All TFT craftable Emblems in Set 12

Craftable Emblems in Teamfight Tactics are essential to hit Prismatic breakpoints for vertical trait comps within Set 12. Step up your gameplay by comfortably taking Spatualas off Carousels through our detailed breakdown of every Magic n’ Mayhem craftable Emblem.

What are the TFT Set 12 craftable Emblems?

Here are the nine craftable Emblems in Magic n’ Mayhem. Be sure to bookmark this page so you have access to the craftable Emblems while you’re testing out TFT Set 12 on PBE servers.

Set 12 Emblem name Image Comonents used to make Emblem Eldritch Emblem Belt and Spatula Faerie Emblem Tear and Spatula Frost Emblem Vest and Spatula Honeymancy Emblem Glove and Spatula Portal Emblem Rod and Spatula Pyro Emblem Bow and Spatula Sugarcraft Emblem Sword and Spatula Witchcraft Emblem Cloak and Spatula Tactician’s Crown Spatula and Spatula

What is a craftable Emblem in TFT Set 12?

Use craftable Emblems to improve end-game comps. Image via Riot Games

A craftable Emblem in TFT Set 12 is made through an item component and a Spatula. Much like previous sets, craftable items are used to hit Prismatic breakpoints through vertical trait comps, or as an alternative unit to activate breakpoints for a specific trait.

Not all verticle traits in TFT Set 12 have a craftable Emblem. Multistriker, for example, has a Prismatic breakpoint of Nine but only seven champions with the trait. To reach the traits Prismatic breakpoint, you’ll need to get a Multistriker Emblem from Crown or Crest Augments.

What are the best craftable Emblems in TFT Set 12?

The TFT Set 12 set drops into PBE servers on July 16. I was able to play the new Magic n’ Mayhem set through early access and am determined Eldritch Emblems are the best while I had the most fun with Frost Emblems. Sugarcraft Emblems can help you build a cake quicker and Portal Emblems can unlock a variety of junk getting tossed onto the arena board from other dimensions.

Best Emblems are subject to change before Set 12 drops into live servers on July 31, as many abilities and stats will get adjusted during TFT PBE testing.

