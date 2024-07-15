How does Norra & Yuumi unit work in TFT Set 12

Teamfight Tactics Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem, brings a few new units to Riot Games’ autobattler, including Norra, Yuumi’s owner. As the first champion coming to TFT from Legends of Runeterra, Norra makes her autobattler debut alongside other new characters, like Briar and Smolder.

Norra, the wise portal mage from LoR, was first teased when Yuumi was added to League of Legends in 2019 and later became a champ in LoR in 2023. Magic n’ Mayhem marks her first appearance outside the Riot’s card game.

How Does Norra & Yuumi Work in TFT Set 12

In TFT Set 12, Norra and Yuumi are a 5-cost unit with Mage and Portal traits and the unique trait of Best Friends. They’re units who can launch magical swirly balls that bounce faster if you cast spells quickly.

Norra splash art for TFT Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Norra has the Mage and Portal traits, and a unique trait called Best Friends. This trait allows her to summon Yuumi to help your TFT team. Yuumi can attach to allies by holding her over them, sharing her AP with Norra, and dies when Norra does. Norra starts with 100 AP damage and 90 mana, making her a potent magic caster.

Possible strategies in TFT Set 12

Norra and Yuumi’s role as 5-cost units means they can be powerful additions to your lategame composition. Their Mage and Portal traits allow for versatile team setups.

Utilizing the Best Friends trait effectively is key, as positioning Yuumi to attach to your strongest allies can amplify their power and ensure Norra has enough time to cast powerful spells and summon powerful loot from her portals.

Yuumi is not the main character in TFT Set 12, but still a powerful ally for your team. Image via Riot Games

You can build teams around the Mage trait to increase Norra and Yuumi’s damage or focus on the Portal trait for strategic advantages. Items that boost Norra’s ability power and mana generation, such as Archangel’s Staff and Spear of Shojin, can make them even more formidable. Norra and Yuumi’s unique mechanics and high damage potential make them a standout unit in TFT Set 12. As Magic n’ Mayhem launches, experimenting with their abilities and traits might be the key to mastering the new Set.

