How TFT Faerie trait works in Set 12

Showcase magical prowess through the Teamfight Tactics Faerie trait in Set 12. The Faerie trait in Magic n” Mayhem showcases a Queen with special abilities through a Crown. Start casting spells through our guide on how the TFT Set 12 Faerie vertical comp works.

What TFT Set 12 champions have the Faerie trait?

Seven TFT Set 12 champions have the Faerie trait. Two of the seven are four-cost units and taking charge of lategame boards is Milio.

Set 12 Faerie champion Champion cost Other traits Spell ability Lillia One-cost Bastion Lillia heals herself while damaging nearby enemies. Seraphine One-cost Mage Seraphine fires soundwave towards the longest line of enemies that deals magic damage, reduced by 20 percent for each target struck. Tristana Two-cost Blaster Tristana fires a cannonball at a target, dealing physical damage to the first enemy hit. If the enemy hit is located within two Hexes of Tristana, they are knocked back two Hexes and briefly stunned. Katarina Three-cost Warrior Katarina blinks to the largest group of enemies within two Hexes, dealing magic damage over three seconds to all enemies within two Hexes. The two nearest enemies take 40 percent increased damage. If Katarina kills an enemy, she blinks and repositions again. Kalista Four-cost Multistriker Passive: Attacks embed a spear in a target. Every three seconds, Kalista embeds a spear in 2/2/4 nearby enemies.

Active: Kalista leaps to safety, dealing physical damage per spear to enemies with spears in them. Rakan Four-cost Preserver Rakan gains a shield for four seconds. He then shoots six feathers in a cone, dealing magic damage to enemies hit. When Feathers land, allies within two Hexes gain a shield for four seconds. Milio Five-cost Scholar Milio opens a backpack, granting 2/2/10 completed items to allies with open slots while throwing three snacks at enemies that each deal magic damage. If an ally has no room for items, those allies gain a stacking 11 percent damage increase for the rest of combat.

Lillia and Rakan are the two main Faerie tanks while Katarina is more of a flex frontline unit. The rest of the Faerie TFT Set 12 champions are backline units.

All Faerie trait TFT Set 12 breakpoints and abilities



All hail the Faerie Queen.

Breakpoints for the Set 12 Faerie trait are 2/4/6/9. Hitting the Prismatic nine breakpoint requires two craftable Emblems. Faerie Emblems are also acquired through Crest and Crown TFT Set 12 Augments. Faerie units gain health and damage amplification that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 100 health and 25 percent damage amplification

: 100 health and 25 percent damage amplification Four : 300 health and 34 percent damage amplification

: 300 health and 34 percent damage amplification Six : 500 health and 44 percent damage amplification

: 500 health and 44 percent damage amplification Nine: 1,000 health, 75 percent damage amplification, and a second Crown.

Activating the Faerie trait in Set 12 grants you a Faerie Crown. The TFT champion equipped with a Faerie Crown then becomes the Queen. When the Queen casts, all Faerie units gain 20 percent of the mana spent on the Queen’s cast.

