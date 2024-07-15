All five cost units in TFT Set 12

Set 12 of Teamfight Tactics, titled Magic n’ Mayhem, once again brings new units, mechanics, and traits to Riot Games’ autobattler. Among the 60 champions in this set, the five-cost units stand out for their exceptional power and unique abilities, heightened by the set’s mechanic, Charms.

Charms allows you to purchase single-use spells to enhance your gameplay. With 27 traits and over 100 Charms, Magic n’ Mayhem allows you to go with diverse strategies and creative playstyles.

Of the 60 TFT champions, eight are five-cost units, each with distinct abilities that can turn the tide of battle. Typically, you can start finding five-cost champions in the late game, with a higher probability in the final rounds, but there’s a Charm that increases the chance of encountering these powerful units.

Briar

The Ravenous Hunger joins TFT with Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Joining TFT for the first time, Briar, one of League‘s most recent champions, is a five-cost unit with Eldritch and Shapeshifter traits, and the unique trait Ravenous. Her ability, Certain Death, makes her leap to the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage and stunning them for one second; she then enters a frenzy, gaining Attack Speed, Omnivamp, and deals additional physical damage to adjacent enemies.

With the Ravenous trait, Briar’s damage increases with each player health you’re missing, and you can also feed her a small amount of player health each round for her to permanently gain HP. Briar then also gains more damage as you approach 0 HP or rise to the top of the lobby.

To make the most of Briar, position her to maximize the impact of her leap and stun multiple enemies. Items that boost her attack speed and survivability, such as Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Bloodthirster, can enhance her performance.

Camille

Directly from Wild Rift, Stargazer Camille joins TFT Set 12 as a Chrono trait. Image via Riot Games.

Camille has the Chrono and Multistriker traits. Her ability, Temporal Anomaly, hookshot the lowest percent health enemy within three hexes when her current target dies, dealing physical damage. She empowers her next attack, knocks back and stuns adjacent enemies for one second, creating a containment zone around the target. When in the zone, Camille gains damage reduction and increased Attack Damage.

Using Camille effectively means positioning her to target low-health enemies and take advantage of her hookshot ability. Equip her with items that enhance her damage and survivability to make her a formidable force on the battlefield.

Diana

Diana joins Magic n’ Mayhem as a 5-cost unit. Image via Riot Games.

As a five-cost unit, Diana comes with Bastion and Frost traits. Her ability, Snowfall, allows her to dash within two hexes, and after a brief delay, she deals magic damage split among enemies within two hexes and then creates a snowfall that heals all allies for three seconds. Excess healing turns into a shield that lasts also three seconds.

Position Diana on your board to maximize her dash, ensuring she hits multiple enemies to benefit from healing and shielding.

Milio

Everyone, welcome Milio back to TFT. Image via Riot Games.

Milio is back from Set 9.5 and returns as a five-cost unit with Faerie and Scholar traits. His ability, Here It Comes, grants completed items to allies with open slots and throws “knick knacks” at enemies, dealing magic damage. If an ally has no room for items, they gain a stacking damage increase for the rest of combat. Occasionally, Milio might find something special in his backpack, though it’s up to you to find out what that might be.

To utilize Milio effectively, ensure your allies have open item slots. Equip Milio with items that increase his survivability and ability power to make him a valuable support.

Morgana

The Bat Queen reigns over other witches in Set 12. Image via Riot Games.

In Set 12, Morgana has Bat Queen, Preserver, and Witchcraft traits. Her ability, My Lovely Pets, grants her a shield for four seconds and summons a swarm of bats that seek out the closest enemies within three hexes, dealing magic damage. Morgana’s bats deal true damage if enemies’ health is low, and sometimes she can abduct enemies, adding them as one-star copies to your bench or as item components.

Position Morgana to utilize her shield and bat swarms effectively. Items that increase her magic damage and survivability, like Rabadon’s Deathcap and Ionic Spark, will enhance her performance in battles.

Smolder

The little dragon from League joins TFT for the first time in Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem. Image via Riot Games.

Like Briar, Smolder is a relatively new champion to League and is making his debut to TFT with Set 12. He’s a five-cost unit with Blaster and Dragon traits. His ability, Learning to Fly, involves flying around and attacking the nearest enemy, gaining Attack Speed and replacing his attacks with fireballs that deal physical damage. The Dragon Upgrade makes his damage sunders enemies for five seconds.

Position Smolder in the backline and give him items that enhance his attack speed and damage, such as Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Runaan’s Hurricane, to make him a consistent damage dealer.

Norra & Yuumi

Norra jumps through games using her portals and landing on your TFT board in Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Making their debut in TFT, Norra comes as five-cost Mage and Portal traits, along with the unique Best Friends trait, which allows her to summon Yuumi.

Yuumi can attach to allies, sharing her ability power with Norra and dying when Norra does. Norra’s ability, Portalpalooza, summons and launches a ball at the current target that explodes, dealing magic damage and Paperfies the area. If the ball lands in an already Paperfied area, it bounces to a new location before exploding.

To maximize Norra and Yuumi’s potential, ensure Norra casts her spells frequently and equip her with items that increase ability power and mana generation.

Xerath

Use the power of the Arcana to obtain powerful Charms thanks to Xerath. Image via Riot Games

Xerath, an Arcana and Ascendant unit, rounds out the five-cost champions in TFT Set 12. His ability, Eye of the Magus, launches multiple arcane blasts at random enemies. Fielding Xerath also unlocks Arcana Charms, special spells that can provide powerful effects such as boosting ability power, granting shields, or amplifying mana regeneration.

To use Xerath effectively, equip him with items that increase his ability power and survivability.

