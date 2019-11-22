Disguised Toast becomes latest streamer to leave Twitch, moves to Facebook Gaming

Yet another huge broadcaster is leaving streaming platform Twitch. And while a move to Mixer or YouTube would be expected, this time Facebook joins in on the fun.

Popular content creator Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang revealed on Twitter today that he’s moving to Facebook Gaming, leaving behind streaming giant Twitch.

Disguised Toast on Twitter Big news, I’m moving. Excited to reach more people around the world, continue to give back and lose bets to chat. A new chapter at https://t.co/FthHmggxy4. https://t.co/bFjMbX3XYt

“Big news, I’m moving,” Disguised Toast said. “Excited to reach more people around the world, continue to give back and lose bets to chat.”

And instead of using his $20,000 budget to create a highly-produced video for the announcement, the Canadian streamer donated it all to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Disguised Toast is known for being a humble and generous content creator, having previously removed donations from his stream and encouraging fans not to subscribe to his channel.

Disguised Toast teased a potential move in a Nov. 20 tweet, capitalizing “you,” “face,” and “mix” in the cryptic message. But fans thought it was in jest since many Twitch streamers have trolled audiences in the same manner.

Disguised Toast on Twitter I want to tell YOU all something. It’s time to FACE the facts. I have to MIX things up. Announcement this Friday…

Even though Disguised Toast isn’t the first big streamer who’s been poached by another streaming service, Facebook Gaming finally joins the battle against Twitch. StreamElements CEO Doron Nir weighed in on Disguised Toast’s move, claiming that Facebook Gaming is in a “good place.”

“Although they only have a sliver of the market, they have continued to grow, even in months like September when other platforms dropped in hours watched, and now have another prominent streamer to attract more viewers,” Nir said. “While it can take years to be a true competitor in the live streamer space, they have a solid foundation and are making significant talent acquisition moves beyond the U.S., such as in Asia and Latin America where a lot of their growth is happening.”

Image via Streamlabs

Although Facebook still has a ways to go before being on Twitch or YouTube’s level, signing Disguised Toast is a start in the right direction.

Fans eager to catch Toast stream Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone, or Pokémon can tune in to his Facebook Gaming channel.