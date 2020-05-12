Brussen leaves Boston Uprising, retires from Overwatch

The Team Netherlands alum is the latest player to leave the organization.

The off-tank rotation continues for the Boston Uprising during this Overwatch League season. Thomas Brussen has retired from competitive Overwatch and is leaving the team, the organization announced today. He’s the latest in a line of players to leave the Boston Uprising amid a difficult season for the organization.

Brussen joined the Boston Uprising in the 2019 offseason after an impressive performance as a part of Team Netherlands in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. Team Netherlands made it to the quarterfinals of the competition, bypassing most expectations of the team. Brussen formerly played for Overwatch Contenders Europe teams like Angry Titans and Young and Beautiful.

During the 2020 season, Brussen was called up to the Uprising’s starting off-tank position after Walid “Mouffin” Basal was released from the team following allegations of sexual misconduct. Brussen successfully jumped into the starting lineup and performed well considering the circumstances.

“I’m going to miss the guys and wish them good luck in the remainder of the season,” Brussen said, referring to the Boston Uprising roster. “They’ve had a really tough season and [I] hope things turn around, they deserve better.”

Brussen is the third player from the Boston Uprising to voluntarily leave the team during the 2020 season. Support Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy and DPS Byun “Munchkin” Sang-beom left earlier this year. Yesterday, the Boston Uprising announced the signing of Australian off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist, who will be Brussen’s replacement.

With tank substitute Park “Axxiom” Min-sub still out of play due to a medical issue, the Boston Uprising is operating with the absolute minimum of six active players. The Overwatch League recently reduced the league’s roster minimum to that number due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Boston Uprising’s next game is against the Los Angeles Gladiators at 6pm CT on May 16.