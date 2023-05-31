How TFT Set 9/9.5 Region Portals work

Riot Games has created a new main Teamfight Tactics mechanic for Set Nine Runeterra Reforged, opening Portals to regions full of loot, items, ability boosts, and more.

A total of 11 Runeterra regions are featured in TFT Set Nine, containing two to four regional Augments. A majority of the regions feature a form of advantage during the early game, while others boost players during the early and mid-game Stages. Region Portals are the main mechanic of TFT Set 9, dropping in conjunction with Evergreen and Legend Augments.

TFT Set 9 Region Portals explained

At the start of each TFT game, players will choose one of three Portals offered on the Carousel. All votes from players are treated equally. But there’s a catch. The game chooses a random Portal, as long as that region received at least one vote from the eight players.

Here are the 11 regions and the regional Augments offered to players in TFT Set Nine.

Bandle City

Scuttle Puddle : Every PvE round is replaced by scuttle crabs that give extra loot

: Every PvE round is replaced by scuttle crabs that give extra loot Yuumi’s Zoom Zone : Player combat rounds last 20 seconds instead of 30 before overtime starts

: Player combat rounds last 20 seconds instead of 30 before overtime starts Bandle Cafeteria : Gain a Spatula on 2-1. At shopping start, units equipped with a Spatula, emblem, or Tactician’s Crown feed a Poro Snax to their closest ally, granting them seven permanent health. Units will feed one Snax per item they have equipped.

: Gain a Spatula on 2-1. At shopping start, units equipped with a Spatula, emblem, or Tactician’s Crown feed a Poro Snax to their closest ally, granting them seven permanent health. Units will feed one Snax per item they have equipped. Yordle Pordles: On the first and fifth round of each Stage, get a free high-tier unit. The unit’s tier increases with game time.

Demacia

House Lightshield : Gain a powerful Crown of Demacia on 2-1. If the wearer dies, you instantly lose the fight.

: Gain a powerful Crown of Demacia on 2-1. If the wearer dies, you instantly lose the fight. Petricite Forest: All units are 15 percent larger and have 150 bonus health.

Freljord

Hearth-Home: On 4-5, gain a consumable Masterwork Upgrade that lets you upgrade one equipped item into its radiant version.

On 4-5, gain a consumable Masterwork Upgrade that lets you upgrade one equipped item into its radiant version. Ornn’s Forge: Randomly on either 2-5 or 3-5, gain an Ornn Anvil.

Ionia

The Dreaming Pool: At the start of each stage, gain a champ that slots into your team.

At the start of each stage, gain a champ that slots into your team. God-Willow’s Grove : A spot on your bench becomes the grove. The unit in it contributes their traits as though they were in your army.

: A spot on your bench becomes the grove. The unit in it contributes their traits as though they were in your army. Placidium Library: Gain a consumable on 3-5 that when you place it on a unit opens an Armory with an Emblem of each of their traits.

Noxus

Noxkraya : Each time you take an Augment, a random arena Hex appears. Units on an arena Hex gain an item that they can use.

: Each time you take an Augment, a random arena Hex appears. Units on an arena Hex gain an item that they can use. Immortal Bastion: On 2-1, gain a placeable battle flag that grants 20 percent attack speed and a 10 percent maximum health shield to units that start combat adjacent to it.

Piltover

Jayce’s Workshop : All Augments offered during this game will be Prismatic.

: All Augments offered during this game will be Prismatic. The University : The first Augment round will be a Prismatic Augment.

: The first Augment round will be a Prismatic Augment. Stilwater Hold: No Augments will be offered during this game.

Shadow Isles

Thresh’s Sanctum: When any champion perishes, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot.

When any champion perishes, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot. Yorick’s Graveyard: Every time a player perishes, all players open an Armory containing four of the eliminated players’ completed items.

Shurima

Warlord’s Palace: The 4-7 NPC round is replaced by an Armory of treasure that can be rerolled infinitely for two gold per reroll.

The 4-7 NPC round is replaced by an Armory of treasure that can be rerolled infinitely for two gold per reroll. Shifting Sands : If you don’t have an Item Remover on your bench at the start of each round, get one.

: If you don’t have an Item Remover on your bench at the start of each round, get one. Shurima Bazaar: Component carousels have Two Components on them instead of one.

Targon

The Summit: Starting at Stage Two, gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator at the start of each stage. On Stage Five and beyond, gain a Champion Duplicator instead.

Starting at Stage Two, gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator at the start of each stage. On Stage Five and beyond, gain a Champion Duplicator instead. Tagon Prime: When you reach 40 HP, gain a blessing from the Targonian Gods.

When you reach 40 HP, gain a blessing from the Targonian Gods. Marus Omegnum: On 2-5 and 4-5, gain a Tactician’s Crown.

Void

The Lavender Sea : Starting on 2-1, after every carousel and PvE round, a void symbiote infects a new board Hex. The Hex grants 20 percent damage reduction if it’s in the first two rows or 20 percent increased damage if it’s in the back two rows.

: Starting on 2-1, after every carousel and PvE round, a void symbiote infects a new board Hex. The Hex grants 20 percent damage reduction if it’s in the first two rows or 20 percent increased damage if it’s in the back two rows. The Rupture: Travel to a random location that is not currently shown.

Zaun

The Sump : There is no interest during this game. Instead, starting on 2-1, gain three gold every round.

: There is no interest during this game. Instead, starting on 2-1, gain three gold every round. Glasc Industries : Every time you build a completed item, gain three gold.

: Every time you build a completed item, gain three gold. Ecliptic Vaults: Every time you select an augment, gain four gold per Augment you have.

About the author