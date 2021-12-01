All high-profile streamers to leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming

This isn't the end of it either.

The streaming wars are in full effect. Both Twitch and YouTube are vying for the exclusive broadcasting rights of various popular content creators, some of whom are worth millions of dollars in revenue to a platform.

It all started when Ninja left Twitch in favor of a deal with the now-defunct Microsoft streaming platform Mixer. Since then, YouTube has started to make moves of its own.

The initial push by YouTube didn’t include particularly prominent content creators, but since joining the platform streamers like CourageJD and Valkyrae have experienced massive growth.

In the fall of this year, though, YouTube began its push in earnest, taking some of Twitch’s highest-paid content creators, and according to YouTube Gaming’s top exec Ryan Wyatt, this is just the beginning.

CourageJD (Nov. 5, 2019)

Screengrab via CouRage

CourageJD was the first notable streamer to make the move from Twitch to YouTube, and he did so while streamers like DrLupo, Lirik, and TimTheTatman were re-signing with Twitch.

Valkyrae (Jan. 13, 2020)

Image via YouTube, Valkyrae | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Just a few months following Courage’s move to the platform, his fellow 100Thieves member made the move herself. At the time, Valkyrae was among the more popular female content creators on Twitch, but since then she has become one of the biggest gaming streamers overall.

Following her move she won The Game Award for Content Creator of the Year in 2020, and the Adweek Creator Visionary Award for Gaming Creator of the Year in 2021.

Dr Disrespect (Aug. 7, 2020)

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect

The addition of Dr Disrespect to YouTube was less about a war between platforms and more about an issue the Doc had with Twitch.

On June 26, 2020, Disrespect was banned from Twitch for reasons that have still not been disclosed, and after a little more than a month, he moved to YouTube because it was apparent he was no longer going to be allowed on Twitch.

DrLupo (Aug. 30)

DrLupo was the first high-profile streamer to move to YouTube in 2021, but he was quickly followed by a pair of content creators that might prove to be significantly more earth shattering in the grand scheme of things.

Among other things, DrLupo is known as a family man, who regularly uses his stream as a vehicle for promoting charities like St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

TimTheTatman (Sept. 1)

Screengrab via YouTube.com/TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman quickly overshadowed DrLupo’s move to YouTube, announcing just a day later that he would be moving to the platform. Just a year and a half before, the two resigned with Twitch for multiyear contracts.

TimTheTatman left Twitch as one of the top 10 highest-paid content creators on the platform, according to payouts leaked in October.

Ludwig (Nov. 29)

Screengrab via [Ludwig](https://twitter.com/LudwigAhgren/status/1465442046328524805?s=20)

Known largely for his “Subathon” the generated record viewership and subscriber numbers, Ludwig left Twitch as one of the most paid content creators on the platform, making even more than TimTheTatman, according to leaked payouts.

While adding a talent such as himself would be reason enough to take Twitch seriously, Wyatt in a post to Twitter said, “we still aren’t done yet,” suggesting there could be more signings in the near future.