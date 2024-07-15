Riot Games has unveiled more details about Teamfight Tactics Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem during the Inkborn Fables Championship. Briar, a powerful 5-cost with unique mechanics that promise to shake up the gameplay, was among the new Runeterra universe additions shared by the developers.

Briar is a relatively recent addition to League of Legends roster. She’s a hungry and relentless champion known for her high damage and aggressive playstyle. Now, she joins TFT for the first time as a 5-cost unit, longing to heat your health points. In League, she thrives on chaos, leaping into enemies and dealing significant damage while healing through fast attacks—and this ferocious playstyle has been adapted into TFT Set 12.

How does Briar work in TFT Set 12?

In TFT Set 12, Briar is a 5-cost unit with the traits Eldritch, Shapeshifter, and the unique trait Ravenous. Her ability, Certain Death, allows her to leap to the largest group of enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within a two-hex radius and stunning them for one second.

She then enters a frenzy, gaining increased Attack Speed and 20/20/200 percent Omnivamp, causing her attacks to deal physical damage to adjacent enemies.

Briar joins TFT for the first time in Set 12. Image via Riot Games

Briar’s unique trait, Ravenous, increases her damage based on the health you’re missing. Each round, you can feed her a small amount of player health—specifically, three health points—which permanently increases her HP and boosts her damage as your health approaches zero or you ascend to the top of the lobby.

Possible strategies in Set 12

Briar’s role as a 5-cost unit means she can be a powerful lategame addition to any team composition. Utilizing her Ravenous trait strategically can turn the tide in close matches. Place her on your board where she can maximize the impact of her Certain Death ability, stunning multiple enemies and entering her frenzied state quickly.

Elise is another Eldrich Shapeshifter in TFT Set 12, making her a perfect unit to pair with Briar. Image via Riot Games

You can build teams around her Shapeshifter trait to increase her durability and damage output or focus on Eldritch synergies to enhance her overall effectiveness. Items that boost her attack speed and survivability, such as Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Bloodthirster, can make her even more formidable on the battlefield.

Briar’s unique mechanics and high damage potential make her a standout unit in TFT Magic n’ Mayhem, offering you new strategic options and dynamic gameplay experiences.

