All TFT Set 12 champions – Abilities cheat sheet

Magic has taken over the Teamfight Tactics convergence with 60 champions in TFT Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem.

Recommended Videos

Riot added one additional one-cost champion to the Magic n’ Mayhem set, increasing the champions in the tier from 13 to 14. No additional champions were added to the other tiers but major changes were applied to bag pool sizes for TFT Set 12.

Here’s every champion and their abilities.

Contents

How many TFT Set 12 champions are in each tier?

My favorite dragon is back in TFT Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Here is the total count of TFT champions per cost available in Set 12:

One-cost champions: 14

Two-cost champions: 13

Three-cost champions: 13

Four-cost champions: 12

Five-cost champions: Eight

What’s unique about TFT Set 12 champions?

Crowd control is much more prevalent within TFT Set 12, especially through lower-cost champions. Units with three traits are more common within the new set, with eight having three traits. A majority of the multitrait champions are also lower-cost units, and the TFT team added one additional champion to the one-cost pool.

Who are the one-cost TFT Set 12 champions?

Champions like Zoe, who have three traits, are often popular because of their synergy flexibility. It’s unusual to see a one-cost with three traits so I expect Zoe to be highly contested.

TFT Set 12 champion Traits Spell abilities Ashe Eldritch, Multistriker Ashe fires an additional missile dealing X physical damage at another target for X seconds. This effect stacks. Blitzcrank Honeymancy, Vanguard Blitzcrank gains a shield for four seconds. When the shield expires, deal magic damage split between the two closest enemies. Elise Eldritch, Shapeshifter Elise in spider form stuns the target for 1.5 seconds, dealing X magic damage while healing Elise. Jax Chrono, Multistriker Jax deals magic damage to adjacent enemies while gaining armor and magic resistance for six seconds. During this time, attacks deal X bonus damage. Jayce Portal, Shapeshifter The transformation has Jayce gain armor and magic resistance. Jayce leaps to a target, dealing X physical damage. Lillia Bastion, Faerie Lillia heals and then deals damage to nearby enemies. Nomsy Dragon, Hunter Nomsy fires a cone toward a target, dealing X physical damage reduced by 20 percent for each enemy hit.

Dragon upgrade: Cone area increased with Dragonfire dealing X damage and ignoring 50 percent of enemy armor. Poppy Bastion, Witchcraft Poppy gains a shield for three seconds. Then Poppy this target for additional physical damage. Seraphine Faerie, Mage Seraphine fires soundwave towards the longest line of enemies that deals X magic damage, reduced by 20 percent for each target struck. Soraka Mage, Sugarcraft Soraka calls down a star on target, dealing X magic damage to adjacent enemies. Soraka heals a nearby ally for X, increased to X if they’re below 50 percent health Twitch Frost, Hunter Twitch fires an ice shard at a target, piercing through and dealing X physical damage that is reduced by 20 percent for each target hit. Targets are 20 percent Sundered for five seconds.

Warwick Frost, Vanguard Warwick gains attack speed and movement speed for each enemy killed. Attacks deal X bonus physical damage and heal for X health. Damage and healing are doubled against targets below 25 percent health. Ziggs Homeymancy, Incantor Ziggs throws a bouncing Bee at the farthest target, gaining seven percent more damage for each bounce. The Bee explodes on the first target or end of its life, dealing X magic damage to enemies in a small area. Zoe Portal, Scholar, Witchcraft Zoe fires an Orb toward a target, dealing X magic damage. Zoe also reduces the target’s magic resistance by 10/15/20 for the remainder of combat.

Who are the two-cost TFT Set 12 champions?

Rumble is ready to wreak havoc. Image via Riot Games.

Much like Zoe, Akali also has three traits, and her attack if positioned correctly, can hit the back line. Other units with three traits are Galio, Rumble, and Zilean.

TFT Set 12 champion Traits Spell abilities Ahri Arcana, Scholar Ahri fires an Orb at a target, dealing X magic damage to all enemies it passes through. On hitting an enemy champion, the Orb returns, dealing X physical damage to all enemies it passes through. Akali Multisrtiker, Pyro, Warrior Akali dashes and strikes the farthest enemy within three Hexes, dealing X physical damage to them. The next three attacks launch Kunai at the target, dealing X damage. Cassiopeia Incantor, Witchcraft Cassiopeia’s attacks deal X magic damage for six seconds. Galio Mage, Portal, Vanguard Galio conjures a barrier that reduces incoming damage by X for four seconds. He then fires two magic bolts that deal X magic damage and converge on a distant target, knocking them up for 1.2/1.2/1.5 seconds. Kassadin Multistriker, Portal Kassadin gains a shield for three seconds, dealing X magic damage to a target. For the remainder of combat, Kassadin’s attacks deal X bonus stacking magic damage. Kog’Maw Honeymancy, Hunter Kog’Maw launches honey through a target, dealing X physical damage to enemies hit. Adjacent allies hit by the honey trail gain X attack speed for four seconds. Nilah Eldritch, Warrior Passive: When Nilah gains a shield, she gains 75 percent attack speed for three seconds.

