Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TFT Neeko Set 12 Skin
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT craftable Emblems in Set 12

Improve your TFT Set 12 comps.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:19 am

Craftable Emblems in Teamfight Tactics are essential to hit Prismatic breakpoints for vertical trait comps within Set 12. Step up your gameplay by comfortably taking Spatualas off Carousels through our detailed breakdown of every Magic n’ Mayhem craftable Emblem.

Recommended Videos

What are the TFT Set 12 craftable Emblems?

Here are the nine craftable Emblems in Magic n’ Mayhem. Be sure to bookmark this page so you have access to the craftable Emblems while you’re testing out TFT Set 12 on PBE servers.

Set 12 Emblem nameImage Comonents used to make Emblem
Eldritch EmblemImage of Eldritch EmblemBelt and Spatula
Faerie EmblemImage of Faerie Emblem TFT Set 12Tear and Spatula
Frost EmblemImage of Frost Emblem TFT Set 12Vest and Spatula
Honeymancy EmblemImage of Honeymancy Emblem TFT Set 12Glove and Spatula
Portal EmblemImage of Portal Emblem TFT Set 12Rod and Spatula
Pyro EmblemImage of Pyro Emblem TFT Set 12Bow and Spatula
Sugarcraft EmblemImage of Sugarcraft Emblem TFT Set 12Sword and Spatula
Witchcraft EmblemImage of Witchcrafft Emblem TFT Set 12Cloak and Spatula
Tactician’s CrownImage of Tactician's Crown Emblem TFT Set 12Spatula and Spatula

What is a craftable Emblem in TFT Set 12?

TFT Norra and Yuumi
Use craftable Emblems to improve end-game comps. Image via Riot Games

A craftable Emblem in TFT Set 12 is made through an item component and a Spatula. Much like previous sets, craftable items are used to hit Prismatic breakpoints through vertical trait comps, or as an alternative unit to activate breakpoints for a specific trait.

Not all verticle traits in TFT Set 12 have a craftable Emblem. Multistriker, for example, has a Prismatic breakpoint of Nine but only seven champions with the trait. To reach the traits Prismatic breakpoint, you’ll need to get a Multistriker Emblem from Crown or Crest Augments.

What are the best craftable Emblems in TFT Set 12?

The TFT Set 12 set drops into PBE servers on July 16. I was able to play the new Magic n’ Mayhem set through early access and am determined Eldritch Emblems are the best while I had the most fun with Frost Emblems. Sugarcraft Emblems can help you build a cake quicker and Portal Emblems can unlock a variety of junk getting tossed onto the arena board from other dimensions.

Best Emblems are subject to change before Set 12 drops into live servers on July 31, as many abilities and stats will get adjusted during TFT PBE testing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin