Ludwig moves to YouTube Gaming

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren will now be streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming, he announced today.

The former Twitch streamer now joins the growing roster of content creators who are streaming exclusively on YouTube. The announcement video hints that Ludwig’s first YouTube exclusive stream will take place tomorrow, Nov. 30.

The announcement video featured Ludwig switching from a purple to a red car, symbolizing his move from Twitch to YouTube. The new YouTube exclusive streamer even jabs at YouTube’s more relaxed copyright rules that he can now enjoy.

Ludwig has spent the majority of his career as a content creator on Twitch. Since joining the platform in 2018, he’s quickly become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, amassing over 3 million followers. Some of the most notable moments of 26-year-old streamer’s career have taken place on Twitch, such as his month-long sub-a-thon.

Ludwig already has a substantial following on YouTube, where he posts videos for a fan base of more than 2 million subscribers. Though Twitch was previously his home for streaming, his YouTube content included stream highlights along with his newly minted game show Mogul Money.

YouTube has massively expanded its YouTube Gaming division over the past few months. Ludwig is only the latest in a seemingly ever-growing list of streamers who have made the switch. CouRage recently reaffirmed his place on YouTube while streamers such as DrLupo, TimTheTatman, and more have joined the platform in the past year.