Active: Nilah repositions two Hexes away, dealing X physical damage to enemies in a line through the target. Nilah then gains a shield for three seconds Nunu Bastion, Honeymancy Nunu bites a target dealing X magic damage and Chilling them for three seconds. Rumble Blaster, Sugarcraft, Vanguard Rumble gains damage reduction and fires a cone, dealing X magic damage for three seconds. Rumble also Wounds the enemy for five seconds. Shyvana Dragon, Shapeshifter Transforming into Dragon form, Shyvana gains an aura that deals X magic damage per second to adjacent enemies. Shyvana flies through the largest group of enemies within two Hexes, knocking them up and stunning enemies hit for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Syndra Eldritch, Incantor Syndra conjures a sphere that deals X magic damage to the target. Enemies damaged by spheres are 20 percent Shredded for five seconds. This ability upgrades after being cast 20 and 60 times.

20 casts: Enemies in a small area near the target also take magic damage

60 casts: Every other cast creates an extra sphere that deals 50 percent damage Tristana Blaster, Faerie Tristana fires a cannonball at a target, dealing X physical damage to the first enemy hit. If the enemy hit is located within two Hexes of Tristana, they are knocked back two Hexes and briefly stunned. Zilean Chrono, Frost, and Preserver Zilian places a bomb on a target, dealing X magic damage and stunning them for 1.2 seconds. When the stun ends or the target dies, the bomb explodes, dealing X magic damage to the target and X magic damage to adjacent allies.

Who are the three-cost TFT Set 12 champions?

Is it a horse? Bastion of course. Image via Riot Games

Three-cost Reroll has potential within TFT Set 12 while powerful units like Heacarim, Jinx, Mordekaiser, and Hwei return for Magic n’ Mayhem. And Wukong is a unique three-cost with only one trait.

TFT Set 12 champion Traits Spell abilities Bard Preserver, Scholar, Sugarcraft Bard sends a missile at a target that bounces four times between enemies dealing X magic damage to enemies hit. Enemies also take 10 percent more damage for four seconds. Ezreal Blaster, Portal Ezreal dashes to the “ideal” spot within two Hexes. Ezreal then fires a blast in a line, dealing X damage reduced by 20 percent each time it hits an enemy. Hecarim Arcana, Bastion, Multistriker Passive: On takedown, Hecarim charges to the next target, dealing X physical damage

Active: Attacks cleave adjacent enemies for X physical damage for four seconds. Hwei Blaster, Frost Hwei paints a lightning bolt to strike a target. After a short delay, the bolt strikes, dealing X damage to a target and 50 percent of the damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast paints two extra bolts on the lowest percent health enemies. Jinx Hunter, Sugarcraft Jinx gains 125 percent decaying attack speed with her attacks dealing X bonus true damage for four seconds. Takedowns refresh this effect for three seconds. Katarina Faerie, Warrior Katarina blinks to the largest group of enemies within two Hexes, dealing X magic damage over three seconds to all enemies within two Hexes. The two nearest enemies take 40 percent increased damage. If Katarina kills an enemy, she blinks and repositions again. Mordekaiser Eldritch, Vanguard Mordekaiser gains a shield for three seconds while slamming a target for X magic damage in a two-Hex line. Mordekaiser gains 10 ability power for the remainder of combat. Neeko Shapeshifter, Witchcraft Neeko transforms into a crab for two seconds. While transformed, Neeko regains 18 percent health and hits three nearby allies and enemies. Allies hit are healed for X and enemies hit take X magic damage while getting stunned for 1/1/1.2 seconds. Shen Bastion, Pyro Shen gains 40/45/50 percent damage reduction for three seconds. He then creates an eruption under a target, knocking an enemy up for 1.5/1.5/1.8 seconds. After a moment, the target and enemies to the left and right of Shen are engulfed in flames, taking X magic damage. Swain Frost, Shapeshifter Swain gains X health upon transforming. Subsequent casts release a cone of lightning toward a target, dealing X magic damage to enemies hit while granting Swain X additional maximum health. Veigar Honeymancy, Mage Passive: Gain three ability power for every ZAP purchased.

Active: Deal X magic damage to a target. Vex Chrono, Mage Vex gains a shield for four seconds, increased by five percent for each enemy targeting Vex. When the shield expires, deal X magic damage to enemies with two Hexes. Wukong Druid Passive: Wukong gains 30 percent armor and magic resistance from all sources.

Active: Wukong spins, gaining X shield for four seconds while dealing a total of X physical damage to each adjacent enemy.

Who are the four-cost TFT Set 12 champions?

Snips is back, cutting a path to victory. Image via Riot Games

Many four-cost champions look strong heading into PBE testing, balancing out Reroll potential through lower-cost units.

TFT Set 12 champion Traits Spell ability Fiora Warrior, Witchcraft Fiora leaps backward, gaining 70 percent damage reduction before sweeping through enemies within two Hexes, dealing X physical damage to each enemy plus X split between all enemies hit. Gwen Sugarcraft, Warrior Passive: For every two casts, Gwen gains a Snip stack.

