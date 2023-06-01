All TFT Set 9/9.5 Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and more

Riot Games has stepped up Teamfight Tactics Little Legend and Chibi Champion Tacticians for the launch of Set Nine Runterra Reforged, along with new arenas and more.

Throughout the PBE testing of TFT Set Nine and its official launch on June 14, Riot will add new Little Legends and Chibi Champions to the Tactician rosters. The set will also feature Pride cosmetics for the month of June, along with three new arenas.

Only some details for all the Set Nine cosmetics have dropped, at time of writing. We will continue to update as they get released.

TFT Set Nine Chibi Champion Teemo

TFT Set 9 Chibi Teemo TFT Set 9 Devil Chibi Teemo

The first Chibi Champion to drop within the new set is Teemo. Packed with exploding mushrooms and a dual personality, Teemo is cute and lethal as a Chibi Champion. Teemo has two variants in Set Nine: Regular Chibi Teemo and Devil Teemo as a Mythic.

TFT Set Nine Sprite Little Legends

TFT Set 9 Health Portion Sprite TFT Set 9 Explorer Sprite

There are two Sprites joining the Little Legend roster for Set NIne. These River Sprites represent a consumable item and an explorer. Together the Sprite duo is ready to discover what TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged has to offer.

TFT Set 9 Raptor and Poro Little Legends

TFT Set 9 Raptors TFT Set 9 Poro

Raptors have joined the TFT Little Legends roster, getting a healthy dose of cuteness worked into their design. And already sitting atop the cute leaderboard are Poro’s, making their debut through Set Nine.

Void Eye

TFT Void Eye TFT Void Eye

Slightly less cute than a Poro is the Void Eye Little Legend. The Void Eye has several variants, showcasing a wide variety of colors.

Runespirit

TFT MiniGolem Turret TFT MiniGolem Turret

The beloved TFT Little Legend Runespirit returns through Set Nine as a mini-golem, sporting cuteness with a dash of attitude.

TFT Set Nine battlefield arenas

Reckoning Arena Shrine of the First Lands Arena Landmark Day Arena Landmark Dusk Arena Landmark Night Arena

Heading into the launch of TFT Set Nine testing, Arenas previewed included battle pass ones and exclusive interacting Arenas. The Reckoning Arena pays tribute to the Awaken cinematic. A Shrine of the First Lands Arena features a sword dropping from the sky with every combat round victory. And the Landmark Arena has three different variants.

Updates will take place with the reveal of additional TFT Set Nine Little Legends and Chibi Champions.

