How TFT Eldritch trait works in Set 12

Summon traits in Temafight Tactics are back, featuring Eldritch, a vertical trait that summons Gods to assist your team. Past summoning vertical traits have consistently been quite strong, and based on early gameplay, I think Eldritch is one of the strongest vertical traits in Magic n’ Mayhem.

What TFT Set 12 champions have the Eldritch trait?

The Eldritch trait is seen across seven TFT Set 12 champions. Two are one-cost and two are two-cost units, followed by one three, four, and five-cost champion. Only Elise and Briar share a trait outside of Eldritch.

Set 12 Eldritch champion Champion cost Other traits Spell ability Ashe One-cost Multistrike Ashe fires an extra missile, dealing physical damage to a second target for X seconds. This effect stacks. Elise One-cost Shapeshifter Transforming into spider form stuns the target for 1.5 seconds, dealing magic damage while healing Elise. Nilah Two-cost Warrior Passive: When Nilah gains a shield, she gains 75 percent attack speed for three seconds.

Active: Nilah repositions two Hexes away, dealing physical damage to enemies in a line through the target. Nilah then gains a shield for three seconds Syndra Two-cost Incantor Syndra conjures a sphere that deals magic damage to the target. Enemies damaged by spheres are 20 percent Shredded for five seconds. This ability upgrades after being cast 20 and 60 times.

20 casts: Enemies in a small area near the target also take magic damage

60 casts: Every other cast creates an extra sphere that deals 50 percent damage Mordekaiser Three-cost Vanguard Mordekaiser gains a shield for three seconds while slamming a target for magic damage in a two-Hex line. Mordekaiser gains 10 ability power for the remainder of combat. Nami Four-cost Mage Nami fires a bubble at the largest group of enemies within Nami’s range, dealing magic damage. Every third cast, Nami summons the Leviathan, dealing damage to enemies in a line while knocking them up. Briar Five-cost Ravenous and Shapeshifter Briar leaps into the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies in a two-Hex radius and then stunning them for one second. Briar then gains attack speed and Omnivamp, causing attacks to deal physical damage to adjacent enemies.

Elise and Mordekaiser are the frontline tanks within TFT‘s Eldritch vertical comp. Ashe is the early backline unit but Syndra is more likely the core item holder for Nami, who in turn is the premier four-cost carry of the Set 12 trait.

Sticking to the summoning theme in Eldritch, Nami summons a Leviathan through her spell after every third cast. And Nilah is the melee champion within the verticle Eldritch trait.

All Eldritch TFT Set 12 breakpoints and abilities

Cap out Eldritch verticle with Briar. Image via Riot Games

Breakpoints for the Eldritch trait in Set 12 are 3/5/7/10. At each Eldritch breakpoint, an old God is summoned to the battlefield when your team drops below 20 percent health.

Three : The Tainted Golem

: The Tainted Golem Five : The Jet-Black Ibex

: The Jet-Black Ibex Seven : The Thousand-Pierced Bear

: The Thousand-Pierced Bear 10: Stormbringer (a giant Volibear on the side of the board)

Activating the trait isn’t difficult during the early game since four of the seven champions are one and two-cost units. To hit the Prismatic 10 breakpoint, three craftable Emblems are needed. Emblems can also be acquired through Crown and Crest TFT Set 12 Augments.

Vertical comps are the best builds to learn when you first start playing any new TFT set, and Eldritch is already top-tier heading into PBE testing. Once we get closer to the live launch of Magic n’ Mayhem, I’ll share what I found successful gameplay and strategy-wise to help you place top four in a lobby with Set 12’s Eldritch vertical trait.

