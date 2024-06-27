Palworld Menasting Terra location, skills, and how to catch

A host of new Pals were added to Palworld with the Sakurajima update, including several variations of existing Pals. Menasting Terra is among them. Here’s everything you need to know about this Pal.

Pals in Palworld have a variety of uses, ranging from working hard at your base to accompanying you on your adventures—and Menasting Terra is no exception, but adding one to your collection will take some work, as we’ve explained below.

All Menasting Terra stats, skills, and work suitability

Solid as a rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menasting is a Ground Element Pal in Palworld with Lumbering Lv2 and Mining Lv3 work suitability, making it a great Pal to equip at your base to work on two new facilities in the Sakurajima update: the Coal Mine and Sulfur Mine.

Menasting Terra can also be a useful member of your party, but its Steel Scorpion Partner Skill increases your defense when fighting together, and Electric Pals will drop more items when defeated—so it’s the ideal party member if you’re farming Electric Organs.

Menasting Terra location in Palworld

One spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menasting Terra can only be found in one specific spot in Palworld and is restricted to the north of Sakurajima Island as an Alpha Boss pal, located west of the Sakurajima – Northern Rock Field waypoint.

There is no other way to find Menasting Terra in the wild in Palworld, as only its standard variant can be found as a non-Alpha Pal, making the only other way to obtain Menasting Terra through breeding.

How to catch Menasting Terra in Palworld

Because Menasting Terra spawns only as a level 54 Alpha Pal, you need high-quality Pal Spheres to catch it. I recommend having at least Ultra Spheres to throw, but you’ll have better luck using Legendary Spheres or higher.

The good news is you won’t always have to craft these Pal Spheres, as you can find them in Chests or in Scrap Piles on Sakurajima Island. If you’re short on Pal Spheres, I recommend flying around Sakurajima Island looking for either Chests or Scrap Piles to loot.

As usual, the best way to maximize your chances of catching Menasting Terra is to inflict as much damage as possible upon it without defeating it. Use a Grass Element Pal for extra damage if you want to deal increased damage to Menasting Terra.

