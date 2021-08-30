DrLupo leaves Twitch to exclusively stream on YouTube

The move will give Lupo more time to spend with family and the opportunity to try new things.

A former Twitch star has found a new home.

DrLupo has inked an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming, the streamer announced today. While DrLupo is leaving behind streaming goliath Twitch, the move will make him “secure for life” and affords the content creator more time to spend with family, he told The Washington Post in an interview.

“Obviously, I’ll still be playing video games on YouTube,” DrLupo told The Post. “But we have a chance now to do some new stuff. We’ve got some trips coming up, so there’ll be behind-the-scenes stuff. I can record some vlog-style content, and a lot of people who are at my level that are dads don’t really put out that kind of stuff.”

YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt welcomed DrLupo, explaining that he gets a lot of joy from adding people who “do so much” for their community. And Twitch wished the streamer good luck in “everything that comes next.”

DrLupo began his streaming career in 2015 and amassed over 4.5 million followers on his Twitch channel. The content creator also hosted numerous charity streams over the years, including a wildly successful Build Against Cancer event in December 2020 that raised over $2.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. DrLupo will likely continue his charitable endeavors on his new platform.

The longtime Twitch streamer isn’t the first to leave behind the Amazon-owned platform for a competitor. Ninja and shroud famously moved over to Microsoft’s Mixer, but the struggling platform shut down in June 2020. The two content creators have since moved back to Twitch.

DrLupo fans can tune in to the streamer’s first YouTube stream tomorrow, Aug. 31.