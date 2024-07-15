How TFT Portal trait works in Set 12

Open Portals from other dimensions with the vertical Teamfight Tactics Portal trait. From the eight champions to “Junk” items tossed through the Portals, here’s a detailed guide on how the Set 12 Magic n’ Mayhem trait works.

What TFT Set 12 champions have the Portal trait

The Portal trait showcases eight TFT Set 12 champions. Zoe and Ryze share the Scholar trait while Gailo and Norra share the Mage trait. Most Magic n’ Mayhem Portal champions synergize with Portals and shields.

TFT Set 12 Portal champion Champion cost Other traits Spell ability Jayce One-cost Shapeshifter Upon transformation, Jayce gains armor and magic resistance. Jayce leaps to a target, dealing physical damage. Zoe One-cost Scholar and Witchcraft Zoe fires an Orb toward a target, dealing magic damage. Zoe also reduces the target’s magic resistance by 10/15/20 for the remainder of combat. Galio Two-cost Mage and Vanguard Galio conjures a barrier that reduces incoming damage for four seconds. He then fires two magic bolts that deal magic damage and converge on a distant target, knocking them up for 1.2/1.2/1.5 seconds. Kassadin Two-cost Multistriker Kassadin gains a shield for three seconds, dealing magic damage to a target. For the remainder of combat, Kassadin’s attacks deal bonus stacking magic damage. Ezreal Three-cost Blaster Ezreal dashes to a spot within two Hexes. Ezreal then fires a blast in a line, dealing damage reduced by 20 percent each time it hits an enemy. Ryze Three-cost Scholar Ryze opens Portals that fire 12/12/15 bolts at nearby enemies. Each bold deals magic damage. Taric Four-cost Bastion All nearby projectiles are redirected into Taric with Taric gaining damage reduction for four seconds. After four seconds, Taric releases a nova that deals magic damage in a two-Hex area. Norra and Yummi Five-cost Explorer and Mage Norra Summons and launches a ball at a target that explodes, dealing magic damage while Paperfies in the area from the explosion deal magic damage per second for 3/3/15 seconds. If a ball lands in an area already Paperfied, it will bounce to a new location within two Hexes before exploding.

Jayce, Galio, and Taric are the tanks in the Portal trait. Kassadin is a melee. Zoe and Norra (with Yummi) are backline units, and Ezreal is a flex positioning champion.

All Portal TFT Set 12 breakpoints and abilities

Gain a gift through junk from other dimensions. Image via Riot Games

Breakpoints for the Portal trait in TFT Set 12 are 3/6/8/10. Activating the trait creates a Portal on the arena board while shielding Portal units. The higher the breakpoint, the larger the Portal and shields are.

Three : Small Portal and 250 shield

: Small Portal and 250 shield Six : Medium Portal and 500 shield

: Medium Portal and 500 shield Eight : Large Portal and 750 shield

: Large Portal and 750 shield 10: Mega Portal and 1,500 shield

Much like Eldritch, Portal has a Prismatic breakpoint at 10. Reaching 10 will require two craftable Emblems. You can also get Emblems through Crest and Crown TFT Set 12 Augments.

Portals created by activating the Magic n’ Mayhem trait toss random junk onto the arena board every few seconds. Junk items can range from Poro Snax, a random Krug, components, or even a bomb. Details of every Junk item from a Portal haven’t been revealed, at time of writing, but should be before TFT Set 12 drops into live servers on July 31.

