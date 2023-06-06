Riot Games has included multiple quality-of-life changes within TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged, from cleaner tooltips to inspection tabs on champions, traits, and the Carousel.

Big changes are coming to TFT, from a new schedule that starts with Set 10 to several quality-of-life improvements that have been added to Set Nine, which is expected to go live this month. The Runeterra Reforged set is immense as it features an Augment mechanic in addition to over 100 new evergreen Augments. But the best changes included in TFT Set Nine are inspect panels that allow players to gather stats and tips while playing.

All TFT Set 9 quality-of-life changes

Prior to TFT Set Nine, players could right-click on a champion from the bench or battlefield to open a panel that included that champion’s spell abilities, along with a handful of stats like attack damage, mana, and ability power. These panels were massively improved for Runeterra Reforged, with the tooltips getting simplified through symbols.

In addition to a cleaner tooltip look, the TFT team included an improved champion panel, along with pop-up panel icons on the Carousel. Here’s every Runeterra Reforged Set Nine quality-of-life improvement, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Champion TFT panel

TFT champion panel. Image via Mortdog

Upon right-clicking on a TFT Set Nine champion, a large panel will open along the right side of the screen. This detailed panel includes previous descriptions like the champion’s set art, traits, cost, health, ability, and stats.

New aspects of the panel that were included in Set Nine are recommended positions for the champion, current items equipped, an item role tag, attack range, and quick sell. The new additions to the Set Nine champion panel can assist new and casual players during the start of a set.

Positioning is very important within TFT, as is the range of a champion’s attacks. Players can now check a champion’s range and ideal positioning during prep rounds before combat begins. The item role tag identifies whether a champion is an AD or AP carry, while hovering over item icons brings up a description of that TFT item.

Carousel TFT panel

TFT Carousel panel. Image via Mortdog

Players have been asking the TFT team for identity panels on Carousels for some time now. And the team delivered for Set Nine. Above each champion rotating around the Carousel are icons. Clicking on an icon opens a panel along the right side of the screen.

Similar to the champion panel, the champion’s set art is at the top, along with their traits, cost, health, and mana bar. Underneath are the new items, which include an item role tag, the component attached to the champion on the Carousel, recommended positioning, and that champion’s spell ability.

Trait TFT panel

Trait panel champions. Image via Mortdog Trait panel emblem. Image via Mortdog

Similar to Carousels, players have been asking the TFT team for a way to identify champions within a specific trait, other than a small icon box that includes a portion of their set art. These boxes are difficult to see and identify, especially for players who are unfamiliar with League champions.

Hovering your mouse over these champions listed under a trait will now open a small panel with that champion’s name and additional traits associated with that unit. Players can also hover over trait icons, pulling up a panel that shows the components needed to create that trait’s Emblem.

Quality-of-life changes added to TFT Set Nine are a huge help to new and casual players. But they are only the start of many changes slated to come over the course of the next year.

