TFT Set 12’s new mechanic charms you with magical effects

The new TFT mechanic in Set 12 has its pros... and cons.
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:10 am

Riot Games has designed a new Teamfight Tactics mechanic for Set 12 called Charms, which hands out power level effects throughout every Stage of a Magic n’ Mayhem game.

Riot has cooked up a new TFT Set 12 mechanic, Charms, to tone down the randomness we’ve seen from past mechanics. This comes after heavy criticism from players over Encounters from Set 11. Instead of random effects on Carousels, or more Armories in addition to Augments, the Charm mechanic shows up in a player’s Shop. The design is a huge improvement over Encounters, in my opinion, as I was able to test it out early.

Charm wands in TFT Set 12
Gain a wand with each Charm picked from the Shop. Image via Riot Games

The flavor of Charms is spot-on for a set called Magic n’ Mayhem, since these new Charms will grant you various effects at every Stage. Over 100 Charms have been included in TFT Set 12, which has pros and cons.

For new and casual players, it’s hard enough to memorize Augments that synergize with comps, new traits, and over 50 champion abilities—let alone over 100 Charms. But don’t let the stats overwhelm you since most Charms contain temporary effects, lasting for one combat round.

Charms begin showing up in the Shop as early as Stage Two and will continue to replace a champion in the Shop for the remainder of the game. A downside to having Charms in the Shop is you lose a slot for a Champion, but the upside is you can roll for a specific Charm since one will appear in every other Shop roll down.

The power level and cost of Charms start small during the early game Stages and progress into more powerful effects in the later Stages. A charm can assist you in keeping a win-streak going through a temporary effect or provide a big advantage like knowing who your next opponent is. There are also permanent effects like gaining a Champion Duplicator or items transforming into Radiant items.

Test out Charms before TFT Set 12 drops into live servers through PBE testing of Magic n’ Mayhem that begins on July 16.

