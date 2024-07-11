Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Riven sitting with a sword next to her
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT 14.14 Patch notes – All early balance changes

Meme your way to a top lobby finish.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 09:27 pm

Patch 14.14 is the final Teamfight Tactics update for Set 11 Inkborn Fables, better known as the “for fun” patch. Balance changes applied here by the Riot Live balance team are extreme and are not applied to competitive organized play.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all the details in the big “for fun” TFT update.

What’s different about TFT Patch 14.14?

The last update of a TFT set lets loose on the meta through memes, jokes, and fun gameplay. Malphite, for example, had his attack speed significantly increased so you can reroll the one-cost and potentially win a lobby with the Behemoth champion. The team also included some jokes, nerfing the attack damage on Yone and Bard by one.

All early changes will likely remain the same when Patch 14.14 goes live but if any adjustments are made we’ll be sure to update them. The Patch 14.14 early balance changes are courtesy of the Patch Rundown, run by Roger Caudill and Keaton Gill while Mortdog is out of town.

TFT Patch 14.14 system changes

Sett getting buff
Get big with Sett. Image via Riot Games

Honoring the TFT Set 11 mechanic, Encounters, every game will have five Encounters. The team increased the chances of 12 Encounters showing up more while reducing two. Here’s every change to Encounters in Patch 14.14.

  • Dancing with Kobuko offers more rewards
  • Tristana grants more gold
  • Tahm Kench needs fewer fish for his maximum loot reward
  • 12 Encounters will appear more often: Darius, Kobuko, Jax, Kai’Sa, Kha’Zix, Lee Sin, Ornn, Sett, Tristana, Yorick, Zoe, and Zyra
  • Two Encounters will appear less often: Ashe and Yorick

All TFT Patch 14.14 trait balance changes

Set 11 traits Behemoth and Warden had an extra breakpoint added for fun. Fortune cashouts are easier and better. And with Mortdog out of the office for July while he and the family move, the team tweaked Sniper damage.

  • Behemoth: The trait now has a maximum breakpoint of eight, granting 115 armor and magic resistance, along with an increase of champion size by 50 percent.
  • Fortune: Stage three Base Luck was increased from two to three
  • Fortune: Maximum cashout Luck breakpoint was decreased from 250 to 225
  • Sniper: Damage increase per Hex was nerfed from 8/18/35 to 8/17.9/34.7 percent
  • Warden: The trait now has a max breakpoint of eight, granting a 45 percent damage reduction while revealing your upcoming opponents.

All TFT Patch 14.14 champion balance changes

Multiple one-cost champions were buffed in Patch 14.14, but I’m most excited to reroll Riven as she was borderline a competitive reroll option before her mana was buffed.

One-cost champions

ChampionPatch 14.14 balance change
JaxMana buffed from 20/60 to 0/40
KobukoAttack speed buffed to 0.6
MalphiteAttack speed buffed to 0.65
Rek’SaiMana adjusted from 40/90 to 40/80
Rek’SaiAbility damage health ratio buffed from 12 to 15 percent
SivirAbility duration buffed from 6/7/8 to 6/8/10 seconds
YasuoAbility shield, armor, and magic resistance scaling buffed from 50/60/75 to 60/75/100 percent

Two-cost champions

ChampionPatch 14.14 balance change
AatroxAbility healing buffed from 120/150/200 to 180/210/270 percent
RivenMana buffed from 0/25 to 0/20

Three-cost champions

ChampionPatch 14.14 balance change
AluneAttack damage increased from 40 to 55
BardAttack damage nerfed from 55 to 54
DianaAbility on-hit damage buffed from 75/110/180 to 90/135/220 percent
YoneAttack damage nerfed from 65 to 64
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin