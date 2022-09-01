Fuslie signals potential YouTube move with heartfelt goodbye to Twitch chat

Twitch streamer Fuslie ended what could be her final Twitch stream in tears, thanking her Twitch chat in an emotional goodbye and adding validity to her rumored move to YouTube.

In an Aug. 31 stream, Fuslie suddenly burst into tears when ending her 10-hour broadcast. The Twitch streamer gave an unexpectedly heartfelt farewell to her Twitch chat, which was met with immense support from her chat and the belief that this would be her final broadcast on Twitch.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you, from the bottom of my freaking heart,” Fuslie said in appreciation. “Thank you for making my life what it is. Every day I wake up so damn grateful because of the life that I have and it’s because of you. And all my friends feel this way too, we always talk with each other, and we’re like, ‘Dude, we’re so fortunate, we’re so lucky, how did this happen?’ It feels like such a fluke.”

Fuslie credited her audience for all the sponsors her stream has received and even addressed her decline in viewership following the end of the ‘Among Us era.’ The livestreamer said that she did not view her ‘fall off’ as negative, as it meant her viewers were getting jobs, going to school, and potentially achieving other life goals.

Though unconfirmed currently, many viewers felt that Fuslie’s emotional goodbye signaled the end of her time on Twitch and gave further evidence for her move to YouTube. Approximately one year ago, Fuslie leaked an email on-stream that hinted at her eventual move after her current contract with Twitch expired.

Given the departures of other prominent streamers within Fuslie’s immediate streamer circle, such as Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more, it appears almost certain that the Twitch veteran will join them on a new platform.