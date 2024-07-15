All TFT Set 12 Charms – How Charms work

Magic is in the air thanks to Teamfight Tactics Set 12’s main mechanic, Charms. The Magic n’ Mayhem set contains over 100 Charms. Learn about every Charm, how Charms work, and when they will appear through our full guide to the new TFT main mechanic.

What are Charms in TFT Set 12?

Charms, the new TFT Set 12 main mechanic, are effects bought from the Shop. Over 100 Charms are slated to drop when Magic n’ Mayhem goes live. Charms will begin showing up in the Shop starting on Stage Two. Early Charms contain minor effects. As you progress through Stages in a game, the Charm and its effects will increase in cost and power.

Show off your magical wand. Image via Riot Games

There are five types of Charms, with each featuring a different type of magic wand. At time of writing, we don’t have a breakdown of each Charms classification. Once the information becomes available, we’ll update our full list of Charms.

Full list of every TFT Set 12 Charm and the Charm’s ability

Here’s every Charm in TFT Set 12, as per Riot Games. Charm abilities are subject to change before the live launch of Magic n’ Mayhem as it runs through PBE testing. All Charm abilities will be updated before the live launch.

TFT Set 12 Charm Description of TFT Set 12 Charm All Ones Reroll your shop with all one-cost units Coin Flip 50 percent chance to gain one gold for each Coin Flip you’ve used Copycat Get a one-star copy of the first enemy unit to die next combat Dehance Replace all units in your shop with champions that are one cost lower Gear Swap Gain a temporary Magnetic Remover and a Reforger for one round Hot Streak For your next combat, add one to your streak of wins or losses Magic Mirror Gain a one-star copy of a random unit you fielded last combat Minor Gambit If you win your next player combat, gain two gold Minor Polymorph Planning only: A one-cost champion you have transforms into a 2-cost Crystal Ball Reveal your next opponent Wish Gain a random minor effect Aftershock After 10 seconds in your next round, stun all enemies for 1.5 seconds All Threes Reroll your shop with all three-cost units All Twos Reroll your shop with all two-cost units Assassin At the start of combat, your highest AD unit jumps to the enemy backline. Combat Mastery During the next combat, gain one XP for each enemy your team kills Comfort Food Gain a Random un-craftable Emblem Conjure Anvil Gain a component Anvil Conjure Emblem Gain a Random uncraftable Emblem Die Roll Roll a die. Gain gold equal to the result Dress Down During your next combat, gain 30 percent Shred and Sunder which is applied to all enemies for 15 seconds Train Hard Gain one HP for each Escalating Heal you’ve used Bunch-o’-Belts During your next combat, your units gain six non-removable Giant’s Belts Hexplosion During your next combat, the first unit to die explodes, dealing 600 magic damage Hugify During your next combat, your highest HP unit grows, gaining 500 HP Minor Mimicry Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator Starless Shield Gain temporary Thief’s Gloves for one round Phantom Gloves Gain temporary Thief’s Gloves for one round Polymorph Planning only: A two-cost champion you have transforms into a three-cost Quick Bounty Gain an item component, if you win the next combat in under 15 seconds Freeroller Gain two free rerolls Rite of Speed Your team gain 10 percent attack speed for one round Shivinate During your next combat, all your items transform into Statikk Shiv Shrinkify During your next combat, your highest attack speed unit shrinks, gaining 40% attack speed Sinister Deal Lose one HP. Gain two Gold Study Hard Gain two XP for each Study Hard you’ve used Summon Voidling Gain a Voidling for one round Surprise! During your next combat, one unit without items gains a Suspicious Trenchcoat Treasure Hunter During your next combat, one unit without items gains an Unstable Treasure Chest Truce You and your opponent gain one gold Ultra Ascension At 25 seconds, your team gains 300 percent damage amplification Zoomify During your next combat, your team gains 300 percent movement speed All Fours Reroll your shop with all four-cost units Artifactinate Four random items become Artifacts for one round Assembly Gain a copy of each one-cost champion Major Wish Gain a random effect Conjure Spatula Gain a Spatula Discount This round, the next champion you buy is free Earthquake At the start of combat, stun all enemies for two seconds Sunfire Sorcery At the start of combat, burn and wound enemies for 10 seconds Golden Armor Your units gain 50 HP for every 10 gold you have for one round Golden Blessing Gain a dummy for one round. Your Dummies drop gold as they take damage Ironclad Spirit During your next combat, your team gains 30 Armor Leadership A random unit with three items equipped gains 300 HP permanently Lucky Find Gain one gold. Your team gain 50 HP for one round Lightning Strike At the start of combat, deal 10 percent maximum health true damage to all enemies Major Gambit