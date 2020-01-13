Valkyrae signs exclusive streaming deal with YouTube

100 Thieves content creator Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofsetter has ditched Twitch for an exclusivity deal with YouTube, the streamer announced today.

Valkyrae posted a teaser video yesterday that showed a small girl sitting on the ground and playing on a retro game console while informing fans that she’d make an announcement today.

Valkyrae’s move from Twitch to YouTube was first reported by Rod “Slasher” Breslau. Another 100 Thieves content creator, Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, also signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube on Nov. 4, 2019.

Rod Breslau on Twitter 100 Thieves streamer and influencer @Valkyrae will announce today she has signed an exclusive multi-year deal to stream on YouTube instead of Twitch, sources said

Slasher said that the deal was negotiated by the United Talent Agency, who also work with other big-name streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Jermey “Disguised Toast” Wang. Disguised Toast left Twitch for Facebook Gaming on Nov. 22, 2019.

Valkyrae made her move to YouTube official by posting a video that explained why she’s excited to take the next step in her career.

RAE on Twitter I’m so happy to announce that I have signed with YouTube! https://t.co/rwCNthmYV2 https://t.co/DFAZS1hfX7

Valkyrae will make her debut YouTube stream on Jan. 14 to celebrate her new home for streaming.