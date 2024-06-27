Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A player in Palworld stood with Menasting Terra.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Palworld

Palworld Menasting Terra location, skills, and how to catch

Sting when you're winning.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 05:46 am

A host of new Pals were added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update, including several variations of existing Pals. Menasting Terra is among them. Here’s everything you need to know about this Pal.

Recommended Videos

Pals in Palworld have a variety of uses, ranging from working hard at your base to accompanying you on your adventures—and Menasting Terra is no exception, but adding one to your collection will take some work, as we’ve explained below.

All Menasting Terra stats, skills, and work suitability

A screen showing data for Menasting Terra in Palworld.
Solid as a rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menasting is a Ground Element Pal in Palworld with Lumbering Lv2 and Mining Lv3 work suitability, making it a great Pal to equip at your base to work on two new facilities in the Sakurajima update: the Coal Mine and Sulfur Mine.

Menasting Terra can also be a useful member of your party, but its Steel Scorpion Partner Skill increases your defense when fighting together, and Electric Pals will drop more items when defeated—so it’s the ideal party member if you’re farming Electric Organs.

Menasting Terra location in Palworld

A screenshot of the map in Palworld marking Menasting Terra's location.
One spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menasting Terra can only be found in one specific spot in Palworld and is restricted to the north of Sakurajima Island as an Alpha Boss pal, located west of the Sakurajima – Northern Rock Field waypoint.

There is no other way to find Menasting Terra in the wild in Palworld, as only its standard variant can be found as a non-Alpha Pal, making the only other way to obtain Menasting Terra through breeding.

How to catch Menasting Terra in Palworld

Because Menasting Terra spawns only as a level 54 Alpha Pal, you need high-quality Pal Spheres to catch it. I recommend having at least Ultra Spheres to throw, but you’ll have better luck using Legendary Spheres or higher.

The good news is you won’t always have to craft these Pal Spheres, as you can find them in Chests or in Scrap Piles on Sakurajima Island. If you’re short on Pal Spheres, I recommend flying around Sakurajima Island looking for either Chests or Scrap Piles to loot.

As usual, the best way to maximize your chances of catching Menasting Terra is to inflict as much damage as possible upon it without defeating it. Use a Grass Element Pal for extra damage if you want to deal increased damage to Menasting Terra.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv