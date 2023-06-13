TFT Patch 13.12 notes, Set 9 live server launch

The evolution of Teamfight Tactics is continuing with the launch of Set Nine Runeterrra Reforged through Patch 13.12, featuring new systems, mechanics, cosmetics, and more.

Testing for TFT Set Nine began two weeks ago, with the player base flooding the PBE servers as they attempted to play. Queue times reached record highs and the hype for Runeterrra Reforged grew. And now, everyone can finally have access to TFT Set Nine through Patch 13.12’s live server launch on June 14.

The Runeterra Reforged TFT set is the last to have a Mid-Set update, featuring a total of 28 traits and 60 champions to kick off the first half. New cosmetics are also dropping with the launch of Set Nine, from Chibi Champion Teemo to the Reckoner Arena.

Here are the TFT Set Nine Patch 13.12 notes.

TFT Set Nine ranked season

Players will start the new ranked season anywhere from Iron II to Bronze IV depending on their previous season’s rank. The first five matches of Runeterra Reforged are provisional ones, in which players can’t lose LP and gain extra for finishing in the top four of a lobby. All rewards will begin dropping with the launch of Patch 13.2 on June 14.

Ranked rewards

All players who reached the rank of Gold or higher during the second half of Set Eight will get a celebratory emote. Players who ranked Gold or higher at any point during Set Eight will get a Victorious Flutterbug Little Legend and a Triumphant Flutterbug Little Legend for ranking Gold or higher during both halves of TFT Set Eight. Both the Double Up and Hyper Roll modes rewarded players with emotes as well.

Set Nine TFT mechanics

Region Portals. Image via Riot Games

There are two new and important mechanics in TFT Set Nine: Region Portals and Legends.

Region Portals in TFT Set Nine

A new TFT Set Nine mechanic called Region Portals allows players to pick one of three Portals out of a total of 11 at the start of a game, replacing the opening Carousel. Each Region Portal contains multiple set Augments that will be offered during a specific time throughout a game.

Related: How TFT Set Nine Portals and Portal Augments work

In total, there are 30 Region Portal Augments, with the Portals labeled after regions in Runeterra. The Piltover Jayce’s Workshop Region Portal, for example, can offer players Prismatic Augments at each Augment Armory throughout a game, while Scuttle Puddle in Bandle City replaces PvE rounds with scuttle crabs that give out extra loot.

Legends in TFT Set Nine

Legends is another main mechanic within TFT Set Nine in which players choose a League Legend prior to jumping into a game lobby. There are 15 Legends to choose from, with each offering players safe Augment choices during each of the Augment Armories at Stages 2-1, 3-2. And 4-2.

Related: How TFT Set Nine Legend Augments work

Legend Augments are separate from evergreen TFT Set Nine Augments, ensuring that players will have at least one guaranteed Augment choice should the other Augment Armory options fail to impact the team comp a player is attempting to build.

TFT Set Nine system changes

Jayce TFT Set Nine. Image via Riot Games

In addition to the new mechanics added to TFT Set Nine, multiple system changes were made. New and casual players can take advantage of “inspect panels,” a major quality-of-life system change that goes live with Patch 13.2.

Inspect panels provide stats and abilities of champions like in previous seasons of TFT, along with new features like positioning recommendations, range of a unit, and whether the item holder is an AD, tank, or AP champion. Icons are now positioned above champions on Carousels, allowing players to open a panel that explains who the champion is. And even the traits have panels that open, providing champion names and stat abilities.

Riot is making a significant API policy change through Patch 13.2, preventing third-party sites from reporting on specific Augment and Legend win rates. The change was implemented as a way to allow the meta to form organically, as opposed to players chasing what they perceive is the best option according to data.

Players will also notice new symbols within the panels, shorting the text so the information within the box is easier to read at a quick pace.

Patch 13.2 XP changes

The launch of TFT Set Nine brings about XP changes, increasing the amount of XP needed to level up at levels six, seven, eight, and nine. These adjustments were made by the team to work in conjunction with econ Augments and Region Portals that offer additional gold.

Level six: XP increased from 20 to 24

Level seven: XP increased from 36 to 40

Level eight: XP increased from 56 to 60

Level nine: XP increased from 80 to 84

Player damage was also adjusted, increasing the amount of base damage dealt from four to five during Stage Four.

Patch 13.2 overtime changes

The overtime settings within TFT have always granted units attack speed, AP, and other effects like reduced crowd control duration or healing and shielding reduction. Starting with Patch 13.2, TFT Set Nine champions will also gain movement speed and 1.5 times attack damage when overtime triggers.

Patch 13.2 four-cost three-star buffs

The XP changes made for TFT Set Nine will make it harder to three-star four-cost champions during the Runeterra Reforged season. Much like the buffs applied to five-cost units during Set Eight, four-cost champions who hit three-star gain 500 health.

Evergreen TFT Set Nine Augments and balance changes

Heimerdinger Set Nine. Image via Riot Games

Over 100 new evergreen Augments were added to TFT Set Nine through Patch 13.2. Much like previous seasons, the Gold tier contains the most Augments. Players now have the option to reroll every Augment option in an Armory at least once, including the Legend Augment.

Related: All TFT Set 9 evergreen Augments

Only 36 Augments from Set Eight are repeated in Set Nine. These include Augments like Rich Get Richer, Double Trouble, Ancient Archives, and Cursed Crown. Of the evergreen Augments that carried over into Set Nine, around a dozen received balance changes to fit into the new set.

Ancient Archives One : Gold reduced to two

: Gold reduced to two Built Different Two : Health adjusted to 175 to 340

: Health adjusted to 175 to 340 Built Different Two : Attack speed adjusted to 35 to 65

: Attack speed adjusted to 35 to 65 Jeweled Lotus : Critical strike chance reduced to 10 percent

: Critical strike chance reduced to 10 percent Rich Get Richer : Initial gold reduced to 11

: Initial gold reduced to 11 Rich Get Richer+ : Initial gold reduced to 18

: Initial gold reduced to 18 Ancient Archives Two : Initial gold reduced to three

: Initial gold reduced to three Built Different Three : Health adjusted to 240 to 570

: Health adjusted to 240 to 570 Built Different Three : Attack speed adjusted to 40 to 75

: Attack speed adjusted to 40 to 75 Cruel Pact : Health to buy XP reduced to five

: Health to buy XP reduced to five Cruel Pact : Heal per round reduced to two

: Heal per round reduced to two Level Up : Initial XP reduced to four

: Initial XP reduced to four March of Progress: Grants eight XP immediately

Patch 13.2 TFT Set Nine Item changes

TFT Set Nine Ashe. Image via Riot Games

Much like evergreen Augments, big changes were applied to TFT items in Set Nine. The team also added new Ornn items while incorporating Shimmerscale items, too.

New Ornn items

Blacksmith’s Gloves : Each round, equip two random temporary Ornn Artifacts.

: Each round, equip two random temporary Ornn Artifacts. Hullcrusher : Grants 30 armor, 30 magic resistance, and 30 percent attack speed. If there are no adjacent allies at the start of combat, gain an additional 600 health.

: Grants 30 armor, 30 magic resistance, and 30 percent attack speed. If there are no adjacent allies at the start of combat, gain an additional 600 health. Deathfire Grasp : Grants 50 ability power and 30 mana. At the start of combat, fire a blast of energy at the current target, marking them and dealing 20 percent of their maximum health as magic damage. For the next six seconds, the holder deals 50 percent increased damage to the marked enemy and 25 percent increased damage to other enemies.

: Grants 50 ability power and 30 mana. At the start of combat, fire a blast of energy at the current target, marking them and dealing 20 percent of their maximum health as magic damage. For the next six seconds, the holder deals 50 percent increased damage to the marked enemy and 25 percent increased damage to other enemies. Sniper’s Focus : Grants 15 percent attack damage, 15 ability power, and 40 percent attack speed. Attacks and abilities deal 10 percent increased damage for each Hex between the holder and the target.

: Grants 15 percent attack damage, 15 ability power, and 40 percent attack speed. Attacks and abilities deal 10 percent increased damage for each Hex between the holder and the target. Trickster’s Glass: Grants 15 armor, 15 magic resistance, 15 percent attack speed, and 15 percent critical strike chance. Summon a clone with 70 percent maximum health and 20 percent increased maximum mana. Players can’t equip items to the clone.

Adjusted Ornn, Radiant, and Shimmerscale items

Radiant Spear of Shojin : Every third attack now restores eight additional mana instead of 40.

: Every third attack now restores eight additional mana instead of 40. Ornn Eternal Winter : Slow units by 20 percent as opposed to 30 percent.

: Slow units by 20 percent as opposed to 30 percent. Ornn Obsidian Cleaver : Now applies Sunder and Shred before damage is applied, much like Last Whisper.

: Now applies Sunder and Shred before damage is applied, much like Last Whisper. Ornn Rocket-Propelled Fist : Removed

: Removed Hyper Roll Shimmerscale : All Shimmerscale items have had their Hypre Roll versions adjusted to match base stats. They still use their old 15 gold cap values from the Dragonlands set.

: All Shimmerscale items have had their Hypre Roll versions adjusted to match base stats. They still use their old 15 gold cap values from the Dragonlands set. Shimmerscale Determined Investor : Gold granted a cashout reduced from 15 to 10.

: Gold granted a cashout reduced from 15 to 10. Shimmerscale Diamond Hands : Health increased to 400, AP increased to 30, Gold per Proc increased to two, Immunity time increased to 1.5 seconds, and health thresholds for immunity changed from 66/33 to 50 percent.

: Health increased to 400, AP increased to 30, Gold per Proc increased to two, Immunity time increased to 1.5 seconds, and health thresholds for immunity changed from 66/33 to 50 percent. Shimmerscale Draven’s Axe : Base attack damage increased to 10 percent, base attack speed increased to 10 percent, gold per cashout increased to 10, component cashout reduced to zero, and gold limit reduced to 60.

: Base attack damage increased to 10 percent, base attack speed increased to 10 percent, gold per cashout increased to 10, component cashout reduced to zero, and gold limit reduced to 60. Shimmerscale Gambler’s Blade : Base attack speed increased to 20 percent, base ability power increased to 20, and gold limit reduced to 60.

: Base attack speed increased to 20 percent, base ability power increased to 20, and gold limit reduced to 60. Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff : Gold limit reduced from 80 to 60.

: Gold limit reduced from 80 to 60. Shimmerscale Heart of Gold : Health reduced to 500 and gold limit reduced to 60.

: Health reduced to 500 and gold limit reduced to 60. Shimmerscale Mogul’s Mail: Health reduced from 500 to 350.

Players can dive in and test out TFT Set Nine through Patch 13.2, which is slated to drop onto the live servers on June 14 around 1pm CT.

About the author