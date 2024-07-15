All TFT Set 12 new Augments – Cheat sheet of tiers and effects

Riot Games has spiced up Teamfight Tactics Augments with over 135 dropping into Magic n’ Mayhem. From Crests and Crowns and trait-specific to high-stakes and hero effects, here’s every new TFT Set 12 Augment.

What’s new about TFT Set 12 Augments?

Augments served on a platter. Image via Riot Games

Riot has evolved Econ traits into Augments for TFT Set 12, featuring five new High-Stakes Econ effects. Five Augments that weren’t in Set 11 are returning. Hero Augments for champions are back, including one designed for a three-cost carry. Most of the Magic n’ Mayhem Augments are Crests/Crowns or flexible Augments, in addition to 20 trait-specific effects.

Here’s a breakdown of the types of Augments in TFT Set 12. In total, 140 are dropping into PBE servers.

Five High-Stakes Augments

Five returning Augments that weren’t in Set 11

Eight Hero Augments

20 trait-specific Augments

42 Crests and Crowns

59 Flexible Augments

All new TFT Set 12 Augments and effects are subject to change during PBE testing. I will update the full list before Magic n’ Mayhem goes live. All Augments and abilities are provided by Riot.

What are the High-Stakes Augments in Set 12?

All High-Stakes Augments in TFT Set 12 at the time of writing are either Gold or Prismatic tiered. Econ from the Augments range from Loot Orbs to Emblems and champions.

High-Stakes TFT Augment Augment effect/abilility An Upgraded Adventure (Prismatic) After upgrading four of your champions to three-star, gain four one-cost units and reward (Reroll Augment). Fortune Favors the Bold (Gold) Whenever you win a player combat round, get a Loot Orb. Contents of the Loot Orb improve for each consecutive loss before the win. (Similar to Fortune trait cash outs). Golden Quest (Prismatic) When you start a turn with at least 161.8 gold, gain a two-star five-cost champion equipped with items. Trait Tracker (Gold) The first time you end a player combat round with seven different active traits, gain five random Emblems. TBA TBA

What are the Hero Augments in TFT Set 12?

All Hero Augments in Set 12 are in the Gold tier. A unique design the TFT team worked into the Hero Augments for Magic n’ Mayhem, based on player feedback, is that each has a slight downside to counter the powerful effects.

TFT Set 12 Hero Augment Hero Augment effect/ability Deja Vu (Galio) Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio gains three Range, 15 mana, and eight ability power per attack. Galio’s spell deals 150 percent damage but no longer stuns or reduces damage. High Horsepower (Lillia) Gain a two-star Lillia. Your strongest Lillia gains 100 percent attack speed and 75 percent move speed. Her Ability deals 235 percent bonus damage but only hits one target. Molten Caramel (Rumble) Gain a two-star Rumble. Your strongest Rumble’s ability deals 166 percent damage and costs 30 less mana but no longer reduces damage. Spider Queen (Elise) Gain a two-star Elise. The strongest Elise no longer Stuns but poisons the target and two closest enemies to take 110 percent of the ability damage. Elise’s spell costs 20 less mana to cast. Spin to Win (Wukong) Gain two Wukong units. The strongest Wukong has their spell ability scale with attack damage instead of resistance. Wukong gains 30 percent attack damage and attack speed after each cast. Sweet Tooth (Nunu) Gain a Nunu. Your strongest Nunu gains 200 health and deals 3.5 percent bonus damage for every 100 maximum health. When Nunu kills an enemy with their spell, Nunu gains 45 permanent health and grows slightly larger. Witchy Wallops (Poppu) Gain a two-star Poppy. Your strongest Poppy’s ability no longer shields Poppy but strikes three consecutive times at a target, dealing 80 percent of the original damage. Zap Attack (Blitzcrank) Gain a two-star Blitzcrank. Your strongest Blitzcrank becomes supercharged, dealing magic damage to two nearby enemies every four seconds and on every ability cast.

What are the TFT trait Augments in Set 12?

All trait Augments in TFT Set 12 are in the Gold tier. Most trait Augments come with two champions.

TFT Set 12 trait Augment Trait Augment effect Aggressive Preservation Preserver units always gain health and mana while dealing 15 percent increased damage. Gain a Bard and Zilean. Arcane Conduit The chosen Arcana gains six percent health and 15 percent attack speed for each unique Arcana champion fielded. Bee-st Friends Honeymancer units gain plus-one starting Bee. When a Bee jumps to a new Honeymancer unit, the champion gains a 20 percent maximum health shield. Gain a Blitzcrank and Kog’Maw. Caramelized Comforts For each component equipped on a Sugarmancer unit, Sugarmance champions gain 50 health and an eight percent chance to drop one gold on each kill. Gain a Soraka and Rumble. Cauterize Pyromancer auto attacks deal plus-three magic damage for every two Cinders collected. Defensive Arts Incantor spell damage reduces enemy damage by 10 percent for two seconds. At maximum Incantor stacks, Incantor units gain 10 mana every two seconds. Gain a Ziggs and Syndra. Draconic Mastery Dragon champions deal 15 percent increased damage to burning enemies. Burning enemies deal 12 percent less damage to Dragon units. Gain a Shyvana and Nomsy. Endless Hunt Hunter units gain eight percent attack damage for every takedown. Gain a Twitch and Kog’Maw. Eternal Growth Shapeshifter units that start combat next to another Shapeshifter champion gain 30 permanent health. Gain an Elise and Jayce. Fast Forward After casting an ability, Chronmancer units gain 30 percent attack speed and 15 percent Omnivamp for three seconds. Gain a Jax and Zilean. Frosty Frontline The Frost trait grants one peaceable Frost Statue equipped with Eternal Winter that gains health for each Frost trait tier. The first time the Statue would die, it instead regenerates over six seconds if an ally is alive. Gain a Warwick and Zilean. Higher Education Every time your Scholar units spend 100 mana, all Scholar champions gain 10 percent stacking attack speed. Portal Delivery Service Gain a Galio and Zoe. At the start of each round, gain a random one to three-cost Portal champion. Potions 201 Witch curses last forever. Witch abilities also curse the nearest uncursed champion. If all enemy units are cursed, Witch units gain 20 percent attack damage and ability power. Gain a Poppy and Cassiopeia. Practice Partners Whenever a Mage unit casts a spell, that unit grants four mana to the nearest ally. Gain a Soraka and Galio. Press the Attack All Multistriker unit attacks apply a stack on their target for five seconds. Every third stack deals true damage equal to 5.5 percent of the target’s maximum health. Gain a Kassadin and Ashe. Raid Boss Your strongest Bastion unit gains 20 percent health. When other Basiton champions die, they transfer 20 percent of their armor and magic resistance to the stronger Bastion unit. Gain a Nunu and Poppy. Royal Guard Every three seconds, all Faerie units restore six percent maximum health and the Faerie Queen gains 1.5 percent attack damage and ability power per other surviving Faerie units. Gain a Lillia and Tristana. School Mascot The Eldritch summon is equipped with beneficial items. The summoned unit gains an additional 10 percent health and 25 ability power. Gain an Elise and Syndra

Daisy: Spirit Visage

Malphite: Bloodthirster and Deathcap

Volibear: Bloodthirster and Deathcap

Big Volibear: Radiant Deathcap, Radiant Gauntlet, and Radiant Bloodthirster Shields Up Sheilds on Vanguard units are 20 percent stronger. When shielded, Vanguard champions are immune to crowd control for six seconds. Gain a Rumble and Blitzcrank.

What are the TFT Crest Augments in Set 12?

All Crest Augments in TFT Set 12 are in the Gold tier. A Crest grants you an Emblem for that trait and a champion.

TFT Set 12 Crest Augment Crest Augment effect/ability Arcana Crest Gain an Arcana Emblem and an Ahri Bastion Crest Gain a Bastion Emblem and a Nunu Blaster Crest Gain a Blaster Emblem and a Tristana Chrono Crest Gain a Chrono Emblem and a Zilean. Eldritch Crest Gain an Eldrich Emblem and a Nilah Faerie Crest Gain a Faerie Emblem and a Tristana Frost Crest Gain a Frost Emblem and a Zilean Honeymancer Crest Gain a Honeymancy Emblem and a Nunu Hunter Crest Gain a Hunter Emblem and a Kog’Maw Incantor Crest Gain an Incantor Emblem and a Syndra Mage Crest Gain a Mage Emblem and a Galio Multistriker Crest Gain a Multistriker Emblem and a Kassadin Portal Crest Gain a Portal Emblem and a Kassadin Preserver Crest Gain a Preserver Emblem and a Zilean Pyro Crest Gain a Pyro Emblem and an Akali Scholar Crest Gain a Scholar Emblem and an Ahri Shapeshifter Crest Gain a Shapeshifter Emblem and a Shyvana Sugarmancy Crest Gain a Sugarmancy Emblem and a Rumble Vanguard Crest Gain a Vanguard Emblem and a Rumble Warrior Crest Gain a Warrior Emblem and an Akali Witch Crest Gain a Witch Emblem and a Cassiopeia

What are the TFT Crown Augments in Set 12?

All Crown Augments are in the Prismatic tier. A Crown Augment grants you an Emblem for that trait, a completed item, and a champion.

TFT Set 12 Crown Augment Crown Augment effect/ability Arcana Crown Gain an Arcana Emblem, an Adaptive Helm, and an Ahri. Bastion Crown Gain a Bastion Emblem, a Steadfast Heart, and a Nunu. Blaster Crown Gain a Blaster Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Tristana. Chrono Crown Gain a Chrono Emblem, an Archangel’s Staff, and a Zilean. Eldritch Crown Gain an Eldrich Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and a Nilah. Faerie Crown Gain a Faerie Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Tristana. Frost Crown Gain a Frost Emblem, a Protector’s Vow, and a Swain. Honeymancer Crown Gain a Honeymancy Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and a Nunu. Hunter Crown Gain a Hunter Emblem, a Runaan’s Hurricane, and a Kog’Maw. Incantor Crown Gain an Incantor Emblem, a Jeweled Gauntlet, and a Syndra. Mage Crown Gain a Mage Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Galio. Multisriker Crown Gain a Multistriker Emblem, a Quicksilver, and a Kassadin. Portal Crown Gain a Portal Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Kassadin. Preserver Crown Gain a Preserver Emblem, a Nashor’s Tooth, and a Bard. Pyro Crown Gain a Pyro Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and an Akali. Shapeshifter Crown Gain a Shapeshifter Emblem, a Redemption, and a Shyvana. Sugarmancy Crown Gain a Sugarmancy Emblem, a Redemption, and a Rumble. Vanguard Crown Gain a Vanguard Emblem, a Protector’s Vow, and a Rumble. Warrior Crown Gain a Warrior Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Akali. Witch Crown Gain a Witch Emblem, a Hextech Gunblade, and a Cassiopeia.

What are the TFT flex Augments in Set 12?

Flexible Augments in TFT are designed to fit a variety of builds. Flex Augments are in Silver, Gold, and Prismatic tiers. All Augments are listed in alphabetical order.

TFT Set 12 Augment Tier Augment effect/ability All That Shimmers Gold Open an armory of gold generating Artifact items. Gain a Magnetic Remover. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. All That Shimmers+ Prismatic Open an armory of gold generating Artifact items. Gain four gold and a Magnetic Remover. Your max interest is increased to seven. Anger Issues Prismatic All your current and future completed items transform into Guinsoo’s Rageblades that grant 35 Armor and Magic Resistance. Each stack also grants one percent attack damage and ability power. Assassin’s Toolbox Prismatic Gain a Collector. In three rounds, gain a Prowlers Claw Avenge the Fallen Gold After three allies die, your team gains 15 attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance. Beggars can be Choosers Silver You have two extra Augment Rerolls for all other Augment choices. Gain X gold. Blossoming Lotus One Gold Your team’s Abilities can Critically Strike. Every three seconds, your team gains four percent Critical Strike chance. Blossoming Lotus Two Prismatic Your team’s Abilities can Critically Strike. Every three seconds, your team gains eight percent Critical Strike chance. Called Shot Silver Set your win-streak to plus-five. Gain a random component. Only appears at Stage 2-1. Category Five Gold Gain a Runaan’s Hurricane. Your Runaan’s Hurricanes fire one additional bolt with each bolt dealing 95 percent of the original damage. Clockwork Accelerator Gold Your team gains six percent attack speed every four seconds. Combat Bandages One Silver The first time each allied unit falls below 50 percent health, restore 175-400 health over two seconds. Combat Bandages Two Gold The first time each allied unit falls below 50 percent health, restore 300-600 health over two seconds. Dark Alley Dealings Prismatic Gain a Suspicious Trenchcoat. In three rounds, gain an Unstable Treasure Chest. Dual Purpose Prismatic The first time you buy experience each round, gain two gold.

Whenever you buy experience, refresh your shop. Duo Queue Gold Gain two random five-cost champions and two copies of a random component. Explosive Growth Gold Gain eight experience a round for the next four rounds. Explosive Growth+ Gold Gain 10 experience a round for the next four rounds. Final Resistance Silver Whenever an ally dies, 30 percent Shred and Sunder the nearest four enemies for six seconds. Flexible Prismatic Gain one random emblem. At the start of every Stage, gain a random

emblem. For each emblem equipped, your team gains 40 health. Giant and Mighty Prismatic Your team gets larger, gaining 350 health and plus-five percent maximum health. Hard Commit Prismatic Gain a random Emblem. Now and after each Carousel round, gain a

one-star unit of that trait with a cost equal to the Stage plus one (maximum five). Head Start Silver Gain three two-star one-cost units. Disable your shop for the next three rounds. High Voltage Gold Gain an Ionic Spark. Your Sparks range is increased by one Hex, and

