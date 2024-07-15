Image Credit: Bethesda
TFT devs increase champion pool sizes for Set 12

Major changes to bag sizes will impact Set 12 meta.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:13 am

Major changes to the Teamfight Tactics bag sizes are dropping through Set 12 Magic n’ Mayhem. Starting with TFT Set 12, the live balance team has adjusted the bag sizes of one, two, and three-cost Magic n’ Mayhem champions.

A champion pool, or bag size in TFT, determines how many one to five-cost champions are available to purchase from the shop during any lobby. This is especially important for Reroll comps and for players attempting to two-star a higher-cost champion when contested. The intent behind the change, Riot told Dot Esports, is to even out the power distribution between low-cost Reroll and fast Nine comps.

TFT Ashe Set 12 skin
Explore Reroll potential within Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Here are the new bag size changes being applied to TFT Set 12:

  • Tier One (one-cost): Bag size increased from 22 to 30
  • Tier Two (two-cost): Bag size increased from 20 to 25
  • Tier Three (three-cost): Bag size increased from 17 to 18
  • Tier Four (four-cost): Unchanged at 10
  • Tier Five (five-cost): Unchanged at Nine

A major reason for the bag size increase is that Riot added a one-cost unit to the champion pool for TFT Set 12. Instead of 13, three are 14 Tier One champions. To compensate for the bag changes, the power levels of Starred-up champions were slightly decreased.

Many players found it hard during TFT Set 11 to hit a Reroll three-star carry before the rest of the lobby upgraded boards, limiting what was possible through Reroll builds. The increase in bag sizes at Tiers One and Two should increase options for one and two-cost Reroll carries.

Four and five-cost bag sizes will remain the same for TFT Set 12, with Riot devs telling Dot Esports they are happy with the Set 11 changes. Despite their comfortability with leaving the high-cost bag sizes alone, devs will be monitoring how changes to the champion pool sizes will have on the overall meta during PBE testing

Test out the new champion pool bag sizes in TFT Set 12 during PBE testing before Magic n’ Mayhem drops into live servers on July 31.

