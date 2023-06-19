All Twitch streamers that have signed with Kick

Kick has emerged as a streaming platform capable of rivaling Twitch and YouTube. Not even Microsoft could challenge its throne with the now-defunct Mixer. But Kick, much to the surprise of many streaming fans, including myself, has managed to sign a number of high-profile streamers and expand its community.

The biggest incentive for them is that streamers receive 95 percent of the income from subscribers on Kick while a mere five percent goes to the platform. Streamers also receive 100 percent of the tips, which is an excellent deal in my opinion, especially compared to Twitch’s 70 percent to 30 percent split.

There is controversy around its ownership. Kick seems to have strong ties to online casino Stake, but that hasn’t stopped popular streamers from joining, including one of my favourites. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why some wanted to join.

10. Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon was controversial on Twitch. Image via Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon was permanently banned on Twitch in 2017 after being swatted on an airplane due to a false bomb threat, but was looking for a way to return and managed to do so on Kick. He has drawn negative attention in the past for promoting a controversial cryptocurrency but has managed to accrue more than 50,000 followers on Kick after his return.

9. Corinaakopf

Corinaakopf likes to gamble on stream. Image via Kick on Twitter

Corinaakopf was the first female streamer to make the switch from Twitch to Kick. Twitch’s restrictions on gambling content was the main reason she decided to switch since most of her streaming content revolves around it. She has more than 80,000 followers.

8. Hikaru

Hikaru was one of Kick’s first big signings. Image via Wikimedia

Hikaru, a renowned chess player who achieved the Grandmaster rank, joined Kick in March 2023. As a streamer who has a substantial following on Twitch, the fact Kick signed him was a major move. His contract is not exclusive, though. He streams on both platforms.

7. Roshtein

Roshtein is one of the most popular gambling streamers. Image via Roshtein.

Roshtein is a popular online gambling streamer who moved to Kick after he was banned on Twitch. He skyrocketed in popularity after collaborating with Drake. With 116,099 followers and counting, he is one of the most followed streamers on Kick.

6. Destiny

Destiny often debates and discusses hot topics on stream. Screenshot via Destiny on YouTube.

Destiny is a popular streamer whose content revolves around political discussions, reactions, and drama. After receiving a permanent ban on Twitch in March 2022, he streamed on YouTube for a year before signing with Kick in March 2023. He also streams on Rumble.

5. Ac7ionman

Despite having almost 700,000 followers on Twitch, Ac7ionman signed with Kick in Feb. 2023. As someone who has faced financial difficulties, he has spoken fondly of his experience. Although he streams on both, he’s been shifting more and more towards Kick.

4. Trainwreck

Trainwreck is a co-owner of Kick. Screengrab via Trainwreck on Twitch

Trainwreck was one of the first Twitch streamers to sign a deal with Kick, which isn’t all that surprising since he is also a co-owner and serves as an advisor and official spokesperson. He has played a pivotal part in helping the platform grow, but still streams on Twitch.

3. Adin Ross

Adin Ross is one of the most followed streamers on Kick. Screengrab via Adin Ross on YouTube

After facing a series of bans on Twitch and becoming frustrated with the Amazon-owned platform, Adin Ross signed with Kick and became an investor in the platform. Given how popular he was on Twitch, his signing has played an instrumental role in opening more doors for Kick and expanding its viewership.

2. Amouranth

Amouranth is the most popular female streamer on Kick. Image via Amouranth on Twitter

After hinting at a move in March 2023, Amouranth signed with Kick on June 18—becoming one of the highest-profile stars to sign with the rising platform. The details of her contract with Kick haven’t been revealed, but it’s likely to be a lucrative one.

1. xQc

xQc signed one of the biggest contracts in streaming history. Screenshot via xQc on Kick

xQc signed a massive $100 million deal with Kick on June 16, 2023. It’s a non-exclusive contract and is set to last two years, but is still one of the biggest contracts in streaming history. As someone who has covered streamers for years, I’ve never seen anything like it. The magnitude of his move is expected to provide a major boost to Kick’s popularity and viewership.

