Dr Disrespect has finally arrived for his first YouTube stream

He claims he still has no idea why Twitch banned him.

After streaming a static screen of a gas station for about 24 hours, Dr Disrespect finally arrived on screen today for his first stream on YouTube.

A steady count of over 10,000 viewers sat and waited, watching the stream for a glimpse of the Doc all night. Yesterday afternoon, after the channel went live, the viewership was over 300,000.

Doc arrived an hour later than he originally announced yesterday. With tens of thousands waiting for his 2pm CT arrival, a countdown then appeared on stream, counting down to a new start time of 3pm CT. As the countdown came to an end, the viewer count surpassed 400,000.

The Doc first appeared on stream, doing a skit where he was acting like he didn’t know he was live or how to stream on YouTube. Then, a new highlight reel played before the Doc re-appeared to do an intro as usual.

Doc then went on to claim that he still has no idea why he was banned off of Twitch.

“We didn’t do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us,” he said. “No communication before, no reaching out, nothing. Boom. Done.”

With thousands tuning in to find out the reasoning behind the ban, his viewership peaked at nearly 510,000. After he explained he still didn’t know the reasoning behind the ban, the view count began to fall.

The donations and memberships (YouTube’s version of Twitch subscribers) have been flowing consistently since Doc went live yesterday—and they haven’t slowed down since he’s showed up on stream, either.

This is Doc’s first appearance on stream or in public since his final broadcast on June 26, the day he was banned from Twitch.