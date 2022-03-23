Political streamer Destiny banned from Twitch

Twitch streamer and political commentator Destiny has been banned from Twitch.

This isn’t the streamer’s first temporary suspension from the platform, though. He’s been banned six times since 2018.

Destiny’s most recent ban was issued on March 23, 2022. Though there has been no official reason given for the streamer’s sudden suspension either coming from Destiny or Twitch, speculation has quickly risen.

The most likely cause for Destiny’s ban comes from his recent debate with known white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Known for debating controversial far-right figures, the streamer featured Fuentes on a livestream on March 20. The alt-right speaker has been banned off countless platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and most other mainstream websites.

Destiny had been streaming the debate on both Twitch and YouTube but switched to YouTube only approximately 10 minutes in. Twitch has a strict policy prohibiting banned streamers from appearing on live broadcasts. Unfortunately for Destiny, he may have shown the banned individual for too long to avoid a ban. Fuentes isn’t the only banned streamer who Destiny has interacted with, though. He often has streamed alongside mrgirl, who has been banned since March 1, 2022.

Other potential reasons for Destiny’s latest ban from the platform have also surfaced regarding a Twitter account associated with the streamer. The Omni Liberal account throughout the week has been engaged in discussions regarding trans athletes and their ability to compete in sports. The account was also spotted using a racial slur and a photoshopped image of Destiny in blackface.

There is currently no indication on the length of Destiny’s ban or if he will be able to stream on Twitch again.