If you win the next player combat, gain 10 gold Manaflow During your next combat, your highest Mana unit’s Mana cost is reduced by 20 Moonlight Ritual During your next combat, a random one or two-cost champion stars up Mystic Spirit During your next combat, your team gains 30 Magic Resist Paragon During your next combat, your team’s physical damage is dealt as magic damage Phantom Claw Gain one temporary Dragon’s Claws for one round Phantom Emblem Gain a temporary emblem of your most active trait for one round Phantom Vest Gain a temporary Bramble Vest for one round Rushdown During your next combat, your highest attack speed unit gains 120 percent decaying attack speed over five seconds Salvager Any units you bench this turn have items removed and broken apart Scope Expansion During your next combat, units in the back two rows gain two attack Range Animate Shop For 30 seconds, your shop refreshes for free every three seconds Silver Guard Your units are immune to CC for the first eight seconds during the next player combat Stealthy Champions on your back row are untargetable for eight seconds during the next round Sticky Fingers During the next combat, copy a component from the first enemy your team kills Summon Dummies Gain two Target Dummies for one round The Count Reroll your shop with a one, two, three, four, and five-cost unit Yordle Spirit During your next combat, units have a 99 percent chance to dodge attacks for four seconds All Fives Reroll your shop with all five-cost units Animate Bench During your next combat, every six seconds, a unit joins combat from the bench Big Surprise! During your next combat, two units with no items gain a Suspicious Trenchcoat Conjure Artifact Gain an Artifact Anvil Conjure Support Gain a Support Anvil Desperate Plea During your next combat, if you would be eliminated, remain alive instead Enhance Reroll your current Shop with champions that are one cost higher Guild of Thieves Gain three temporary Thieves Gloves for one round Late Bloomer Gain a permanent three-star one-cost champion and a Magnetic Remover Major Mimicry Gain a Champion Duplicator Major Polymorph Planning only: A 4-cost champion you have transforms into a 5-cost Radiantize One random equipped item becomes Radiant for one round Scrappy During your next combat, two champions without items gain a temporary full item Sinister Shop Lose four HP. Gain six Rerolls Spawn Swarm During your next combat, your first two front-row units spawn a Voidling after death Summon Dragon Summon a 4,000 health Dragon for one round Tinker Gain a Reforger and a Remover Treasure Party During your next combat, one unit without items gains two Unstable Treasure Chests. Magnum Opus Lose 66 player health. Gain a permanent three-star five-cost Judgement During your next combat, If you win, gain eight gold; if you lose, gain 12 XP. The Chariot During this round, Rerolls cost you one gold, and buying XP costs you three gold The Emperor During your next combat, Xerath gains 20 percent damage amplification and his allies gain 10 percent The Lovers Gain a five-cost champion and a two-cost champion that share traits The Moon Increase your odds of hitting a five-cost by four percent The Star During your next combat, one-star units star up. Their allies gain a 200 shield and 20 ability power. The Sun Gain a Support Anvil and an Artifact Anvil The Tower During your next combat, gain a Lightning Dummy that strikes nearby enemies The World Gain a copy of every four-cost champion Eldritch Hunger During your next combat, your Eldritch God gains 10 percent attack speed and 10 percent health on takedown Busy Bees Your Bees have plus 20 percent attack speed this round Hocus Pocus During your next combat, Witch units gain 25 ability power Piece of Cake Gain a few points of Sugarcraft progress Pyromania Gain eight Pyro Infernal Cinders Queen’s Gambit During your next combat, If you win, gain a copy of your highest-cost Faerie Spitfire During your next combat, Dragon attacks deal an extra one percent maximum health true damage Quickening During your next combat, Chrono champions gain plus 30 percent attack speed after a countdown Frosty Fortitude During your next combat, winter ice statues gain 40 percent additional health Portal Hopping Gain a random Portal Champion Supreme Arcana Your High Arcana champion gains additional damage and defenses for one round

How do Charms work in TFT Set 12?

Use Charms to improve your team and board state. Image via Riot Games

Charms normally appear in every other Shop in place of a TFT Set 12 champion. Choosing a Charm has a magic wand appear on board, flying to your Tactician. This lets you know the Charm is now active.

If you purchase a Charm from the Shop during a turn and continue to Reroll, no other Charms will appear as you can only choose one Charm per planning Stage turn. Rerolling for Charms is an option as well, if you are looking for a specific effect. But remember, you can only use choose one Charm per round.

You’ll be able to start testing out this new TFT Set 12 Charm mechanic when the Magic n’ Mayhem set drops into PBE servers on July 16.

