How to earn Overwatch League tokens in 2020

Earning Overwatch League tokens is a simple concept. The more you watch, the more you earn. The process isn’t quite as seamless as it was during the 2019 season, though.

Last year, Overwatch League tokens were earned by watching games live on Twitch. Since the league moved to YouTube for the 2020 season, fans haven’t been able to earn tokens through the platform’s rewards function. Thankfully, the Overwatch League has created a workaround and fans can earn tokens by watching games live.

Watch on the Overwatch League website or app

The most important thing to remember is that Overwatch League tokens cannot be earned by watching games live on YouTube. Viewers must watch games on the Overwatch League website or through the official Overwatch League mobile app.

By using the framework of the official site, the league can keep track of viewership hours and dole out rewards accordingly. Someday, this functionality may move to YouTube. But for now, tokens can only be earned by watching on the official site or app.

Connect your Battle.net account

Overwatch League tokens are earned through viewing time and then credited to your Battle.net account. It makes sense, then, that your Battle.net account must be connected to the Overwatch League site for viewership time to count. Console players must connect their accounts to Battle.net before completing this step.

Screengrab via Overwatch League

When on the official site or mobile app, there’s a dialogue box in the top right corner that prompts you to log in with your Battle.net account. You must give the Overwatch League permission to interact with your Battle.net account. After logging in, the top bar should show the username of the account you’re earning tokens on.

If your Battle.net is connected, there will be a line of text below the live feed on game days that says you’re logged in and eligible to receive tokens. If it doesn’t, log in again or double check that your regional area is eligible to earn tokens. China and other territories, listed here in the official rules, can’t earn tokens.

Sit back, relax, and earn

If all of the above steps are complete, you can begin earning tokens by watching live games. For every hour of viewing, you earn five Overwatch League tokens, which is a step up from the three per hour rate on Twitch last year.

The site keeps track of continuous viewing, even with breaks. For example, if you watch 45 minutes of an early Asia-Pacific (APAC) game, that counts toward a full hour if you pick back up during North American games. Remember, only live games count. Replays or VODs don’t count toward earning tokens.

Five tokens per hour is a good deal, considering there’s always at least four hours of North American games and three hours of APAC games per weekend day. If that isn’t enough, keep an eye out for special promotions, like double token drops on certain weekends.

Overwatch League tokens can be used in Overwatch to purchase team skins for heroes. Each team skin costs 100 tokens and comes with both the home and away version of that skin. Specialty skins, such as Jay “Sinatraa” Won’s MVP skin, will also cost Overwatch League tokens.