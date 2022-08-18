Ice Poseidon says his streaming return is ‘imminent’ more than five years after Twitch ban

It’s been five years since streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino was banned on Twitch after being swatted on an airplane due to a false bomb threat, and he claims his return is imminent.

Twitch never unbanned Ice Poseidon despite the star technically being a victim in that scenario. People are convinced it’s because he fostered a notoriously toxic fanbase, which he apologized for, but it was never confirmed.

Either way, he had no choice but to accept his fate, so he started streaming on YouTube, the now-defunct Mixer, and went back to YouTube, although not as regularly—perhaps due to his crypto endeavors.

Image via Ice Poseidon on Instagram

However, the controversial star said a return is on the cards again. He dropped the news on Aug. 17 via an Instagram story, much to the delight of his fans, including more than 700,000 on YouTube alone.

“I’m going to start making stories on Instagram to show you guys what I’ve been up to before I come back to streaming,” he said. Then, he reiterated the last part. “Which, by the way, I’m coming back to streaming.”

There’s nothing to suggest he’s been unbanned from Twitch.

So, the likely scenario is that he’ll stream on YouTube, which has become a destination place for streamers and is Twitch’s biggest rival.

Given the controversy surrounding his fanbase, it will be interesting to see how the internet responds. However, in an exclusive interview with Dot Esports in 2021, he said he’d cleaned it up a lot.

Only time will tell whether that’s the case. We’ll find out once he’s live.