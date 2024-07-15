Image Credit: Bethesda
How TFT Frost trait works in Set 12

Freeze and corrupt enemy units.
Overrun enemy builds with powerful melee units that freeze enemies into ally Ice Soldiers with the Teamfight Tactics Frost trait in Set 12. Our breakdown of the trait provides details and synergies to help you get a top-four finish with the Magic n’ Mayhem vertical Set 12 comp.

What TFT Set 12 champions have the Frost trait?

There are seven TFT Set 12 champions with the Frost trait. Twitch and Olaf share the Hunter trait. Olaf is the four-cost premier carry while Diana is the five-cost Legendary.

Set 12 Frost championChampion costOther traitsSpell ability
TwitchOne-costHunterTwitch fires an ice shard at a target, piercing through and dealing physical damage that is reduced by 20 percent for each target hit. Targets are 20 percent Sundered for five seconds.
WarwickOne-costVanguardWarwick gains attack speed and movement speed for each enemy killed. Attacks deal bonus physical damage and heal. Damage and healing are doubled against targets below 25 percent health.
ZileanTwo-costChrono and PreserverZilian places a bomb on a target, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1.2 seconds. When the stun ends or the target dies, the bomb explodes, dealing magic damage to the target and magic damage to adjacent allies.
HweiThree-costBlasterHwei paints a lightning bolt to strike a target. After a short delay, the bolt strikes, dealing damage to a target and 50 percent of the damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast paints two extra bolts on the lowest percent health enemies.
SwainThree-costShapeshifterSwain gains health upon transforming. Subsequent casts release a cone of lightning toward a target, dealing magic damage to enemies hit while granting Swain additional maximum health.
OlafFour-costHunterPassive: Every four attacks, or if not in range of a target, Olaf leaps at a target, slamming and dealing physical damage to the target and adjacent enemies.
Active: Olaf gains attack speed, Omnivamp, and crowd control immunity for five seconds.
DianaFive-costBastionDiana dashes within two Hexes to hit the most enemies and heal. After a brief delay, Diana deals magic damage split among enemies within two Hexes while creating a snowfall that heals all allies for three seconds. Excess healing becomes a shield that lasts for three seconds.

Swain is the main tank for the vertical Frost TFT Set 12 comp, synergizing with multiple melee units. Warwick, Olaf, and Diana are the melee champs. Backline units are Twitch, Silean, and Hwei.

All Frost trait TFT Set 12 breakpoints and abilities

All Frost champions in TFT Set 12 on board
Freeze your enemies. Image via Riot Games

Breakpoints for the TFT Set 12 Frost trait are 3/5/7/9. Frost units are unique in that they freeze enemy units upon takedown, converting them to fight as allies during early breakpoints and exploding weapons during higher breakpoints. Hit the Prismatic Nine breakpoint with Frost Emblems or through Crown and Crest Set 12 Augments.

  • Three: 20 ability power and attack damage and one Ice Soldier
  • Five: 35 ability power and attack damage and two Ice Soldiers
  • Seven: 50 ability power and attack damage and three Ice Soldiers with statues exploding on death
  • Nine: 80 ability power and attack damage and five Ice Soldiers with double explosion power upon dying

The best aspect of the Frost trait design is that enemy units will target their own if in range once converted into Ice Soldiers. Much like Duelists from Set 11, Frost units are a healthy mix of melee and backline units. It’s also the TFT Set 12 trait I had the most fun playing during early access.

