TFT Set 12 trait cheat sheet – All traits and breakpoint abilities

The Teamfight Tactics Magic n’ Mayhem set is bringing 27 new and upgraded trait abilities, from the return of Dragons and trait-specific items to awakened Gods and Bees. It’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s every TFT Set 12 trait.

How do traits work in TFT Set 12?

Traits in TFT provide effects and abilities to specific champions or your team. An individual champion may have a trait no other champs have, which in TFT Set 12 are five-cost units. Champions may also have more than one trait assigned to them too.

Traits with multiple champions have breakpoints. A breakpoint determines when the trait activates, turning on its abilities and effects. Power levels of trait abilities and effects will increase at higher breakpoints.

Trait abilities and effects in TFT Set 12 are subject to change before Magic n’ Mayhem drops onto live servers. I’ll update any PBE balance changes before the new set goes live.

All TFT Set 12 verticle traits in Magic n’ Mayhem

Set 12 has eight verticle TFT traits. A verticle trait has breakpoints above six, allowing you to build an endgame comp with champions from one specific trait if you want. The benefit of these verticle traits is that bonus abilities get stronger at each breakpoint. Verticle traits are also the easiest to learn at the start of a new set.

TFT Set 12 trait TFT Set 12 trait ability TFT Set 12 trait breakpoint abilities Bastion All allies gain 10 armor and magic resistance. Bastion units gain additional armor and magic resistance, increased by 100 percent for the first 10 seconds of combat Two: 15 armor and magic resistance

Four: 45 armor and magic resistance

Six: 75 armor and magic resistance

Eight: 140 armor and magic resistance and non-Bastion champions are untargetable until four Bastion units have died Eldritch Awaken an old God when your team loses 20 percent of their health Three: The Tainted Golem

Five: The Jet-Black Ibex

Seven: the Thousand-Pierced Bear

10: Stormbringer Faerie Faeries gain health at each breakpoint and a Faerie Crown, granting the equipped unit damage amplification. The unit wearing the crown is a Queen. When the Queen casts, all Faerie units are granted 20 percent of the mana spent on that cast Two: 100 health and 25 percent damage amplification

Four: 300 health and 34 percent damage amplification

Six: 500 health and 44 percent damage amplification

Nine: 1,000 health, 75 percent damage amplification, and a second Crown. Frost A Frost champion will freeze the first enemy that dies to it into an Ice Soldier. Enemy units will prioritize attacking the Ice Soldier when in range or retargeting Three: 20 ability power and attack damage and one Ice Soldier

Five: 35 ability power and attack damage and two Ice Soldiers

Seven: 50 ability power and attack damage and three Ice Soldiers with Ice Soldiers exploding on death

Nine: 80 ability power and attack damage and five Ice Soldiers with double explosion power upon dying Mage Mages echo their ability and have a modified total ability power Three: 75 percent ability power

Five: 89 percent ability power

Seven: 104 percent ability power

Nine: 135 percent ability power Multistriker A Multistriker unit’s attack has a chance to trigger two additional attacks Three: 30 percent chance

Five: 45 percent chance

Seven: 65 percent chance and healing two percent maximum health on every attack

Nine: 100 percent chance and healing five percent maximum health on every attack Portal A portal is created on board flinging random junk from other universes onto the battlefield every few seconds. Portal strength is increased by one percent for each Portal champion’s star level. At the start of combat, Portal champions gain a shield for 15 seconds Three: Small Portal and 250 shield

Six: Medium Portal and 500 shield

Eight: Large Portal and 750 shield

10: Mega Portal and 1,500 shield Shapeshifter Shapeshifter champions gain bonus maximum health. After casting their first ability, the effect is tripled Two: 10 percent

Four: 15 percent

Six: 23 percent

Eight: 36 percent

All TFT Set 12 splash traits in Magic n’ Mayhem

Splash traits in TFT Set 12 can range from traits with only two breakpoints to six. In the Magic n’ Mayhem set, there are 13 splash traits. Many splash traits will synergize with one another. Splash traits also provide flexibility, allowing you to use a couple during the early to mid-game stages before transitioning to an end-game TFT Set 12 comp.

TFT Set 12 trait TFT Set 12 trait ability TFT Set 12 trait breakpoint abilities Arcana Gain an Arcana Signifier item, buffing your team depending on the equipped champion Ahri: Gain additional ability power for each three-star champion

Hecarim: Champions on your team equipped with items gain damage reduction and attack damage

Tahm Kench: Gain health for your team for each active trait

Xerath: All abilities deal bonus true damage for each Charm purchased during this game

Emblem: Gain bonus damage for each champion equipped with a Spatula Blaster Blaster units gain bonus damage that increases for three seconds after casting an ability Two: Seven percent bonus damage and 25 percent after casting

Four: 15 percent bonus damage and 40 percent after casting

Six: 30 percent bonus damage and 89 percent after casting Chrono At the start of combat, a 16-second countdown timer starts. Casts from Chrono units speed up the countdown by one second. Gain a bonus when the countdown finishes. Two: Team gains 20 percent health. Chrono units gain 20 percent attack speed

Four: Freeze time for non-Chorono units for 2.5 seconds. Chrono units gain 40 percent attack speed

Six: Chronos gain 60 percent attack speed and heal 100 percent health

Dragon Dragon units Burn and Wound Two: Attacks and abilities apply one percent Burn and Wound for five seconds

Three: The power of friendship upgrades Dragon units’ abilities Honeymancy Summon bees with each dealing 10 percent of their damage dealt and 2.5 percent of damage taken every three seconds. A bee survives when a Honeymancer unit dies, attaching itself to nearby Honeymancer units for the remainder of combat Three: Three bees

Five: Five bees Hunter Hunter units gain attack damage, increased the first time a Hunter unit gets a takedown during each combat Two: 10 percent attack damage and 30 percent increased AD

Four: 20 percent attack damage and 50 percent increased AD

Six: 35 percent attack damage and 90 percent increased AD Incantor Your team gains 10 ability power. Incantor units gain stacks of ability power up to a maximum of 20 stacks after they attack or cast. Attacks grant one stack and casts grant three stacks Two: Two per stack

Four: Five per stack Preserver Your team heals for a percentage of their maximum health every three seconds. If the health bar is full, they restore mana instead. Preserver units gain double the bonuses Two: Two percent health or 2.5 percent mana

Three: 6.5 percent health or three percent mana

Four: 8.5 percent health or five percent mana

Five: 12.5 percent health or nine percent mana Pyro Pyro champions gain an Infernal Cinder for each kill, collected during the planning phase. Your team gains three percent attack speed, increased by one percent for every four Cinders collected. Pyro champions also gain attack speed and execute enemies when dropping below 15 percent health Two: 12 percent attack speed

Three: 25 percent attack speed

Four: 50 percent attack speed

Five: 75 percent attack speed with execute increased by 20 percent Scholar Scholar units gain bonus mana on attack Two: Three mana per attack

Four: Six mana per attack

Six: 10 mana per attack Sugercraft Sugercraft units create Sugar for each item component equipped to your team after combat. Sugar builds a cake with seven layers. Sugercraft units gain ability power and attack damage that’s increased by 10 percent per layer. Upon completion of the cake, gain a treat for every 150 Sugar. Two: Two Sugar per component plus 15 ability power and attack damage

Four: Four Sugar per component, plus 30 ability power and attack damage

Six: Six Sugar per component, plus 50 ability power and attack damage Vanguard Vanguard units take 10 percent less damage when a shield is active. Gain a shield at the start of combat and at 50 percent health for a percent of maximum health for 10 seconds Two: 18 percent maximum health

Four: 30 percent maximum health

Six: 44 percent maximum health Warrior Warrior units gain Onmivamp and bonus damage. Upon dropping below 40 percent health, the bonus damage is doubled Two: 10 percent Omnivamp and 10 percent bonus damage

Four: 15 percent Omnivamp and 15 percent bonus damage

Six: 20 percent Omnivamp and 21 percent bonus damage Witchcraft Witchcraft units poison enemy units, causing them to lose health while Witchcraft champions heal. Enemy units can also be turned into a Frog. TBA

All TFT Set 12 individual traits in Magic n’ Mayhem

Set 12 has six individual traits. Some champions, like Briar, have the individual trait in addition to other TFT traits. Wukong is the only Magic n’ Mayhem champion to have a single individual trait.

Briar’s Ravenous Gain a Snack that grants you three health. Briar permanently gains 150 health when she eats the snack. Briar deals 0.3 percent more damage for each health you are missing Milio’s Relic Milio has a 40/60/1000 percent chance after combat to convert a temporary relic component into a real component Morgana’s Bat Queen Morgana’s Bats have a 45 percent chance of stealing an enemy unit killed by the Bats, turning it into a one-star copy with one of their item components Norra’s Explorer Norra summons Yummi, who can be attached to any ally by holding Yummi over the Set 12 champion. Yummi will cast and die at the same time as Norra—and shares her ability power Wukong’s Druid The Druid does not have a trait bonus but instead has a powerful ability and increased stats Xerath’s Ascendant Xerath crates Ascendant Zaps, special Charms that appear in the shop. The Odds of seeing an Ascendant Zap is increased by 10 percent (up to a maximum of 50 percent) after each player combat round. Once an Ascendant Zap is purchased from the shop, the odds reset

