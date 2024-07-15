Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gwen skin in TFT Set 12
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

How Sugarcraft trait works in TFT Set 12

Build a cake for Loot Orbs.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:39 am

Having a sweet tooth pays off with the Teamfight Tactics Sugarcraft trait in Set 12 Magic n’ Mayhem. Earn Sugar through components to complete a cake and receive Loot Orbs.

Recommended Videos

What TFT Set 12 champions have the Sugarcraft trait?

Sugarcraft champions on board in TFT Set 12
Use Sugar to build a cake. Image via Riot Games

Five TFT Set 12 champions have the Sugarcraft trait, of which two are three-cost units. Rumble and Bard have two additional traits but none of the five champions share a trait outside of Sugarcraft.

Set 12 Sugarcraft championChampion costOther traitsSpell ability
SorakaOne-costMageSoraka deals magic damage to adjacent enemies through falling stars. Soraka heals a nearby ally, increased if they’re below 50 percent health.
RumbleTwo-costBlaster and VanguardRumble gains damage reduction and fires a cone, dealing magic damage for three seconds. Rumble also Wounds the enemy for five seconds.
BardThree-costScholar and PreserverBard sends a missile at a target that bounces four times between enemies dealing magic damage to enemies hit. Enemies also take 10 percent more damage for four seconds.
JinxThree-costHunterJinx gains 125 percent decaying attack speed with her attacks dealing bonus true damage for four seconds. Takedowns refresh this effect for three seconds.
GwenWarriorFour-costPassive: For every two casts, Gwen gains a Snip stack.
Active: Gwen dashes and Snips twice plus once for every Snip stack. Each Snkp deals magic damage in a cone.

Most TFT Set 12 comps will likely run two Sugarcraft champions over four, unless the goal is to hit six to maximize loot payout Orbs. Gwen is the four-cost premier carry, while Soraka is a support champion. Rumble, Bard, and Jinx are backline units.

All Sugarcraft trait TFT Set 12 breakpoints and abilities

TFT Bard Set 12 skin
Sweets and treats are good. Image via Riot Games

Breakpoints for the Sugarcraft trait in Set 12 are 2/4/6. Hitting the breakpoint of six requires a Sugarcraft Emblem. Sugar is gained for each component, increasing at each breakpoint. Breakpoints also grant ability power and attack damage that increases at higher breakpoints.

  • Two: Two Sugar per component, plus 15 ability power and attack damage
  • Four: Four Sugar per component, plus 30 ability power and attack damage
  • Six: Six Sugar per component, plus 50 ability power and attack damage

Slamming components and items matters with the Sugarcraft trait as each component adds Sugar, which is used to build a cake on the side of the TFT arena board. Completing layers of the cake increases team stats. The cake has seven layers, granting loot treats upon completion.

Details of how much Sugar is needed to create a cake level haven’t been revealed yet. I also expect there will be a loot table for the TFT Set 12 Sugarcraft trait.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin