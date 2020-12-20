DrLupo raises over $2.3m for #BuildAgainstCancer charity with St. Jude

After months of work and two days of streaming, DrLupo has once again raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during his third annual Build Against Cancer event.

The broadcast, which started on Dec. 19, featured dozens of celebrities, streamers, and brand representatives all coming together to raise money for a good cause.

Like with most of his previous charity drives, DrLupo worked with sponsors and other companies to provide prize raffles and incentives to get more viewers to donate. This year, those brands included Logitech, Intel, NZXT, Samsung, Gillette, and more.

The combination of DrLupo and others like Ninja, CouRage, Sypher, Anne Munition, and other guests like actors Robbie Amell and Rahul Kohli managed to bring in around $1.1 million before the event ended. Just like in 2019, however, Twitch came in with a big check, donating an additional $1 million to the cause.

They were INSPIRED by all the money you've raised, so Twitch did it AGAIN! 1 million donation for @StJude!

We are now OVER $2,118,000 to work to end childhood cancer.



THANK YOU!#BuildAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/pEXeD8ORTp — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 20, 2020

That pushed BAC over the $2 million goal that DrLupo and his team set before things kicked off. In total, BAC 2020 raised $2,307,106.57 for St. Jude during the 24-hour livestream.

“And, of course, thank you to you all for supporting the cause,” DrLupo said. “I love you guys. You make me feel like my stream has true purpose.”

DrLupo will continue to support St. Jude and its programs through other initiatives, such as his recent announcement that all of his Twitch donations will go to the organization moving forward.