Active: Gwen dashes and Snips twice plus once for every Snip stack. Each Snkp deals X magic damage in a cone. Kalista Faerie, Multistriker Passive: Attacks embed a spear in a target. Every three seconds, Kalista embeds a spear in 2/2/4 nearby enemies.

Active: Kalista leaps to safety, dealing X physical damage per spear to enemies with spears in them. Karma Chrono, Incantor Kamra attaches a temporal rift to the closest unaffected enemy for eight seconds, dealing X magic damage over the duration. If the enemy dies while affected, the rift explodes, healing adjacent allies for 10 percent of the ally’s maximum health. Nami Eldritch, Mage Nami fires a bubble at the largest group of enemies within Nami’s range, dealing X magic damage. Every third cast, Nami summons the Leviathan, dealing X damage to enemies in a line while knocking them up. Nasus Pyro, Shapeshifter Nasus steals 400/600/2400 health divided between the nearest 5/5/8 enemies, reducing maximum mana by 10. Subsequent casts heal Nasus while dealing physical damage to a target. Olaf Frost, Hunter Passive: Every four attacks, or if not in range of a target, Olaf leaps at a target, slamming and dealing X physical damage to the target and X to adjacent enemies.

Active: Olaf gains X attack speed, Omnivamp, and crowd control immunity for five seconds. Rakan Faerie, Preserver Rakan gains a shield for four seconds. He then shoots six feathers in a cone, dealing X magic damage to enemies hit. When Feathers land, allies within two Hexes gain a shield for four seconds. Ryze Portal, Scholar Ryze opens Portals that fire 12/12/15 bolts at nearby enemies. Each bold deals X magic damage. Tahm Kench Arcana, Vanguard Tahm Kench dives under the arena and surfaces next to the closest enemy. Ripples are sent toward the farthest enemy within four Hexes. Enemies within two Hexes, and those struck by the whirlpool from surfacing take X magic damage and are knocked up for 1.8/2/8/ seconds. Taric Bastion, Portal All nearby projectiles are redirected into Taric with Taric gaining X damage reduction for four seconds. After four seconds, Taric releases a nova that deals X magic damage in a two-Hex area. Varus Blaster, Pyro Varus fires a supernova at a target, dealing X physical damage to nearby enemies. The supernova explodes into fireballs, with each dealing 50/55/80 percent of the total damage.

Who are the five-cost TFT Set 12 champions?

Well, hello there Briar. Image via Riot Games

Milio returns as a five-cost unit while Briar debuts as a first-time champion. Norra is also a first-time TFT champion, bringing along Yummi for the ride.

TFT Set 12 champion Traits Spell abilites Briar Eldritch, Ravenous, Shapeshifter Briar leaps into the largest group of enemies, dealing X physical damage to enemies in a two-Hex radius and then stunning them for one second. Briar then gains X attack speed and 20/20/200 percent Omnivamp, causing attacks to deal X physical damage to adjacent enemies. Camille Chrono, Multistriker Passive: When a target dies, Camille shoots over to the lowest percent health enemy within three Hexes, dealing X physical damage to them. After shooting over to the lowest percent health enemy or casting, every two attacks deal X true damage for six seconds.

Active: Camille knocks back and stuns enemies adjacent to the target for one second, dealing X physical damage. Cammile then crates a containment zone around the target for four seconds, gaining 30 percent damage reduction and 50 percent attack damage while in the zone. Diana Bastion, Frost Diana dashes within two Hexes to hit the most enemies and heal. After a brief delay, Diana deals X magic damage split among enemies within two Hexes while creating a snowfall that heals all allies for three seconds. Excess healing becomes a shield that lasts for three seconds. Milio Faerie, Scholar Milio opens a backpack, granting 2/2/10 completed items to allies with open slots while throwing three snacks at enemies that each deal X magic damage. If an ally has no room for items, those allies gain a stacking 11 percent damage increase for the rest of combat. Morgana Bat Queen, Preserver, Witchcraft Morgana gains a shield for four seconds, summoning a swarm of 8/8/30 Bats that seek out the four closest enemies within three Hexes, dealing X magic damage. Enemies below 25 percent health have Bats deal X instead Norra and Yummi Explorer, Mage, Portal Norra Summons and launches a ball at a target that explodes, dealing X magic damage while Paperfies in the area from the explosion deal X magic damage per second for 3/3/15 seconds. If a ball lands in an area already Paperfied, it will bounce to a new location within two Hexes before exploding. Smolder Blaster, Dragon Passive: Smolder flies around the board, attacking the nearest enemy.

Active: Smolder gains 64/64/450 percent attack speed and attacks turn into fireballs that deal X physical damage for 4/4/30 seconds. Xerath Arcana, Ascendant Xerath launches 10/10/99 Arcan blasts at random enemies, dealing X damage.

How are TFT champion spells different from basic attacks?

Basic attacks in TFT are called auto-attacks. With each attack or damage taken, mana is increased. At the maximum mana, the Set 12 champion casts their spell. Certain champions have active and passive spells. Active spells are the spell cast while passive is an ability that runs the duration of combat.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy