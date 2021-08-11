Previous Overwatch League MVP, championship skins available for a short time

New fans can finally acquire some of the Overwatch League’s best Legendary skins from previous years thanks to a new event that drags them out of the “vault.”

From Aug. 11 to 24, four skins from the league’s past will be available for fans to purchase. Each skin will cost 200 Overwatch League tokens. These include previous championship skins as well as the league’s first MVP skin, which hasn’t been available for almost three years.

Take a trip down memory lane 🕰



For a limited time, we're unlocking the Overwatch League vault and re-releasing some Championship and MVP skins!



At the top of everyone’s shopping list is the Zen-nakji skin, created in honor of 2018 MVP flex support Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon. The skin was unveiled in 2019 and mixes the New York Excelsior color theme with a slightly terrifying octopus motif. JJoNak has a massive octopus tattoo and this skin incorporates that image into what is largely considered one of the best skins in Overwatch history.

Two championship skins will also be pulled out of the vault. After winning the inaugural season championship, the London Spitfire received the Legendary Flying Ace Winston skin. This skin decks out everyone’s favorite scientist in retro flying gear splashed with Spitfire colors.

The San Francisco Shock, 2019 and 2020 season champions, received the Thunder Doomfist skin after their 2019 win. Doomfist is outfitted in attire that reflects the Bay Area’s penchant for earthquakes and the Shock’s dominance over the league.

To round things out, Brigitte’s Legendary GOAT skin will also be available. During the 2019 season, a single meta dominated the Overwatch League, and this skin celebrates the phenomenon that was GOATS. Whether it was one of your favorites or one of your worst nightmares, the skin is at least extremely cool.

Each skin costs 200 Overwatch League tokens, which can be obtained by watching league games with a connected Battle.net account. If you haven’t been keeping up, you can purchase 100 tokens for $5. This means the entire vault set will run you approximately $40.