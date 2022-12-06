What is Kick.com? Everything we know about hopeful Twitch streaming challenger

Twitch has been the dominant force in the streaming realm for years. Companies like YouTube have tried to compete, but Twitch remains synonymous with streaming.

Now, though, there’s a new contender on the block: Kick.com. A collection of streamers have taken their content elsewhere over issues with Twitch policies, moving over to Kick to start a new chapter of their broadcasting career.

While competition is healthy for an industry, Kick seems to be another chain in the link of streaming services rushing into the scene.

Some streamers have taken a stance against Kick, pointing out its similarities to Twitch, and highlighting some serious flaws with its terms of service.

What is Kick.com?

According to Trainwreck (who is a streamer and “non-owner advisor”), Kick will provide a 95 to 5 percent subscriber split. 95 percent of the funds go towards the streamer instead of Kick, with 100 percent of the tips going towards the content creator.

This payment split paired alongside terms of service that have a clear structure set in place, showcasing a definitive set of rules making Kick.com seem like the place to stream. However, there’s been a few issues raised by other members of the streaming community.

Kick.com seems to be ruffling some feathers inside the Twitch community. Streamers like Liaality warned potential streamers and viewers of the warning signs spotted after delving into the depths of Kick.com.

Conflicting concerns were raised regarding the lack of terms of service and no privacy policy, meaning the information a viewer provides could be used for anything, and without a contract regulating the company from sharing important information, it could be shared with almost anyone.

Currently, there is also a clear similarity between Twitch’s UI and Kick.com. The UI is almost identical, which could result in some sort of action being taken.

Whether Kick.com is around in the next few years is up for debate, but there is always space for a Twitch platform competitor in the community.

Who owns Kick.com?

The whole site is somewhat of an enigma. There is currently not much to go off regarding who owns Kick.com.

The website’s ownership is clouded by tweets and Twitlongers that give rumors and details, but don’t completely paint the full picture.

According to Zach Bussey, Stake is potentially the owner. Stake is a crypto betting website for sports like MMA and soccer. It also extends its reach to online crypto casino-like games.

Trainwreck could also have a stake in the company. The streamer announced he was just an advisor for the company, but there hasn’t been much else revealed about who owns Kick.com, leading to speculation growing across Twitter.

With all that said, there hasn’t been anything provided to show who owns Kick.com at this stage. Hopefully, soon, all will be revealed on that front.