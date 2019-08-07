Disguised Toast removes donations from his stream because he’s “rich already”

Popular Youtuber and streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang removed donations from his channel, suggesting viewers donate that money to charity.

The Canadian streamer made the altruistic declaration in a tweet, where he explained that he’s rich enough that he doesn’t need donations from his followers.

Disguised Toast on Twitter Decided to remove Donations/Bits from my channel. Always feel bad when I end the stream and realize I didn’t acknowledge someone’s dono because I got too focused on the game. Give your money to charity or a smaller streamer instead, SINCE I’M RICH ALREADY WOOOHOO!

In the tweet, Disguised Toast expressed that he feels bad when he forgets to acknowledge a donation because he’s too focused on the game he’s playing. He also suggests that giving money to a charity or smaller streamer would be a better alternative, since he’s “rich already.”

Some fans widely praised the decision, respecting Disguised Toast’s decision to take money from advertisements instead of individuals who might not have much money to begin with. Others believe that this is a mistake, and that Disguised Toast should simply accept people’s money as a token of appreciation. This way he can donate the money himself.

In the past, Disguised Toast has created videos that give the community an inside look as to how much money streamers actually make from ads, donations, subscribers, and sponsorships.

Disguised Toast began his career by creating content on Blizzard’s Hearthstone. Since then, he’s added other games to his stream like League of Legends and Fortnite, and was nominated for 2019 Twitch Streamer of the Year.