they deal 50 percent more damage. I’m the Carry Now Prismatic Get a Sentinel with tailored offensive items that upgrade as the game

progresses. Immovable Object Prismatic Gain a Randuins Omen. Its range is increased by one Hex and its effect

is increased by 50 percent. Invested Prismatic Gain 16 gold. At the start of every round, gain one Reroll for every 10

gold above 50 gold (maximum 100 gold). Invested+ Prismatic Gain 26 gold. At the start of every round, gain one Reroll for every 10

gold above 50 gold (maximum 100 gold). Invested++ Prismatic Gain 36 gold. At the start of every round, gain one Reroll for every 10

gold above 50 gold (maximum 100 gold). Item Collector One Silver Your units gain 20 health. Your team gains 10 health and one attack damage/ability power for each craftable, non-duplicate item equipped (up to 10). Item Collector Two Gold Your units gain 40 health. Your team gains 15 health and two attack damage/ability power for each craftable, non-duplicate item equipped (up to 10). Item Ladder Silver Planning phase start: gain a random item that lasts for one round. Item

quality increases based on stage level. Mentorship One Silver If an ally starts combat next to a higher-cost ally, they gain 12 percent attack speed and 150 health. Mentorship Two Gold If an ally starts combat next to a higher-cost ally, they gain 18 percent attack speed and 220 health. On the House Silver Whenever you star up a unit gain one gold. Patience is a Virtue Silver If you didn’t purchase a champion last turn, gain one free Reroll. Repeats

each round. Pilfer Gold Gain five gold. At the start of each round. gain a one-star copy of the first unit you killed last round. Placebo Silver Your team gains one percent attack speed. Gain 10 gold. Placebo+ Silver Your team gains one percent attack speed. Gain 15 gold. Precise Planning Silver If you win or lose combat by three or less units, gain two gold at the start of

the next round. Replication Gold Choose one of threecomponents. For the next two rounds, gain another copy of that component. Restart Mission Silver Delete all champions on your board and bench. Gain two random two-star three-costs, two two-star two-costs, and a two-star one-cost champion. Row Rejuvenation One Silver Gain eight percent Omnivamp, increased by one percent for each champion that starts combat in the same row. Row Rejuvenation Two Gold Gain 12 percent Omnivamp, increased by 1.5 percent for each champion that starts combat in the same row. Shimmerscale Essence Prismatic Gain a Diamond hands. In five rounds, gain a Gamblers Blade. Spellblades Gold Whenever one of your units casts, their next auto attack deals bonus

damage equal to 100 percent of their total ability power. Spellcasters Toolbox Prismatic Gain a Lich Bane. In three rounds, gain a Manazane. Subscription Service Prismatic Now and at the start of every stage, open a shop of four four-costs and

gain two gold. Support Golem One Gold Gain a Golem equipped with a random Support Item. Support Golem Two Gold Gain a Golem equipped with two random Support Items. Thorn-Plated Armor Gold Gain a Bramble Vest. Champions holding a Bramble Vest gain 100 percent

of their bonus armor as attack damage. Transfiguration Gold Gain a random component. For every three Charms purchased this

game, gain another component (maximum four). Two Tanky Gold When you field exactly two copies of a champion, they both gain 550

health. When one of the units dies, the other unit gains a 40 percent maximum

health shield for six seconds. When you three-star, gain a two-star copy. Unleash the Beast Gold Gain a Sterak’s Gage. When its effect triggers, the unit gains 30 percent

attack speed and immunity to crowd control for 10 seconds. Upward Mobilty Prismatic Buying experience costs one less. When you level, gain one health and one

free Reroll. Vertically Inclined Gold Your team deals 10 percent more damage. Deal 16 percent more damage if you

have less active traits than your enemy. Worth the Wait Gold Gain a random one-cost unit. After four rounds, gain a copy of that unit at

the beginning of each round for the rest of the game. Worth the Wait Two Prismatic Gain a random two-cost unit. After four rounds, gain a copy of that unit at

the beginning of each round for the next eight rounds.

What are the 5 TFT returning Augments in Set 12?

Returning TFT Augments in Set 12 lean into Econ through AFK and all three Spoilers of War.

Returning TFT Augment Tier Augment effect/ability AFK Silver You cannon perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterwards, gain 18 gold Spoilers of War One Silver Enemies have a 25 percent chance to drop loot when killed. Spoilers of War Two Gold Enemies have a 30 percent chance to drop loot when killed. Spoilers of War Three Prismatic Enemies have a 40 percent chance to drop loot when killed. What the Forge Prismatic Completed items you own (except Tactician’s Crown and Emblems) are transformed into random Artifacts. Champions gain 110 health per equipped Artifact.

