How to get the Sunglasses Cattiva skin in Palworld

With the latest Sakurajima update in Palworld, you can put cosmetics like the Sunglasses Cattiva skin on your Pals to personalize their look.

Palworld has multiple hats you can craft by collecting or buying schematics by using your workbench. Now, your Pals are also getting the opportunity to stand out from the crowd in your rapidly growing base. You can use these items to mark a particular Pal with unique passives or just pick a favorite and assign it to them… we won’t judge.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Sunglasses Cattiva skin in Palworld.

How to unlock Sunglasses Cattiva skin in Palworld

Just deal with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Sunglasses Cattiva skin in Palworld, build a Pal Dressing Facility, which unlocks at level one of the Technology Tree. You need 10 stone and 10 Paldium fragments to construct the building, which allows you to change clothes for every Pal.

After that, you need to select Cattiva. There, you should then see the Sunglasses Cattiva skin waiting for you in the selection menu, as it is free for everyone. You can select and equip the skin on your Cattiva in the Paldeck. After that, you can use the Pal in your battles or base and they should work with the cosmetic.

Keep in mind Pal cosmetics are locked to only one currently and you cannot equip the cosmetics on other Pals. You can use the cosmetic on multiple Pals of the same species, so there’s the potential to use the skin on every Cattiva you’ve captured in your Palbox.

The developers are expected to keep adding more cosmetics in the future for Pals, giving them a flair of style while working with you in the battles.

