TFT Set 12’s most powerful Charm asks players for gold and health points—but it’s worth it

Teamfight Tactics explores magic, portals, and bees with Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem—and with it comes a new layer of strategic depth in the Charms mechanic.

These new purchasable spells, appearing in every other shop slot, offer a vast array of effects from economic boons to battlefield disruption—and they’re set to sprinkle a bit of magic in all TFT games starting from Wednesday, July 31. But in over a hundred Charms in Magic n’ Mayhem, one reigns supreme: The Magnum Opus. Literally translating to “Great Work,” the Magnum Opus is Set 12’s most powerful Charm, according to the Riot Games developers, but it comes with a hefty price both of gold and blood.

There are 115 Charms in Set 12, and each tier has different costs and rewards. Image via Riot Games

For a 99 gold and a risky 66 health, Magnum Opus grants players a permanent three-star, five-cost champion—basically giving them a golden ticket towards victory. However, other Charms are less pricey and collectively stronger than the Magnum Opus.

The Arcana Charms are locked behind the requirement of fielding Xerath, a five-cost unit, but offer similar devastating effects as the Magnum Opus. As their name suggests, the Arcana Charms are all named after a tarot card, like The Tower which offers a hulking lightning dummy to bolster your defenses. Another powerful Arcana Charm is The Moon, which increases the player’s chance of finding a five-star cost champion by four percent.

But Charms aren’t the only exciting addition to Magic n’ Mayhem. The set deepens its connection to the Runeterra universe by introducing Norra, Yuumi’s owner from Legends of Runeterra. Additionally, Magic n’ Mayhem welcomes two new League of Legends champions, Briar and Smolder, to the TFT roster.

Magnum Opus, the other Charms, and plenty more from the Magic n’ Mayhem update is set to go live on TFT in a couple weeks on July 31.

