Image Credit: Bethesda
TFT set 12 Jinx skin
Image via Riot Games
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT Set 12 Charms – How Charms work

Tap into the magic of Charms in TFT Set 12.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:02 am

Magic is in the air thanks to Teamfight Tactics Set 12’s main mechanic, Charms. The Magic n’ Mayhem set contains over 100 Charms. Learn about every Charm, how Charms work, and when they will appear through our full guide to the new TFT main mechanic.

What are Charms in TFT Set 12?

Charms, the new TFT Set 12 main mechanic, are effects bought from the Shop. Over 100 Charms are slated to drop when Magic n’ Mayhem goes live. Charms will begin showing up in the Shop starting on Stage Two. Early Charms contain minor effects. As you progress through Stages in a game, the Charm and its effects will increase in cost and power.

Charm wands in TFT Set 12
Show off your magical wand. Image via Riot Games

There are five types of Charms, with each featuring a different type of magic wand. At time of writing, we don’t have a breakdown of each Charms classification. Once the information becomes available, we’ll update our full list of Charms.

Full list of every TFT Set 12 Charm and the Charm’s ability

Here’s every Charm in TFT Set 12, as per Riot Games. Charm abilities are subject to change before the live launch of Magic n’ Mayhem as it runs through PBE testing. All Charm abilities will be updated before the live launch.

TFT Set 12 CharmDescription of TFT Set 12 Charm
All OnesReroll your shop with all one-cost units
Coin Flip50 percent chance to gain one gold for each Coin Flip you’ve used
CopycatGet a one-star copy of the first enemy unit to die next combat
DehanceReplace all units in your shop with champions that are one cost lower
Gear SwapGain a temporary Magnetic Remover and a Reforger for one round
Hot StreakFor your next combat, add one to your streak of wins or losses
Magic MirrorGain a one-star copy of a random unit you fielded last combat
Minor GambitIf you win your next player combat, gain two gold
Minor PolymorphPlanning only: A one-cost champion you have transforms into a 2-cost
Crystal BallReveal your next opponent
WishGain a random minor effect
AftershockAfter 10 seconds in your next round, stun all enemies for 1.5 seconds
All ThreesReroll your shop with all three-cost units
All TwosReroll your shop with all two-cost units
AssassinAt the start of combat, your highest AD unit jumps to the enemy backline.
Combat MasteryDuring the next combat, gain one XP for each enemy your team kills
Comfort FoodGain a Random un-craftable Emblem
Conjure AnvilGain a component Anvil
Conjure EmblemGain a Random uncraftable Emblem
Die RollRoll a die. Gain gold equal to the result
Dress DownDuring your next combat, gain 30 percent Shred and Sunder which is applied to all enemies for 15 seconds
Train HardGain one HP for each Escalating Heal you’ve used
Bunch-o’-BeltsDuring your next combat, your units gain six non-removable Giant’s Belts
HexplosionDuring your next combat, the first unit to die explodes, dealing 600 magic damage
HugifyDuring your next combat, your highest HP unit grows, gaining 500 HP
Minor MimicryGain a Lesser Champion Duplicator
Starless ShieldGain temporary Thief’s Gloves for one round
Phantom GlovesGain temporary Thief’s Gloves for one round
PolymorphPlanning only: A two-cost champion you have transforms into a three-cost
Quick BountyGain an item component, if you win the next combat in under 15 seconds
FreerollerGain two free rerolls
Rite of SpeedYour team gain 10 percent attack speed for one round
ShivinateDuring your next combat, all your items transform into Statikk Shiv
ShrinkifyDuring your next combat, your highest attack speed unit shrinks, gaining 40% attack speed
Sinister DealLose one HP. Gain two Gold
Study HardGain two XP for each Study Hard you’ve used
Summon VoidlingGain a Voidling for one round
Surprise!During your next combat, one unit without items gains a Suspicious Trenchcoat
Treasure HunterDuring your next combat, one unit without items gains an Unstable Treasure Chest
TruceYou and your opponent gain one gold
Ultra AscensionAt 25 seconds, your team gains 300 percent damage amplification
ZoomifyDuring your next combat, your team gains 300 percent movement speed
All FoursReroll your shop with all four-cost units
ArtifactinateFour random items become Artifacts for one round
AssemblyGain a copy of each one-cost champion
Major WishGain a random effect
Conjure SpatulaGain a Spatula
DiscountThis round, the next champion you buy is free
EarthquakeAt the start of combat, stun all enemies for two seconds
Sunfire SorceryAt the start of combat, burn and wound enemies for 10 seconds
Golden ArmorYour units gain 50 HP for every 10 gold you have for one round
Golden BlessingGain a dummy for one round. Your Dummies drop gold as they take damage
Ironclad SpiritDuring your next combat, your team gains 30 Armor
LeadershipA random unit with three items equipped gains 300 HP permanently
Lucky FindGain one gold. Your team gain 50 HP for one round
Lightning StrikeAt the start of combat, deal 10 percent maximum health true damage to all enemies
Major GambitIf you win the next player combat, gain 10 gold
ManaflowDuring your next combat, your highest Mana unit’s Mana cost is reduced by 20
Moonlight RitualDuring your next combat, a random one or two-cost champion stars up
Mystic SpiritDuring your next combat, your team gains 30 Magic Resist
ParagonDuring your next combat, your team’s physical damage is dealt as magic damage
Phantom ClawGain one temporary Dragon’s Claws for one round
Phantom EmblemGain a temporary emblem of your most active trait for one round
Phantom VestGain a temporary Bramble Vest for one round
RushdownDuring your next combat, your highest attack speed unit gains 120 percent decaying attack speed over five seconds
SalvagerAny units you bench this turn have items removed and broken apart
Scope ExpansionDuring your next combat, units in the back two rows gain two attack Range
Animate ShopFor 30 seconds, your shop refreshes for free every three seconds
Silver GuardYour units are immune to CC for the first eight seconds during the next player combat
StealthyChampions on your back row are untargetable for eight seconds during the next round
Sticky FingersDuring the next combat, copy a component from the first enemy your team kills
Summon DummiesGain two Target Dummies for one round
The CountReroll your shop with a one, two, three, four, and five-cost unit
Yordle SpiritDuring your next combat, units have a 99 percent chance to dodge attacks for four seconds
All FivesReroll your shop with all five-cost units
Animate BenchDuring your next combat, every six seconds, a unit joins combat from the bench
Big Surprise!During your next combat, two units with no items gain a Suspicious Trenchcoat
Conjure ArtifactGain an Artifact Anvil
Conjure SupportGain a Support Anvil
Desperate PleaDuring your next combat, if you would be eliminated, remain alive instead
EnhanceReroll your current Shop with champions that are one cost higher
Guild of ThievesGain three temporary Thieves Gloves for one round
Late BloomerGain a permanent three-star one-cost champion and a Magnetic Remover
Major MimicryGain a Champion Duplicator
Major PolymorphPlanning only: A 4-cost champion you have transforms into a 5-cost
RadiantizeOne random equipped item becomes Radiant for one round
ScrappyDuring your next combat, two champions without items gain a temporary full item
Sinister ShopLose four HP. Gain six Rerolls
Spawn SwarmDuring your next combat, your first two front-row units spawn a Voidling after death
Summon DragonSummon a 4,000 health Dragon for one round
TinkerGain a Reforger and a Remover
Treasure PartyDuring your next combat, one unit without items gains two Unstable Treasure Chests.
Magnum OpusLose 66 player health. Gain a permanent three-star five-cost
JudgementDuring your next combat, If you win, gain eight gold; if you lose, gain 12 XP.
The ChariotDuring this round, Rerolls cost you one gold, and buying XP costs you three gold
The EmperorDuring your next combat, Xerath gains 20 percent damage amplification and his allies gain 10 percent
The LoversGain a five-cost champion and a two-cost champion that share traits
The MoonIncrease your odds of hitting a five-cost by four percent
The StarDuring your next combat, one-star units star up. Their allies gain a 200 shield and 20 ability power.
The SunGain a Support Anvil and an Artifact Anvil
The TowerDuring your next combat, gain a Lightning Dummy that strikes nearby enemies
The WorldGain a copy of every four-cost champion
Eldritch HungerDuring your next combat, your Eldritch God gains 10 percent attack speed and 10 percent health on takedown
Busy BeesYour Bees have plus 20 percent attack speed this round
Hocus PocusDuring your next combat, Witch units gain 25 ability power
Piece of CakeGain a few points of Sugarcraft progress
PyromaniaGain eight Pyro Infernal Cinders
Queen’s GambitDuring your next combat, If you win, gain a copy of your highest-cost Faerie
SpitfireDuring your next combat, Dragon attacks deal an extra one percent maximum health true damage
QuickeningDuring your next combat, Chrono champions gain plus 30 percent attack speed after a countdown
Frosty FortitudeDuring your next combat, winter ice statues gain 40 percent additional health
Portal HoppingGain a random Portal Champion
Supreme ArcanaYour High Arcana champion gains additional damage and defenses for one round

How do Charms work in TFT Set 12?

Camille TFT Set 12
Use Charms to improve your team and board state. Image via Riot Games

Charms normally appear in every other Shop in place of a TFT Set 12 champion. Choosing a Charm has a magic wand appear on board, flying to your Tactician. This lets you know the Charm is now active.

If you purchase a Charm from the Shop during a turn and continue to Reroll, no other Charms will appear as you can only choose one Charm per planning Stage turn. Rerolling for Charms is an option as well, if you are looking for a specific effect. But remember, you can only use choose one Charm per round.

You’ll be able to start testing out this new TFT Set 12 Charm mechanic when the Magic n’ Mayhem set drops into PBE servers on July 16.

