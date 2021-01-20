How to redeem Overwatch League token and spray codes

The Overwatch League will officially start up again in April, which means it’ll be a few months before fans can earn league tokens by watching live games. These tokens can be used to unlock team skins that match the ones used by players during official games.

To offset this “drought” of game currency, Overwatch League teams, players, and influencers have given out codes throughout the offseason that fans can cash in for tokens. Teams have given out codes for extra copies of Overwatch as well as codes for exclusive sprays that would have been handed out at city-based homestand games.

You’d probably think these codes would be redeemed somewhere within Overwatch itself, such as the Overwatch League shopping page or in the Hero Gallery. But in reality, fans will have to back out of the game and head to the game launcher to cash in those codes.

Here’s what you have to do to redeem Overwatch League token and spray codes.

Redeem in the Battle.net client

To redeem Overwatch League token codes, open up the Battle.net client that’s used to launch Overwatch. Go to the top right corner of the client and hit the drop-down menu next to your username. Under the list of status options, there will be a link that says “Redeem A Code.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This link will take you to a blue-toned, official Blizzard page where you can input a 16-character code. Every Overwatch League token code, spray code, or game code will fit into this box. Input the code on this page and select “Redeem Code.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The tokens or sprays should instantly show up in your Overwatch account. If they don’t immediately show up and the game is open, try restarting the game and your new currency should be there. If the token code is invalid, check with the team or individual who gave you the code to make sure it wasn’t already used by someone else.

