome of Traits and 18 gold (0.25), or a Champion Duplicator and 24 gold (0.2), or a Radiant item plus two Reforgers, and eight gold (0.15), or five Components (0.2).

: 42 gold (0.5), or two completed Anvil and six gold (0.3), or a Tome of Traits and 18 gold (0.25), or a Champion Duplicator and 24 gold (0.2), or a Radiant item plus two Reforgers, and eight gold (0.15), or five Components (0.2). Eight losses (37 to 44 Energy) : 55 gold (0.5), or two Ornn Anvils and 15 gold (0.3), or a Tactician Crown and 20 gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus two Reforgers, and 20 gold (0.25), or one random champion from each tier and 25 gold (0.2).

: 55 gold (0.5), or two Ornn Anvils and 15 gold (0.3), or a Tactician Crown and 20 gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus two Reforgers, and 20 gold (0.25), or one random champion from each tier and 25 gold (0.2). Nine losses (45 to 51 Energy) : 70 gold (0.5), or three Thieves Gloves and a Radiant item (0.2), or two Spatulas and five item Components (0.15), or four completed Anvils and four gold (0.2), or a Tactician Crown plus four four-cost units and four gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus Ornn Anvil plus completed Anvil plus Reforger, and five gold (0.2).

: 70 gold (0.5), or three Thieves Gloves and a Radiant item (0.2), or two Spatulas and five item Components (0.15), or four completed Anvils and four gold (0.2), or a Tactician Crown plus four four-cost units and four gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus Ornn Anvil plus completed Anvil plus Reforger, and five gold (0.2). 10 losses (52 to 59 Energy) : Eight item Components and 20 gold (0.3), or two Radiant items plus two Reforgers plus two Removers and 25 gold (0.2), or a Tactician Crown plus Ornn Anvil plus completed Anvil and 20 gold (0.2), or a Radiant Thieves Gloves plus a Tactician Crown and three five-cost units (0.2), or a Champion Duplicator and 75 gold (0.25).

: Eight item Components and 20 gold (0.3), or two Radiant items plus two Reforgers plus two Removers and 25 gold (0.2), or a Tactician Crown plus Ornn Anvil plus completed Anvil and 20 gold (0.2), or a Radiant Thieves Gloves plus a Tactician Crown and three five-cost units (0.2), or a Champion Duplicator and 75 gold (0.25). 11 losses (60 to 74 Energy) : A Tactician Crown and 80 gold (0.3), or two Ornn Anvils plus a Radiant item plus a Reforger, and 50 gold (0.25), or three Radiant Thieves Gloves and 20 gold (0.2), or six individual item Components plus a Tactician Crown and 30 gold (0.25).

: A Tactician Crown and 80 gold (0.3), or two Ornn Anvils plus a Radiant item plus a Reforger, and 50 gold (0.25), or three Radiant Thieves Gloves and 20 gold (0.2), or six individual item Components plus a Tactician Crown and 30 gold (0.25). 12 losses (75 to 89 Energy) : One of every double item (0.1), or three Spatulas and 100 gold (0.2), or three Radiant items and 50 gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus Tactician Crown plus Ornn Anvil plus Remover plus Reforger and 60 gold (0.25), or convert all regular items to Radiant ones and dynamic gold (0.2).

: One of every double item (0.1), or three Spatulas and 100 gold (0.2), or three Radiant items and 50 gold (0.25), or a Radiant item plus Tactician Crown plus Ornn Anvil plus Remover plus Reforger and 60 gold (0.25), or convert all regular items to Radiant ones and dynamic gold (0.2). 13 losses (90 to 104 Energy) : Two Tactician Crowns plus two Champion Duplicators plus two Radiant items plus Reforger and 30 gold (0.3), or two Radiant items plus two Reforgers plus one Tactician Crown and 90 gold (0.2), or six completed Anvils plus one Tactician Crown and 50 gold (0.2), or convert all regular items to Radiant ones and dynamic gold (0.1).

: Two Tactician Crowns plus two Champion Duplicators plus two Radiant items plus Reforger and 30 gold (0.3), or two Radiant items plus two Reforgers plus one Tactician Crown and 90 gold (0.2), or six completed Anvils plus one Tactician Crown and 50 gold (0.2), or convert all regular items to Radiant ones and dynamic gold (0.1). 14 losses (105-plus Energy): Three Tactician Crowns plus three Radiant items plus two Removers plus one Reforger and 30 gold (0.35), or 200 gold and two Champion Duplicators (0.3), or two Ornn Anvils plus two Tactician Crowns plus two Radiant items plus two Removers plus a Tome of Traits and 50 gold (0.3), or a three-star five-cost champion (0.05), or four Tactician Crowns plus four two-star five-cost units and four Thieves Gloves (0.05).

Bonus loot at the breakpoint of six within the TFT Set Nine Piltover trait can be earned with a combat win. Here are the possible loot options with each win.

Three gold : 30 percent

: 30 percent Two gold : 10 percent

: 10 percent One gold : 10 percent

: 10 percent Three-cost unit : 20 percent

: 20 percent One-cost and two-cost units : 10 percent

: 10 percent Two two-cost units : Seven percent

: Seven percent A Spatula : Four percent

: Four percent One item Component : Eight percent

: Eight percent Three Removers: One percent

All loot drops and stats for the Piltover trait will get updated following the release of TFT Set Nine patch notes, if any balance changes were applied.

